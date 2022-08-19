A woman was arrested Friday after deputies say they found her to be in possession of a cache of weapons, including a rifle, silencer and loaded revolver. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the woman was arrested by deputies with the Summer Team who were patrolling in Newhall and observed her vehicle was in violation of “several vehicle codes.”

