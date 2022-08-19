2 Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Texas & The Cash Is Up For Grabs
By Dani Medina
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
5 days ago
Two lucky Texas residents are adding a hefty sum to their bank accounts. But first, they need to claim the winning tickets!
The winning numbers from Wednesday (August 17) night's Lotto Texas drawing (10-15-17-36-50-51) gave way to two Texans who won $13,373 after choosing the Extra! option to add to their winnings, according to KDAF . Three other winners earned $3,743.
In total, there were over 33,000 winning tickets from Wednesday night's drawing, winning at least $2.
The next Lotto Texas drawing will be held Saturday (August 20) with an estimated value of $11.75 million.
