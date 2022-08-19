ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, AR

Eagle 106.3

Dine on the Lake With the Finest Latin Cuisine in Hot Springs, AR

If you love to eat the next time you are in Hot Springs, Arkansas, make the time to visit Trejo's Del Lago on Lake Hamilton. This has fast become one of Hot Springs' hottest new hip places to eat if you love Latin cuisine served up by Executive Chef Eli Tapia. This is lakeside dining at its finest with a stunning view of Lake Hamilton as you dine in the classic Mayan Room.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
City
Benton, AR
onlyinark.com

Count Porkula Steps Its Game Up

Little Rock’s Count Porkula started as a BBQ food truck, graduated to a brick-and-mortar at The Rail Yard on the capital city’s east side, then recently opened its second location just across the river where North Little Rock and Maumelle collide at 10840 Maumelle Boulevard. This is an interesting address, to say the least. While some folks feel the location is cursed, pointing to the numerous restaurants coming and going over the past decade, I actually think it’s an ideal spot on the heavily trafficked boulevard. Time will tell, but as for the present, I was ready to pay a visit to North Little Rock’s newest restaurant.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
aymag.com

New Café ‘Moo’-ving to Conway

(Photo courtesy of Hey Good Cooking) The newest addition to Conway’s café scene is set to open this fall. Moo & Brew will feature coffee roasted with beans from RoZark Hills Coffee Roasterie in Rose Bud as well as a selection of specialized milk and Thai teas. Treats are also on offer, with Korean corn dogs, ice cream, and tea sandwiches available.
CONWAY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Monster cats no match for Lake Conway brother-sister team

MAYFLOWER — Haylee and Logan Applegate have had some amazing memories in Arkansas’s outdoors, but the brother-and-sister duo might have capped off a perfect summer two weeks ago with two of the biggest flathead catfish they’ve ever caught. According to their father, Roger, the two 50-pound flatheads...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
AdWeek

Chris Kane Leaves KATV Little Rock After 12 Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KATV morning anchor Chris Kane said goodbye to the Little Rock, Ark., ABC affiliate after 12 years. Kane announced the news on...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

I-440 traffic remains stopped after 18-wheeler rolls over

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Traffic officials have said that traffic on Interstate 440 in Little Rock is stopped after an 18-wheeler rolled over on the interstate. The accident caused the ramp to I-30 west to become blocked, with traffic coming to a standstill as a result. The traffic accident...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
KATV

Arkansas mobile boutique travels to customers on demand

(Little Rock, KATV) — Many Arkansans have taken every opportunity to get out of the house since the pandemic, but what about those who are still at home?. One Little Rock entrepreneur brings her business right to your front door whether you can't leave your home or just choose not to.
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Rutledge Announces Judgment Against Little Rock Business

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced the judgment against Accessibility Specialties, Inc. (ASI), and its owner, Russell Mashburn, for deceptively selling disability-accessible vehicles without the owners’ authorization or as a consignment sale and failing to allocate the proceeds to the owners of the vehicles. On eleven occasions, ASI and Mashburn sold consumers’ vehicles without the owners’ authorization and kept the proceeds of the sales.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Hot Springs AR

Hot Springs is best known for the Hot Springs National Park, with soothing waters that have been believed to have healing properties. It’s a popular spa town, but with extras like roller coasters, art and music, festivals, wildlife, and some quirky customs. If you’re lucky, your visit may coincide...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Entergy Arkansas helping customers beat the heat

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This summer brought one of the earliest and longest stretches of high temperatures at a time when prices have increased for everything from gasoline to groceries. Because of the stress these challenging market conditions have placed on customers, Entergy Arkansas is stepping up to help.
ARKANSAS STATE
workingtheflame.com

Glass Blowing Classes in Arkansas 2022 [Updated]

Working the Flame is supported by its readers. We may earn commission at no extra cost to you if you buy through a link on this page. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. List of Glass Blowing Classes in Arkansas 2022 [Updated]. Table of Contents show. Arkansas...
HOT SPRINGS, AR

