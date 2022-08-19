The Ventnor City Farmer’s Market is a Friday tradition that those at the shore continue to be excited about each and every summer. This year the market is packed with more than 60 vendors at it’s St. James Church parking lot location on the corner of Newport and Atlantic avenues. The market runs every Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon until Labor Day weekend.

VENTNOR CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO