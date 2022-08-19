ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eyewitness News

Surveillance video sheds some light on Buckland Hills Mall shooting

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Surveillance video was recently released that showed a shooting suspect arrive at and leave the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester. The shooting seriously injured a Macy’s security guard on Friday, according to police. The video showed how 30-year-old Richard LaPlante of Windsor arrived...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Sister of loss prevention officer shot at mall in Manchester speaks out

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The sister of Tirso Polanco, the loss prevention officer who was shot at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester last week told News 8 on Tuesday that her brother has been taken off a ventilator after the incident. According to the arrest warrant, last Friday, Tirso Polanco and another Loss Prevention Officer […]
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Jewelry store in Wethersfield broken into overnight

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Police in Wethersfield are investigating after a jewelry store was burglarized overnight. Officers responded to a burglary alarm at Fabulous Jewelry on the Berlin Turnpike around 1:09 a.m. Monday. “Upon arrival to the scene, responding units found that entry had been forced to the business,”...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

2 Stabbed On Metro-North Train In Naugatuck

Two men were stabbed on a Connecticut Metro-North train. The incident took place in New Haven County around 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 22, in Naugatuck. According to the Naugatuck Police, officers were dispatched to the Naugatuck Train Station to investigate a stabbing that had occurred on an MTA train en route from the Waterbury Station.
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Wethersfield police search for suspects of Fabulous Jewelry burglary

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wethersfield police are searching for suspects who fled the scene after robbing a jewelry store in the town. The Wethersfield Police Department responded to Fabulous Jewelry at 1410 Berlin Tpke. just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday and found that entry had been forced to the business. The suspects fled the scene […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Rattlesnake attacks dogs in Glastonbury

VIDEO: Rattlesnake attacks dogs in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, CT
WTNH

5 CT men indicted in stolen catalytic converter trafficking ring

(WTNH) – Five Connecticut men were indicted in a scheme to steal and sell catalytic converters. The indictment charges: Alexander Kolitsas, 28, of Wolcott Bryant Bermudez, 31, of East Hartford Roberto Alicea, 30, of New Britain Francisco Ayala, 22 of Ansonia Theodore Roosevelt Owens, 21, of Hartford According to court documents, law enforcement has been […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Ellington man stalked woman: police

A former Ellington man is accused of stalking and threatening to kill a woman who told state police she was escaping an abusive relationship with him. Matthew Ellison, 54, who now lists an address in Willington, is charged with three counts of second-degree threatening, and one count each of second-degree stalking, second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct.
ELLINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Waterbury police hope to fill openings as crime rises

WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September

Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Man seriously injured in shooting on State Street in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was injured during a shooting in New Haven Tuesday night, police said. The New Haven Police Department responded to State Street, in the area of Warren Place and May Street, around 7:40 p.m. Responding officers said they located a 48-year-old New Haven man who had been struck by […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man injured in Waterbury hit-and-run: Police

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury Police Department is investigating after a man was injured during a hit-and-run on Monday. Police responded to North Main and Hill Streets at 8:45 p.m. and found a man lying in the roadway. Officers determined he was struck by an unknown car which fled the scene. The man was […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Silver alert issued for missing disabled Southington woman

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman from Southington who suffers from intellectual disability disorder (IDD) has been reported missing by police on Tuesday. Southington police issued a silver alert for 19-year-old Nyla Tolo are asking for help from the public to locate her. She was last seen on Saturday evening around 10 p.m. at her […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT

