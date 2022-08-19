Read full article on original website
ARDOT shares updates on major roadwork around Central Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — If you've been anywhere around Little Rock recently, you've seen the seemingly endless miles of orange traffic cones. "I always say this, no one likes road construction until it's over," Dave Parker, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said. If you're tired of all the...
Sticky situation: Gummy bear spill gums up traffic Monday on Interstate 30 in North Little Rock
Drivers on Interstate 30 in North Little Rock found themselves in a sticky situation Monday after crash littered the highway with boxes of candy.
KATV
Average gas prices in Little Rock continue to show a decline
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — New data was released Monday regarding gas prices in Little Rock and across the nation. GasBuddy conducted a survey of 334 gas stations in the capital city and found that the average price of gas has fallen 5.3 cents per gallon in the last week.
Car crashes into Little Rock home then leaves scene, 1 injured
A person is in the hospital tonight after Little Rock Police say a car drove into his bedroom and took off. It happened on the 7000 block of East Wakefield Drive.
KATV
GoTextbooks announces second Little Rock warehouse; to create more than 200 jobs
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — GoTextbooks announced Wednesday the acquisition of a warehouse that will be their second facility in the Little Rock area, creating more than 200 jobs. The textbook distributor will invest over $10 million in the property, making notable updates to the 276,694 square-foot warehouse, including a renovation of the office area.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain showers likely; thunderstorms possible
A few light rain showers scattered around Arkansas will greet us when we walk out the door. If it’s not raining, count on it just being cloudy and in the low 70s. The chance of rain will pick up through the day, especially this afternoon when thunderstorms will become possible as a stationary front slowly moves northward. Little Rock will climb to the low 80s this afternoon.
Kait 8
Victim saved from Cleburne County house fire
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) -Firefighters saved a person trapped in an early morning house fire Monday. A Heber Springs Fire Department media release said their fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire with a “possible victim trapped” around 2:00 a.m. on Aug. 22. The first crews to...
Little Rock police investigating after car crashes into home, driver runs away
Police in Little Rock are currently investigating after a car crashed into a house, causing injuries Monday afternoon.
Temporary thermal water shut down in Hot Springs National Park
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Thermal water service will be temporarily interrupted on Reserve Street and Hill Wheatley Plaza from Monday, August 22, 2022, through Friday, August 26, 2022. Contractors will install new controls for the thermal water collection and distribution system in Hot Springs National Park. These new controls...
KATV
Appearing 'paranoid', man is found punching asphalt in Hot Springs; later dies in hospital
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A man died in a hospital after sheriff's deputies found him "acting in a strange manner and punching the asphalt with his hands" Tuesday morning, a news release from the Garland County Sheriff's Office said. According to the GCSO, they were alerted to a man...
myleaderpaper.com
Six from Arkansas, including five juveniles, hurt in early morning accident on Hwy. 67
Five children and a woman, all from Arkansas, were hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident early Sunday morning, Aug. 21, on Hwy. 67 near Valles Mines in southern Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kathleen Diong, 44, of Kensett, Ark., was driving a 2008 Dodge Durango north...
KATV
LRPD searching for missing Little Rock woman
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman. 26-year-old Amberly Lemus was last seen in the Little Rock area. She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs around 140 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. If you...
KATV
LRPD arrest River Market shooting suspect
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police have arrested the suspect involved in the Aug. 19 shooting incident in the River Market. Officials said Darien Williams was arrested Tuesday and charged with terroristic act and first-degree criminal mischief. No one was injured during the shooting incident.
Little Rock Zoo announces birth of lizards to be released around Arkansas
Arkansas is about to get a larger lizard population.
Little Rock police make two arrests in Boulevard Ave shooting
Officials with the Little Rock Police Department have arrested two teenagers in connection with a deadly shooting in July.
KATV
Benton police investigating shots fired during weekend at Tyndall Park
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is investigating after receiving receiving reports of shots being fired at a community park over the weekend. According to the agency's social media account, officers from the BNPD responded to a call of shots fired just after 8 p.m. on Sunday following a disturbance at Tyndall Park.
Little Rock doctor promotes change for potential overdoses on flights
A Little Rock doctor helped save an overdosing passenger on a flight that resulted in change for a major airline.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Afternoon showers and storms push north
THIS AFTERNOON: Moderate to heavy rain continues to fall south of the Little Rock Metro. Later this afternoon, a few showers and thunderstorms will push north of I-40. The rain chance for Little Rock is only about 50% with lower chances to the north and much higher to the south. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. East wind of around 5 mph.
KATV
Tractor Supply breaks ground in Maumelle for New Distribution Center
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Tuesday, Tractor Supply Company broke ground in Maumelle for their new distribution center. Tractor Supply Company of Brentwood Tenn., which is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, notifies that the space reserved for Maumelle will be a sizable 1.2 million-square-foot facility. The scheduled opening date for this building will be in late 2023 and will fully service over 300 Tractor Supply stores.
KATV
Summertime Travel in Chickasaw Country
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As we return to travel, it can be overwhelming to try to find the perfect place for everyone in your family. Parenting Contributor, Carly Dorogi, joined us today to share a South Central Oklahoma destination that was perfect for her own family and perhaps yours!
