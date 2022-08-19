LANSING, Mich. — Deidre Davis, Chief Marketing Officer at MSU Federal Credit Union talks about how giving back to the community has been one of MSUFCU’s core values since its founding in 1937. Part of that effort is the Desk Drawer Fund, a foundation named after the Credit Union’s beginnings out of a desk drawer on the MSU campus. Find out what it's mission is and how you can contribute by visiting any of their 14 Local Branches or go online to msufcu.org.

LANSING, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO