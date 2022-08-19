Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Wilmington community holds prayer rally for 2 killed at local park
WILMINGTON, De. - Calls for change grew stronger in a Delaware community where a teenager and a young pregnant woman were both fatally shot in a weekend shooting. Community groups and loved ones gathered at Chambers Park in Wilmington Tuesday night for a prayer rally. The park was where police...
WDEL 1150AM
Dover Police seek pursuit suspect
Dover Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding the suspect who drove his vehicle towards an officer, and then led police on a pursuit on Thursday night, August 18, 2022. Police have posted a store surveillance photo of the suspect and are asking anyone who can identify the...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Two Children Charged In Attempted Carjacking Tuesday
Delaware State Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile male and a 16-year-old juvenile male both of Wilmington for robbery and related charges following an attempted carjacking that occurred Tuesday night, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on August 23, 2022, at approximately 6:37 p.m., in...
Bank executive dies days after double shooting in Wilmington, Delaware
Carrie Mondell was the Vice President and Director of Operational Risk Management at WSFS Bank.
WDEL 1150AM
Claymont carjack thwarted
Two teens are being held at the New Castle County Detention Center following an attempted carjacking in Claymont Tuesday night. Delaware State Police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on August 23, 2022, at the Wawa on Harvey Road at Philadelphia Pike. Troopers said the teens, ages 14 and...
NBC Philadelphia
Box of Guns Mistakenly Delivered to Delaware County High School
Lee esta historia en español aquí. A box of guns was delivered to a Delaware County high school in what police called an "honest mistake." Police said the delivery to Chester High School was a mistake on the part of FedEx, but parents say it couldn’t come at a worse time – when schools are laser-focused on keeping children safe as they’re getting ready to return to class.
14-year-old killed on his birthday, 5 others injured in Wilmington, Delaware shootings
Family members identified the teen as Braylen Johnson. They say he was killed on his birthday.
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington drug investigation nets 17 pounds of pot
Wilmington Police said two men are behind bars on drug and weapons charges after they were arrested on August 17, 2022, in the 500 block of West 6th Street. Police said the drug investigation yielded 695 bags of marijuana weighing in at over 17.5 pounds, a loaded 38-caliber revolver reported stolen out of South Carolina, and more than $15,000 in cash.
wjbr.com
Is A Target Store Coming To Middletown?
Word on the street is a Target store is opening in Delaware and the company has its sights set on one specific city. Middletown will apparently be home to the new Target, as the company’s fifth Delaware location. It may take a few years to get off the ground,...
Cop hid his gang ties, conspired with Latin Kings member, prosecutors say
A Trenton police officer was charged with falsifying his job application to hide his connection with a street gang member and helping to plot an attack of a suspected witness, prosecutors said Monday. Rudy Lopez faces charges of official misconduct, conspiracy and tampering with public records, according to New Jersey...
MyChesCo
Shooting Victim Succumbs to Injuries, Wilmington Police Investigate
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police continue to investigate a shooting incident that occurred August 16, 2022, at approximately 4:50 p.m. in the 700 block of North Washington Street. Police located a 22-year-old male gunshot victim and a 37-year-old female gunshot victim, who were both transported to the hospital in...
3 men shot in Chester, Delaware County
Video from Chopper 6 showed multiple shell casings and police officers searching the block for evidence.
fox29.com
'Ugly hasn't won': Wilmington community holds back-to-school event, despite death of teen
WILMINGTON, Del. - The very same park where a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night was the same location where the community had planned a free, back-to-school barbecue Sunday. It still went on, as planned, with a message that the violence won’t be tolerated. "What you’re seeing...
City rejects permit for North Philadelphia block party, calling it a "problem block"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A decades-long tradition in North Philadelphia was denied this year. Organizers of a neighborhood block party say the Philadelphia Police Department rejected their request for a permit.When the block party got denied, it sent shockwaves up and down the block.People who live there told Eyewitness news there are no issues where they live.It's a day every year for about 50 years the 2900 block of North Camac Street looks forward to, their block party, the Saturday before Labor Day."It's annual, it's tradition," Joan Amos said.Amos says it started back with her grandmother and mother, but this year,...
Man fatally shot answering front door of Mercer County apartment
Police say the victim was found lying outside the apartment with several gunshot wounds.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Crash Turns Into Gunfight In Cheswold,16-Year-Old Shooter Hit, Man, 18, Wanted
Cheswold Police are investigating an auto accident turned shooting. Officials said on 08/15/2022 at 3:12 PM Cheswold Police were dispatched for the report of a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Boggs Run in Cheswold, DE. The first police unit was on scene at 3:14 PM and quickly blocked off the area, locating a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound and rendered medical assistance as other police units and EMS arrived and transported the male to the hospital.
firststateupdate.com
Gunfire Closes King Street In Wilmington Sunday Night
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Sunday evening. Just after 8:20 officers responded to E 8th Street and N King Street for reports of shots fire. Arriving officers located a crime scene and closed King Street to allow investigators to gather evidence. No victim...
WDEL 1150AM
2 correctional officers treated after assault in Delaware
WBOC
WMDT.com
Dover nurse honored with Daisy Award
DOVER, Del. – Nurse Lois Vannicola was honored recently with the Daisy Award. The award honors nurses for their compassionate care. Coworkers say Lois is very helpful and always willing to lend a hand. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
