2 Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Texas & The Cash Is Up For Grabs

By Dani Medina
 5 days ago
Two lucky Texas residents are adding a hefty sum to their bank accounts. But first, they need to claim the winning tickets!

The winning numbers from Wednesday (August 17) night's Lotto Texas drawing (10-15-17-36-50-51) gave way to two Texans who won $13,373 after choosing the Extra! option to add to their winnings, according to KDAF . Three other winners earned $3,743.

In total, there were over 33,000 winning tickets from Wednesday night's drawing, winning at least $2.

The next Lotto Texas drawing will be held Saturday (August 20) with an estimated value of $11.75 million.

In more Texas lottery news, a $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Texas. Earlier this week, a Mission and Groves resident each claimed $1 million lottery prizes.

