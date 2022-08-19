ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

KATV

Average gas prices in Little Rock continue to show a decline

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — New data was released Monday regarding gas prices in Little Rock and across the nation. GasBuddy conducted a survey of 334 gas stations in the capital city and found that the average price of gas has fallen 5.3 cents per gallon in the last week.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

GoTextbooks announces second Little Rock warehouse; to create more than 200 jobs

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — GoTextbooks announced Wednesday the acquisition of a warehouse that will be their second facility in the Little Rock area, creating more than 200 jobs. The textbook distributor will invest over $10 million in the property, making notable updates to the 276,694 square-foot warehouse, including a renovation of the office area.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain showers likely; thunderstorms possible

A few light rain showers scattered around Arkansas will greet us when we walk out the door. If it’s not raining, count on it just being cloudy and in the low 70s. The chance of rain will pick up through the day, especially this afternoon when thunderstorms will become possible as a stationary front slowly moves northward. Little Rock will climb to the low 80s this afternoon.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Victim saved from Cleburne County house fire

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) -Firefighters saved a person trapped in an early morning house fire Monday. A Heber Springs Fire Department media release said their fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire with a “possible victim trapped” around 2:00 a.m. on Aug. 22. The first crews to...
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
THV11

Temporary thermal water shut down in Hot Springs National Park

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Thermal water service will be temporarily interrupted on Reserve Street and Hill Wheatley Plaza from Monday, August 22, 2022, through Friday, August 26, 2022. Contractors will install new controls for the thermal water collection and distribution system in Hot Springs National Park. These new controls...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KATV

LRPD searching for missing Little Rock woman

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman. 26-year-old Amberly Lemus was last seen in the Little Rock area. She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs around 140 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. If you...
KATV

LRPD arrest River Market shooting suspect

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police have arrested the suspect involved in the Aug. 19 shooting incident in the River Market. Officials said Darien Williams was arrested Tuesday and charged with terroristic act and first-degree criminal mischief. No one was injured during the shooting incident.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Benton police investigating shots fired during weekend at Tyndall Park

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is investigating after receiving receiving reports of shots being fired at a community park over the weekend. According to the agency's social media account, officers from the BNPD responded to a call of shots fired just after 8 p.m. on Sunday following a disturbance at Tyndall Park.
BENTON, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Afternoon showers and storms push north

THIS AFTERNOON: Moderate to heavy rain continues to fall south of the Little Rock Metro. Later this afternoon, a few showers and thunderstorms will push north of I-40. The rain chance for Little Rock is only about 50% with lower chances to the north and much higher to the south. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. East wind of around 5 mph.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Tractor Supply breaks ground in Maumelle for New Distribution Center

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Tuesday, Tractor Supply Company broke ground in Maumelle for their new distribution center. Tractor Supply Company of Brentwood Tenn., which is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, notifies that the space reserved for Maumelle will be a sizable 1.2 million-square-foot facility. The scheduled opening date for this building will be in late 2023 and will fully service over 300 Tractor Supply stores.
MAUMELLE, AR
KATV

Summertime Travel in Chickasaw Country

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As we return to travel, it can be overwhelming to try to find the perfect place for everyone in your family. Parenting Contributor, Carly Dorogi, joined us today to share a South Central Oklahoma destination that was perfect for her own family and perhaps yours!
LITTLE ROCK, AR

