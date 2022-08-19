Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
Local Nonprofit Reacts to FDA Ruling on Hearing Aids
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A new FDA rule will allow people to get hearing aids without prescriptions but a local nonprofit that helps people who are deaf or have hearing loss has some advice for people before they rush to the stores. At the Center for Hearing and Deaf Services, a...
NewsChannel 36
New York State Updates School Guidance for COVID-19
ALBANY, NY (WENY) -- Kids in New York state will head back to school in just a few short weeks, and the state is changing how it handles COVID-19 in schools. At a public health briefing on Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced students will no longer have to quarantine if they are exposed to a positive case, or be required to "test to stay" in school if exposed.
NewsChannel 36
The Race For PA Governor: Expert Insight, Polls, and Debate Demands
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - The general election is now eleven-weeks away. Pennsylvania races, like those for U.S. Senate and governor are heating up and receiving a lot of national attention. The race for governor will be determined in about two-and-a-half months. Experts like Dr. Jeffrey Bloodworth, a History Professor at...
NewsChannel 36
Preview of Western NY Special, Primary Races
WASHINGTON, D.C. - On Tuesday voters will head to the polls for the New York primary elections. Here in the southern tier and parts of Western New York, there are two unique elections that will be on the ballot for some voters. Some voters will look at two congressional elections: the first a special election and the second, a Republican primary for the midterms.
