NBA Fans Debate Which Team Would Win In A 3-On-3: Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving vs. Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant

Lakers Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Los Angeles Lakers underachieved during the 2021-22 NBA season and face the need to make changes to their roster still. Building an NBA team around LeBron James is not complicated. In fact, there’s a tried, tested, and true formula for success: Surround him with spacing. After all, James...
Lakers: LeBron James' 15-Year Old Son Bryce Receives First D-I Scholarship Offer
The Bryce James hype continues to roll as the young prodigy receives his first division one offer
Yardbarker
Udonis Haslem Once Revealed That He And Jimmy Butler Didn't Sleep In Their Beds During The Bubble To Stay Focused And Show Leadership: "I'm Sleeping On The Couch Right Now, Dog, With A Room Full of Chunky Soup."
Udonis Haslem was by far the longest-tenured player with the same team still active in the league last season as he was in the midst of his 19th season with the Miami Heat, and the two sides aren't parting ways just yet. There were doubts regarding Haslem returning for a 20th season, but he revealed on Sunday that he is coming back.
Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith Agree on World’s Best Player
When it comes to which player holds the title as best in the world, the two NBA on TNT hosts share the same opinion.
‘Can we sign now’: Isaiah Thomas wants a job after Kevin Durant ditches Nets trade demand
The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an unexpected conclusion this morning. The Brooklyn Nets announced that Durant had decided to stay put with the Nets a month and a half after he announced his formal trade request to the team. It certainly didn’t seem like the team could repair things with Durant, but somehow, after weeks of endless trade rumors, they have found common ground.
Recruiting Expert Makes His Opinion On Bronny James Very Clear
Bronny James' father may be the most famous active basketball player on the planet, but the rising high school senior is making a name for himself on the court. Earlier today, 247Sports released their proprietary recruiting rankings for the class of 2023. Bronny, a 6-foot-2 combo guard out of Los Angeles (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, climbed from No. 49 to No. 41 on the list.
Yardbarker
Jayson Tatum Got A Reality Check Seeing LeBron James' Popularity: "I Think I’m A Big Deal. But When LeBron Walked Out There… The Kids Lost Their Mind When He Walked Out The Court."
There is still some time before the 2022-23 NBA season starts. In the meantime, NBA players have a chance to focus on various things. Be it rest and have some quality family time or simply improving their skill set before the season begins. Lastly, there are players such as LeBron...
Brooklyn Nets Announce Decision On Kevin Durant's Future
On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets released a statement from General Manager Sean Marks about their decision to move forward with Kevin Durant. The 12-time NBA All-Star signed with Brooklyn in the summer of 2019 after previously playing for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Ray Allen disgusted after ‘autographed’ jerseys he didn’t actually sign get listed online for lofty prices
One of the most unfortunate aspects of sports collectibles and memorabilia is that some people end up getting scammed by paying bundles of money for fake items. That seems to be what former Miami Heat sharpshooter Ray Allen discovered recently. The 10-time All-Star took to social media to bring attention to some jerseys with fake autographs on them.
Yardbarker
Larry Bird Revealed He Was Never Able To Read Magic Johnson In His 2009 Book, 'When The Game Was Ours': "I Never Had Any Idea What He Was Going To Do With That Ball."
There have been many players who have flaunted their talents in the NBA. While some have had very little impact on the league, there are a few who are considered the legends of the game. NBA Hall of Famers Magic Johnson and Larry Bird certainly fall in the second category....
Yardbarker
The Los Angeles Lakers Made Bill Russell An Offer To Come Out Of Retirement, He Had An Epic Response: "Jack, I’ll Never Play Basketball Again, But, If I Were, It Would Only Be For The Celtics."
NBA legend Bill Russell recently passed away at the age of 88 years old. Most of us didn't even get a chance to see Russell play during his days with the NBA. But from the stories that we have heard about him and his impressive simply prove that Bill Russell was one of the best players to ever play in the league.
NBA World Reacts To Lakers' Blockbuster Trade Rumor
It seems like every time there's a high-profile NBA player mentioned in trade rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers are floated as possible destination. On Tuesday, Phoenix-based sports radio personality John Gambadoro tweeted that the Lakers are interested in acquiring Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell has long been linked to the Knicks, and trade negotiations between the Utah and New York are ongoing.
With Durant staying put, what’s the biggest trade in NBA history?
Few players could shift the balance of power in the NBA simply by changing zip codes and uniforms. One of those players is Kevin Durant, who rescinded his trade request on Tuesday. A deal that would have sent Durant from the Brooklyn Nets to another team could have been considered...
Yardbarker
Heat’s Udonis Haslem Joins Lakers’ Kobe Bryant & Mavericks’ Dirk Nowitzki As Only Players To Play 20 Seasons With One Team
During previous eras in the NBA, many superstars spent their entire or at least the vast majority of their career with one franchise. The Los Angeles Lakers, in particular, have seen the likes of Kobe Bryant, Jerry West and Magic Johnson all spent their careers with the purple and gold.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Rips Kevin Durant For Disastrous Attempt To Be Traded From The Brooklyn Nets: "KD Don't Have The Power, KD Don't Have The Juice"
Kevin Durant's nearly 2-month-long trade saga ended with a whimper after the Brooklyn Nets announced that the player had reconciled with coach Steve Nash, GM Sean Marks, and owner Joe Tsai and will be returning to the team for the 2022-23 season. This means the Nets are going to hope to contend atop the East with their core intact, even though they were the best team for KD's championship-winning purposes all along.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Isn't Surprised That Kevin Durant Is Staying With Nets: "He Is Phenomenal. I Ain't Giving Him Up!"
Nets superstar Kevin Durant finally called off his trade attempt on Tuesday when he met with Joe Tsai, Sean Marks, and Steve Nash to discuss his future with the organization. With practically zero leverage in the situation, Durant decided it was best to just cut the nonsense and return to play for another season with the team.
Yardbarker
The Knicks Believe Having Jalen Brunson And Donovan Mitchell Would Attract Another Star To Join Them In New York
For the Knicks, the signing of star point guard Jalen Brunson was their best move of the summer. Besides giving them a reliable option at point guard, Brunson brings shooting and playmaking to a team that desperately needed both. Still, even after the Brunson move, the Knicks aren't trying to...
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Comments On LeBron James Potentially Breaking His Scoring Record: "I'll Be Very Happy For Him... The Game Will Always Improve When Records Like That Are Broken."
LeBron James is one of the greatest players ever, and there is no doubt that he has a case for being the best all-around player that we have ever seen. He has almost no weaknesses offensively and is a stout defender as well. Next season, it is possible that LeBron...
Stephen A. Smith: 'Nobody is beating the Warriors. The Golden State Warriors are going to repeat as NBA champions'
Coming off their six-game NBA Finals victory over the Boston Celtics at the end of the spring, the Warriors have added Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green via free agency this offseason (and re-signed Kevon Looney), but lost the likes of key contributors off the bench in Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr.
