Satisfy Your Plant Needs at the Philadelphia Flower Market
Who doesn’t love a beautiful bouquet of flowers? The Philadelphia Flower Market in center city wants to help you keep floral feels going throughout the year. They offer a wide selection of arrangements and plants. PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins got a firsthand look at how the team services the Philly community with one-of-a-kind designs. They offer same day and weekend delivery. For more visit https://philadelphiaflowermarket.com/about-us/
Ventnor City gaining popularity from shore goers
Every Friday on PHL17 we head down the shore! This week our Kelsey Fabian took on Ventnor City, New Jersey. The growing shore town has tons to offer and the fun won’t stop come Labor Day weekend. One of the city’s biggest events The Downbeach Seafood Festival will take place September 17 and 18.
Arts on Center Stage Brings Diverse Lineup of Local Arts and Culture to Dilworth Park
Arts on Center Stage invites you to check out a FREE arts and culture event this Thursday, August 8th, highlighting Opera Philadelphia and the East Passyunk Opera Project. The series was introduced in 2021 as a response to pandemic-related venue closures and since then it’s evolved as a community-based performance series that allows visitors from neighborhoods across Philadelphia to experience a snapshot of upcoming tours, company productions and more.
Havertown dad writes inspiring children’s book
Havertown resident and father of two daughters, Dario Mescia has penned his first children’s book, Ruby Reindeer and the Magic Antlers. The empowering story is about a young female reindeer named Ruby who is told that only boy reindeer. have the magic to pull Santa’s sleigh. This answer does...
Ventnor City Farmer’s Market winding down for the season
The Ventnor City Farmer’s Market is a Friday tradition that those at the shore continue to be excited about each and every summer. This year the market is packed with more than 60 vendors at it’s St. James Church parking lot location on the corner of Newport and Atlantic avenues. The market runs every Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon until Labor Day weekend.
