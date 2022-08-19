Read full article on original website
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Officers Confirm Cause of Scott Disick’s Car Accident
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Bureau confirmed Scott Disick was the driver in the solo traffic collision. “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor,” the LASD said in a press release. “Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”
Gwyneth Paltrow Once Laughed off Speculation That She Regretted Rejecting ‘Titanic’: ‘Are You Insane?’
Gwyneth Paltrow once felt no regrets about turning down 'Titanic' because the film she snubbed it for wasn’t lacking in great characters, whereas she felt ‘Titanic’ just had a ship.
What's Something You Wish You'd Known Before You Got Married?
You learn some lessons the hard way.
