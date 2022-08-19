ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Muzerall Adds Former Players to Buckeye Staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State women’s hockey head coach Nadine Muzerall has welcomed familiar faces to the Buckeye bench ahead of the 2022-23 season with the promotion of Kelsey Cline to assistant coach and the hiring of Lauren Spring as director of operations. Both women played for Muzerall, Cline at Minnesota and Spring at Ohio State, before joining her in off-ice roles.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Schedule Announced, Highlighted by Outdoor Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Big Ten released the full 2022-23 men’s hockey schedule Monday, with each school taking on each of the other six programs in four games over the season. A February series with Michigan highlights Ohio State’s schedule; the Buckeyes and Wolverines will meet in Value...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeye Trio Makes B1G Watch List

COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the start to the 2022 Ohio State Men’s Soccer season just days away, the Big Ten announced Monday the three Buckeyes on the league’s watch list this season. Ohio State gets underway at 7 p.m. Thursday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium against South...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Missouri State
City
Kansas, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Joseph Announces Track & Field, Cross Country Staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Rosalind Joseph announced her complete coaching staff on Monday. The staff includes the retention of full-time coaches Sara Mason Vergote, Joel Brown, Travis Coleman and Victor Houston, as well as director of operations, Fred Barends. Also staying on the Buckeyes staff are the three volunteer assistants, Richard Ebin, Eric Brill and Tommy Hampton. Joining the staff in a full-time role is Diego Flaquer, who will also coach the sprints/hurdles events.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy