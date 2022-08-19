ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Watch: Pirates rookie SS Oneil Cruz makes history with 122.4 MPH single

Cruz is one of the most highly-touted rookies in the game and made his major league debut in 2021 by going 3-for-9 with one home run and three RBI over two games. The 23-year-old began the 2022 campaign in the minors, but after slashing .233/.337/.424 with nine home runs, 35 RBI and 30 stolen bases in 54 games at Triple-A, he was promoted in mid-June.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Rockies the early winners in Padres-Brewers Josh Hader trade?

The MLB trade deadline brought about many unintended consequences for several teams, including the Colorado Rockies. When the San Diego Padres traded for four-time All-Star Josh Hader, they expected him to be a reliable closer and anchor in their bullpen. The Milwaukee Brewers — who sent Hader to the Padres — believed they could improve their team with the pieces they received in return.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

2 Cardinals Legends Received A Nice Gesture From A Rival

This weekend, Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina made their final pass through Chase Field as the St. Louis Cardinals took on the Arizona Diamondbacks. The two Cards legends had weekends to remember. Though Molina missed the final two games, having to tend to a personal matter in Puerto Rico, he...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Former Braves Top Prospect set to make his MLB Debut

Right before the 2022 MLB Draft, the Braves traded Andrew Hoffman and then top prospect Drew Waters to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for the 35th pick in the MLB Draft — that pick would eventually become High School right-handed Pitcher JR Ritchie. Atlanta didn’t have space in their outfield for Waters, and the farm system needed a fresh infusion of younger talent to help clear the logjam in AAA. Now, Waters is getting the call for his new team:
KANSAS CITY, MO
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Yardbarker

Radio host: Mets 'worried' about Jacob deGrom after return from latest injury

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom missed the second half of the 2021 MLB season due to lingering elbow issues and was then sidelined throughout the opening half of the ongoing campaign because of a stress reaction in his right scapula. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner returned...
NFL
Yardbarker

Breaking down the remaining schedules of the Braves and Mets

With 38 games left, the Braves are three games back of the Mets. It won’t be an easy hole to climb out of; the Mets are a fantastic team, and like many have pointed out, they have an extremely favorable schedule the rest of the way. However, it’s far from impossible, especially given the Braves schedule, which isn’t extremely tough either.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Is a huge NBA trade brewing between Lakers, Bulls?

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory. Russell Westbrook’s acquisition last year was supposed to usher in an era of a championship-contending, three-headed monster that would dominate the Western Conference. Instead – they failed to make the playoffs altogether.
Yardbarker

The Dodgers Have A Shocking Magic Number Before September

We’re in the stretch run of the 2022 MLB season. We now have a pretty good idea of who the true contenders are in each league and who the long-shots are. The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the true contenders. With an insane 85-37 record, the Dodgers currently...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person
James Karinchak
Person
Terry Francona
Person
John Cena
Person
Shane Bieber
Yardbarker

Yankees Writer Puts The Pressure On A Recent Addition

The New York Yankees have been a floundering franchise over the last month. Even after acquiring Andrew Benintendi, Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino, and Harrison Bader, the team is still seemingly out of its groove. One move that is still being questioned by Yankees fans and baseball pundits is the deal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrestlinginc.com

Kevin Nash Recalls Smoking Hash With Fellow WWE Hall Of Famers

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is no stranger to breaking the rules from time to time, including outside the ring. "We score some hash, and Scott [Hall] and Shawn [Michaels] are like, 'Let's get stoned,'" Nash said on his "Kliq This" podcast when discussing his time in WWE. "Hash is more like a body bust ... I went out [to the ring], man, and I was so f***ing stoned and I was so f***ing chill."
WWE
Yardbarker

Braves make roster move ahead of their series against Pirates

Given the Braves chose to start Ozuna yesterday, I’m not surprised at all that they elected to designate Ryan Goins for assignment instead. A DUI isn’t something players should be released over, but when there is a pattern of unacceptable behavior combined with his below-average production, there’s no reason Ozuna should still be on the 26-man roster, let alone starting. Hopefully, his days are numbered in Atlanta. I don’t see how he could possibly remain on the roster when Ozzie Albies returns.
ATLANTA, GA
brownsnation.com

Would It Make Sense For the Browns To Trade Kareem Hunt?

Nick Chubb is consistently cited as one of the top 5 rushers in the NFL. He sits among the leaders in yards-per-carry and yards-after-contact each season since entering the league. And as hard as it is to believe, the Cleveland Browns offense gets a lift when his backup enters the...
CLEVELAND, OH
#Major League Baseball#The Cleveland Guardians#The Detroit Tigers#Bally Sports#Fun Times
Yardbarker

Bears Cut Five Players

Newsome, 23, was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract. During his college career, Newsome recorded 188 receptions for 2,435 yards (13.0 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, to go along with 20 rushing attempts for 178 yards (8.9 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also recorded 48 punt returns for 535 yards (11.1 YPR) and one touchdown.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Risers and Fallers from MLB Pipeline's new Top 30 Prospects list for the Braves

The Braves have had a lot of movement in their prospect rankings, and even though Vaughn Grissom is still considered a prospect, that may not be the case for long. He’s 21 at-bats away from losing his prospect status, a feat he will likely achieve in the coming days. Still, MLBPipeline has Grissom at the top of Atlanta’s Rankings:
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yankees gearing up for huge reinforcements after shaking up outfield

The New York Yankees have won three consecutive games, finally snapping a terrible cold stretch since the All-Star break. They defeated the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets in a two-game series, taking down Max Scherzer on Monday and Taijuan Walker on Tuesday night. All three games ended with...
Yardbarker

NL East crown more important to Mets than Braves?

Barring a surprising development that would have to last through the bulk of September, the race for the 2022 National League East title between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves could ultimately come down to the wire and be decided when the clubs face off for three games in Atlanta from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.
ATLANTA, GA
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
ComicBook

Ric Flair Challenged To Another Pro Wrestling Match

Ric Flair is less than a month removed from what was advertised as his final pro wrestling match, but "The Nature Boy" is already getting called out to do more. Six days after his tag team match with Andrade El Idolo, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in Nashville, Flair was back in the ring down in Puerto Rico and brawled with Carlos Colon while El Idolo took on Carlito (and apparently had to reject the WWC's offer for him to wrestle that night). He then admitted on his To Be The Man podcast that he regretted declaring the bout his last match, even though he passed out twice from dehydration.
WWE
Yardbarker

MLB has the Braves near their bottom of their updated farm system rankings

As expected, the outlook on the Braves farm system isn’t exactly great. Thankfully, this results from being aggressive with promotions, making trades, and generally graduating contributors. Other teams aren’t as lucky (the Angels at 30th). Now, the Braves farm sits at 27th on MLB Pipeline’s Rankings:. The...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Mike Soroka talks about his second rehab start in Gwinnett

Yesterday, Mike Soroka‘s rehab assignment was transferred to Gwinnett, where he made his second start since returning to the mound. In his first outing, Soroka was nearly untouchable for the Rome Braves, striking out eight of the first nine batters he faced and tossing four scoreless innings. He couldn’t have dreamt up a better showing for his return to the mound, but there were several bumps in the road for Soroka in his second start with the Stripers.
MLB

