Cushing man arraigned on car theft charge

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing man was arraigned Tuesday from the Payne County Jail on a felony charge of stealing a Ford Mustang on June 18 that was reportedly spotted about 15 minutes later in the Lincoln County community of Agra where he was arrested. If convicted of his...
Creek County man jailed on $25,000 bail on DUI charge

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Creek County man — on five years’ probation for drunk driving in Pawnee County this year — has been jailed on $25,000 bail pending his arraignment Tuesday on a felony charge of drunk driving in Payne County on Highway 51 near Battle Ridge Road, where his Honda crashed through the guardrail, according to court records.
Suspect arrested after a woman was stabbed in Enid

ENID, Okla. — A suspect was arrested after a woman was stabbed in Enid. At 6:04 p.m. on Monday, police received a call of a woman being stabbed at a home on North 12th Street. Officers arrived and found a 32-year-old woman bleeding and holding a towel to her neck.
Oklahoma Attorney General files additional embezzlement charges against contractor after more victims come forward

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Attorney General John O’Connor has filed additional charges in Oklahoma County against a contractor who allegedly received thousands of dollars from customers around the Sooner State in exchange for construction projects he never completed. In November 2021, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection...
Pawnee Co. Investigators Search For Man Wanted For Questioning About Suspicious Death Of Former Deputy

Pawnee County investigators are searching for a man who they say is wanted for questioning about the suspicious death of a former deputy. Investigators say they are searching for John Wayne Crotts, who was last seen in the McAlester area within the last week. Investigators say they have been trying to talk to Crotts for three weeks.
UPDATE: Police say gunshot wound accident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot in Northwest Oklahoma City late Saturday morning. Oklahoma City Police Department offices were called to Northwest 7th Street shortly before 11:55 a.m. Information has not yet been released on whether a suspect was identified or arrested. Police have just started investigating...
Police Confirm Suspect In Deadly Deputy Shooting

Oklahoma City police have confirmed that Benjamin Plank has been arrested on complaints of first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Oklahoma City police confirm that the complaints were related to the deadly shooting of an Oklahoma County deputy on Monday afternoon.
Stillwater Police Search For Car Burglar

The Stillwater Police Department is searching for a suspect in a Aug. 21 car burglary. The burglary happened around midnight early Sunday morning. Stillwater PD urges anyone with information to contact their tipline at 405-533-TIPS (405-533-8477).
Law enforcement log Aug. 19-22

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1 a.m. police responded to the 800 block of N. Oak for a report of a stolen phone. A report was made. At 11:04 a.m. police responded to the 800 block of west Ponca for a report of a subject being chased. A report was made.
Suspect Identified In Connection With SW OKC Homicide

Oklahoma City police said it has identified a suspect in connection with a homicide over the weekend. Authorities said they received a call to a shooting around 5 a.m. Sunday near South May Avenue and Southwest 25th Street from a man named Tony Ivers. Ivers told police that a person...
2 injured during shooting at Tulsa grocery store

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say that two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting at Supermercados Las Americas near East 31st Street and South Sheridan Road. Officers say that the victims' vehicle was in the parking lot when the male suspects, driving a white...
