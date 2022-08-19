COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Rosalind Joseph announced her complete coaching staff on Monday. The staff includes the retention of full-time coaches Sara Mason Vergote, Joel Brown, Travis Coleman and Victor Houston, as well as director of operations, Fred Barends. Also staying on the Buckeyes staff are the three volunteer assistants, Richard Ebin, Eric Brill and Tommy Hampton. Joining the staff in a full-time role is Diego Flaquer, who will also coach the sprints/hurdles events.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO