Deputies arrest man involved in fight with teen

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station announced Tuesday they had arrested a 46-year-old Palmdale man in connection to a fight he was involved in with a teen last week in Valencia. The fight, which was recorded and shared across various social media platforms and garnered national attention,...
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

Palmdale man caught on camera fighting teen in Valencia arrested

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A Palmdale man has been arrested in connection with a viral video that shows a fight between himself and a 13-year-old boy in Valencia, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Santa Clarita Valley Station. The suspect, 46-year-old Regan Coultas, was arrested for felony child...
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

Santa Clarita Valley now a hotbed for fentanyl deaths

The Santa Clarita Valley is now one of the most impacted areas for fentanyl deaths. Many of those people killed are teenagers. This year alone, 23 people have died from fentanyl overdoses. At Action Drugs Rehab Center in Santa Clarita, Cory Quashen gave an ominous warning. “Every drug out there is fake. If you’re buying […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Canyon Country man arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

A Canyon Country man was arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse and leaving his wife with minor injuries on Friday, according to law enforcement. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a call for service regarding a possible domestic violence incident on the 32500 block of Eagleset Avenue in Canyon Country, Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station, wrote in an email.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Canyon News

28 Violent Gang Members Arrested

WOODLAND HILLS—On August 18, the United States Department of Justice announced the arrest of 28 members of the Eastside Playboys gang, who have a connection to the Mexican Mafia. At least 10 other gang-related suspects are still at large. According to a press release from the DOJ, the Eastside...
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

FBI Los Angeles announces results of Operation Cross Country XII

The FBI Los Angeles Division, in partnership with state and local agencies, identified and located nine potential human trafficking victims, including five adolescents during a nationwide effort, “Operation Cross Country”. The FBI-led initiative focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting individuals and criminal enterprises involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies arrest man on suspicion of vandalizing hotel

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man on suspicion of vandalizing a hotel in Stevenson Ranch and causing more than $700 in damage, according to station officials. Deputies responded to the 25200 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch regarding a possible trespassing incident, Deputy Natalie...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
foxla.com

Man shot and killed in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Oxnard Monday night. It happened around 8 p.m. in the area near 125 West Pleasant Valley Road. According to police, the victim - identified as a 22-year-old resident of Tehachapi - was found at the scene...
OXNARD, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Driving Under The Influence Tops Santa Clarita Weekend Arrests

Driving under the influence remains at the top of Santa Clarita weekend arrests, according to official arrest records. Between Friday, Aug. 19 to Saturday, Aug. 20, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office made 10 arrests, a decrease from last weekend’s 16, according to Santa Clarita weekend arrest logs.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Woman arrested while in possession of weapons cache

A woman was arrested Friday after deputies say they found her to be in possession of a cache of weapons, including a rifle, silencer and loaded revolver. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the woman was arrested by deputies with the Summer Team who were patrolling in Newhall and observed her vehicle was in violation of “several vehicle codes.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Santa Monica Mirror

Police Release More Details About Santa Monica High School Slashing

Police have released updates about the weapon used in a slashing at Santa Monica High School last week that sent a student to the hospital. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on Thursday around 12:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Santa Monica High School campus for a fight involving multiple students.
SANTA MONICA, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Homeowner fatally shoots knife-wielding home intruder in Los Angeles

A Los Angeles homeowner fatally shot a knife-wielding home intruder on Friday, according to police. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said that the armed intruder charged at the homeowner just before 10 p.m. on the 500 block of E Avenue 28th Street, Fox 11 reported. The intruder attempted to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

La Cienega Shooting Leaves One Dead

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations West Bureau Homicide is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for killing a man in a shooting. On August 19, 2022, around 5:30 p.m., Wilshire Division patrol officers responded to the area of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Man arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, causing injury

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol in Castaic on Monday night, according to Newhall California Highway Patrol officials. The man, a Bakersfield resident, was driving at unsafe speeds and had crashed into another vehicle on the 3100 block of The Old Road, according to Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the Newhall California Highway Patrol office.
CASTAIC, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Innocent woman killed in police pursuit ID'd as Downey woman

DOWNEY — The man and woman who were killed in South Los Angeles when a motorist allegedly avoiding an attempted police traffic stop sped into an intersection and slammed into their vehicle were publicly identified Monday. Jamarae Keyes, 38, died from blunt force traumatic injuries, the coroner's office said....
DOWNEY, CA

