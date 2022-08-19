Photo: Getty Images

San Antonio is getting a massive pirate-themed park with an inclusive playground. But, My San Antonio reports that we will be waiting a bit longer for it.

According to the San Antonio Parks and Recreation , the 204-acre park will be called Classen Steubing Ranch Park , and it will likely open in late fall or early winter.

The Mitchell Chang Foundation updated My San Antonio about its plans for the park. April Chang stated:

"That's a fair estimate. The city has been great. I feel like they have been holding my hand with this because we've never done this before. We visited a few weeks ago and I actually cried. Just seeing where the Adventure Beach will be and the Spanish Mission will is exciting because it's finally coming."

The new park will be located at 20240 Hardy Oak Blvd.

Officials are hoping the park will include a soccer field, softball field, an education center, and miles of hiking/biking trails.

April and Marvin Chang have been working with the city and donating to a world-class playground after their son, Mitchell , drowned in February of 2018. He loved all things pirate-related, which is why the new park will carry on that theme.