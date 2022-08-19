ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc11news.com

Warm Wednesday will be followed by increasing showers and storms

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rain is in our forecast for the end of the week, but we’ve got more dry and warm weather on the way for Wednesday. This evening will be mostly sunny and warm with a few showers and thunderstorms over the mountains. Temperatures will step back from lower 90s around 6 PM to mid-80s by 8 PM, then we’ll cool into the 70s by around 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Low temperatures will be near 64 degrees around Grand Junction and 56 degrees around Montrose. Wednesday will be mostly sunny over the valleys and partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms over the mountains. We’ll warm quickly from 50s and 60s first thing in the morning to mainly 80s by noon. High temperatures will be near 95 degrees around Grand Junction and 90 degrees around Montrose.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Warm sunshine lasts until the end of the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This week will be drier than last week, but a brief chance for rain sneaks into our forecast toward the end of the week. Much of this week is about temperatures, which on most days will be near or slightly above normal. Normal for Monday August 22 is 90 degrees for the high and 61 degrees for the low. Normal is defined by the average high and low temperatures over 30 years and is recalculated at the start of every decade for the most recent 30-year period. Normal also changes.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Warming trend and dry conditions to return

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A flash flood watch remains in effect for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar until 10 pm tonight. A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. If a warning gets issued, then I-70 in Glenwood Canyon will remain closed for the duration of the alert.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Rain returns to the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rainy days ahead will bring an end to the two-day break we’ve had from the rain. And would you believe it if we told you Colorado’s first snow has fallen? Snow was seen Thursday morning from Alma on the high peaks within the Mosquito Range, which are just west of Highway 9 - which runs between Breckenridge and Fairplay.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Mesa, CO
City
Montrose, CO
KJCT8

I-70 road work by Eagle

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has shared an update for road work occurring this week. Work will be completed in two locations along I-70, just west of Edwards and east of Vail. Crews will be installing a median cable rail between mile post 182 and...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Fruita Teenager Completes 365 Mile

GRAND JUNCTION HIGH SCHOOLS...SAYS IT'S HEAD BASEBALL COACH, WILL DIXON IS STEPPING DOWN TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES AFTER TWO SEASONS. THE CITY OF CARBONDALE COULD BE THE FIRST ROARING FORK VALLEY AND GARFIELD COUNTY MUNICIPALITY TO HAVE A STANDING LATINO COUNCIL... Mod Pizza Opened up in Grand Junction. Updated: 6...
FRUITA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Valley#Valleys#Thunderstorms#Flash Flood Watch#Rio Blanco#The Pine Gulch Burn Scar
KJCT8

Update: I-70 is back open

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, between exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) to exit 133 (Dotsero), is back open. It was previously closed due to a flash flood warning.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Body found in Columbine Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department stated Monday that a dead body was found in Columbine Park on Saturday morning. The deceased, an adult woman, was pronounced dead on scene shortly after GJPD officers arrived. The GJPD stated that it does not believe the death to...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KJCT8

Delta County Fairgrounds gains grant for new playground

DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Health Foundation, based out of Denver, has approved Delta County’s application for a 12-month, $35,000 planning grant. Delta County plans to assemble a small group to assist with the input on the design of a new playground area on the Delta County Fairgrounds.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

2022 Colorado Hay Directory now available

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Department of Agriculture has shared that the 2022 Colorado Hay Directory is now available. This allows livestock owners to be able too easily search for alfalfa, grass, mix, or other hay products within their region. The directory provides a variety of information useful to...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

UPDATE: Victim of deadly Saturday night crash identified

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash that occurred in the area of E Road and Duffy Drive on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at approximately 11:40 p.m.. Two adult men were traveling eastbound on E Road when a rollover occurred. The...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Colorado Newsline

Lawsuits in pair of Colorado counties seek to force hand count in November election

Lawsuits in two Colorado counties seek to block the use of the voting machines used in those counties and force a hand count of ballots in the November election. One lawsuit was filed in El Paso County District Court by two El Paso voters, Timothy J. Kirkwood and Paul T. Prentice, against the El Paso […] The post Lawsuits in pair of Colorado counties seek to force hand count in November election appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Another West Nile Virus case in Delta County

DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Delta County Health Department has announced a third case of West Nile Virus in the county this year. This individual is in his 50′s. This follows two previous cases, one from a woman in her 40′s and another from a woman in her 80′s.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

GJHS head baseball coach resigns

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction High School has shared that their head baseball coach, Coach Dixon, announced he will be resigning. Coach Dixon was the skipper of the Grand Junction High School baseball team. Dixon took over during the covid shorted season of 2021 and led the Tigers to the CHSAA regional playoffs where they played Legacy High School.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Do you recognize this man?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers in Mesa County need your assistance in identifying this man who is wanted for harassment. On Wednesday, August 15, 2022, a female was shopping at Walmart on North Ave. when she noticed a man attempting to place his cell phone under her dress and take a photo. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 20 to 25 years old, with dark curly hair.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy