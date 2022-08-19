ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Madam CJ Walker Mural Is Coming To Downtown Indy

By Kenny Kixx
 5 days ago

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s hard to believe there isn’t already a mural of a woman who is an icon in Indianapolis and around the world. In October, that honor will finally come to Madam CJ Walker.

A mural honoring the beauty products legend and patron of the Walker Theatre downtown is set to be released on October 13th. Artist Tasha Beckwith will paint it, and it will be similar to the mural of Madam Walker she created last year at Indianapolis International Airport.

The Madam Walker Legacy Center still needs to raise $15,000 to cover the remaining costs of the mural. You can donate through a link here at the Legacy Center’s website.

Read more from WRTV here

