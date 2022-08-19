Read full article on original website
Arkansas State Fair 2022 returns this October
Fall is a month away, meaning the Arkansas State Fair is coming to the Little Rock metro very soon.
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
As summer winds down and school starts back, there is still plenty to do in the Natural State, especially in central Arkansas which is a hotbed for live music and standup comedy.
NHSBA hosted Back to School Bash for students to promote youth basketball league
REDFIELD, Ark. — The National High School Basketball Association's (NHSBA) Arkansas Chapter hosted a Back to School Bash this afternoon in Redfield to help drum up interest in their youth basketball league. Organizers of the event said that kids from all across the state, including Pine Bluff, Little Rock,...
Dine on the Lake With the Finest Latin Cuisine in Hot Springs, AR
If you love to eat the next time you are in Hot Springs, Arkansas, make the time to visit Trejo's Del Lago on Lake Hamilton. This has fast become one of Hot Springs' hottest new hip places to eat if you love Latin cuisine served up by Executive Chef Eli Tapia. This is lakeside dining at its finest with a stunning view of Lake Hamilton as you dine in the classic Mayan Room.
onlyinark.com
Count Porkula Steps Its Game Up
Little Rock’s Count Porkula started as a BBQ food truck, graduated to a brick-and-mortar at The Rail Yard on the capital city’s east side, then recently opened its second location just across the river where North Little Rock and Maumelle collide at 10840 Maumelle Boulevard. This is an interesting address, to say the least. While some folks feel the location is cursed, pointing to the numerous restaurants coming and going over the past decade, I actually think it’s an ideal spot on the heavily trafficked boulevard. Time will tell, but as for the present, I was ready to pay a visit to North Little Rock’s newest restaurant.
Russellville woman opens daycare with extended hours to benefit parents
Most daycares or after school centers shut their doors for the day around mid-evening a Pope County woman has decided to chase her dream of opening a center with extended hours to be an extra help to parents.
aymag.com
New Café ‘Moo’-ving to Conway
(Photo courtesy of Hey Good Cooking) The newest addition to Conway’s café scene is set to open this fall. Moo & Brew will feature coffee roasted with beans from RoZark Hills Coffee Roasterie in Rose Bud as well as a selection of specialized milk and Thai teas. Treats are also on offer, with Korean corn dogs, ice cream, and tea sandwiches available.
magnoliareporter.com
Monster cats no match for Lake Conway brother-sister team
MAYFLOWER — Haylee and Logan Applegate have had some amazing memories in Arkansas’s outdoors, but the brother-and-sister duo might have capped off a perfect summer two weeks ago with two of the biggest flathead catfish they’ve ever caught. According to their father, Roger, the two 50-pound flatheads...
AdWeek
Chris Kane Leaves KATV Little Rock After 12 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KATV morning anchor Chris Kane said goodbye to the Little Rock, Ark., ABC affiliate after 12 years. Kane announced the news on...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Heavy rain in South Arkansas; some heavy rain possible in Central Arkansas later today.
Central Arkansas has started in the low to mid-70s with scattered light rain showers while South Arkansas has very heavy rain. Central Arkansas will have a chance of thunderstorms with locally heavy rain after a stationary front lifts northward. Temperatures will climb to the low 80s in Little Rock and across Central Arkansas.
I-440 traffic remains stopped after 18-wheeler rolls over
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Traffic officials have said that traffic on Interstate 440 in Little Rock is stopped after an 18-wheeler rolled over on the interstate. The accident caused the ramp to I-30 west to become blocked, with traffic coming to a standstill as a result. The traffic accident...
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Benton County
A $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket was recently sold in Benton County, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced.
ATU Board approves design, financing for $49.3 million student center
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Tech University Board of Trustees on Thursday (Aug. 18) approved the design, financing and other steps necessary to move ahead with construction of a $49.3 million student union and recreation center on the Russellville campus. Construction on the 94,802-square foot facility is set to...
KATV
Arkansas mobile boutique travels to customers on demand
(Little Rock, KATV) — Many Arkansans have taken every opportunity to get out of the house since the pandemic, but what about those who are still at home?. One Little Rock entrepreneur brings her business right to your front door whether you can't leave your home or just choose not to.
Arkansas teachers work to get classrooms ready as inflation soars
Teachers at Wakefield Elementary are putting the final touches on their classrooms before students hit the halls next week, all amid inflation.
swark.today
Rutledge Announces Judgment Against Little Rock Business
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced the judgment against Accessibility Specialties, Inc. (ASI), and its owner, Russell Mashburn, for deceptively selling disability-accessible vehicles without the owners’ authorization or as a consignment sale and failing to allocate the proceeds to the owners of the vehicles. On eleven occasions, ASI and Mashburn sold consumers’ vehicles without the owners’ authorization and kept the proceeds of the sales.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Hot Springs AR
Hot Springs is best known for the Hot Springs National Park, with soothing waters that have been believed to have healing properties. It’s a popular spa town, but with extras like roller coasters, art and music, festivals, wildlife, and some quirky customs. If you’re lucky, your visit may coincide...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Entergy Arkansas helping customers beat the heat
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This summer brought one of the earliest and longest stretches of high temperatures at a time when prices have increased for everything from gasoline to groceries. Because of the stress these challenging market conditions have placed on customers, Entergy Arkansas is stepping up to help.
Arkansas law enforcement encourages online safety ahead of first bell
CONWAY COUNTY, Ark. — The end of August means it's almost time for kids to head back to school. Not only is this season a busy time for children and parents, but it's also a busy time of the year for officers with the Conway County Sheriff's Office. For...
workingtheflame.com
Glass Blowing Classes in Arkansas 2022 [Updated]
Working the Flame is supported by its readers. We may earn commission at no extra cost to you if you buy through a link on this page. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. List of Glass Blowing Classes in Arkansas 2022 [Updated]. Table of Contents show. Arkansas...
