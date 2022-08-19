ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two years after Kenosha protests, local businesses still trying to recover

KENOSHA, Wis. — Two years after Jacob Blake was shot by police, businesses said they are still trying to recover from the unrest that followed. Tony Garcia is the owner of Isla Del Mar. As he reflected on these past two years, he said he’ll never forget the moment when protesters came to his restaurant’s door.
Now Hiring: Milwaukee company seeks video game testers

MILWAUKEE — Playing video games is a popular pastime, but what if you could make a career out of it?. While it may sound too good to be true, it’s real thanks to one Milwaukee company. Experis, a company that is a division of the Milwaukee-based Manpower Group,...
Wisconsin's largest school district is short over 200 teachers

MILWAUKEE — While Milwaukee Public School students are focused on getting back into the groove of school, the human resources department within the state’s largest school district remains focused on hiring more teachers and support staff. Adria Maddaleni, the chief human resources officer for MPS, said the district...
