Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Man accused of killing Oklahoma County deputy did not appear in court
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The man accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy did not appear in court on Wednesday. The state continues to put together the case against him. KOCO 5 dug for new details on suspect Benjamin Plank. The paperwork in Plank’s case was not quite ready...
1600kush.com
Cushing man arraigned on car theft charge
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing man was arraigned Tuesday from the Payne County Jail on a felony charge of stealing a Ford Mustang on June 18 that was reportedly spotted about 15 minutes later in the Lincoln County community of Agra where he was arrested. If convicted of his...
1600kush.com
Creek County man jailed on $25,000 bail on DUI charge
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Creek County man — on five years’ probation for drunk driving in Pawnee County this year — has been jailed on $25,000 bail pending his arraignment Tuesday on a felony charge of drunk driving in Payne County on Highway 51 near Battle Ridge Road, where his Honda crashed through the guardrail, according to court records.
KOCO
Suspect arrested after a woman was stabbed in Enid
ENID, Okla. — A suspect was arrested after a woman was stabbed in Enid. At 6:04 p.m. on Monday, police received a call of a woman being stabbed at a home on North 12th Street. Officers arrived and found a 32-year-old woman bleeding and holding a towel to her neck.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Women Accused Of Burglarizing Home In Pawnee County Arrested
Cleveland Police have arrested two women accused of burglarizing a home in Pawnee County. According to police, officers arrested Shelly Crain and Lori Bailey on Monday. Police say both women have a criminal history and one of them was wearing an ankle monitor after getting let out on bond for a separate case.
Two killed in Pottawatomie County crash
Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the lives of two people in Pottawatomie County.
16-year-old girl shot multiple times in Tulsa
Investigators learned the teen was outside of the house when she was shot.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Attorney General files additional embezzlement charges against contractor after more victims come forward
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Attorney General John O’Connor has filed additional charges in Oklahoma County against a contractor who allegedly received thousands of dollars from customers around the Sooner State in exchange for construction projects he never completed. In November 2021, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fallen Oklahoma County Deputy Profiled By Sheriff's Office In 2018
An Oklahoma County deputy is dead after suffering a fatal gunshot wound in a double shooting on Monday. The fallen deputy has been identified as Sgt. Bobby Swartz. According to authorities, the shooting happened at a residence near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. Scanner traffic from Monday afternoon...
Pawnee Co. Investigators Search For Man Wanted For Questioning About Suspicious Death Of Former Deputy
Pawnee County investigators are searching for a man who they say is wanted for questioning about the suspicious death of a former deputy. Investigators say they are searching for John Wayne Crotts, who was last seen in the McAlester area within the last week. Investigators say they have been trying to talk to Crotts for three weeks.
blackchronicle.com
UPDATE: Police say gunshot wound accident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot in Northwest Oklahoma City late Saturday morning. Oklahoma City Police Department offices were called to Northwest 7th Street shortly before 11:55 a.m. Information has not yet been released on whether a suspect was identified or arrested. Police have just started investigating...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police provide details on what led up to shooting
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma City police provided details on what led up to the shooting on Monday. KOCO 5 also learned the name of the second deputy who was shot. Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said that Mark Johns was shot second as he tried to help Sg. Bobby Swartz.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘In complete shock’: Father and son thwart attempted abduction in Edmond
An afternoon fishing trip at the Homestead Pond in northwest Edmond Sunday afternoon took a dangerous turn. After an attempted child abduction, the dad said he had stepped away for just a few minutes.
Police Confirm Suspect In Deadly Deputy Shooting
Oklahoma City police have confirmed that Benjamin Plank has been arrested on complaints of first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Oklahoma City police confirm that the complaints were related to the deadly shooting of an Oklahoma County deputy on Monday afternoon.
News On 6
Stillwater Police Search For Car Burglar
The Stillwater Police Department is searching for a suspect in a Aug. 21 car burglary. The burglary happened around midnight early Sunday morning. Stillwater PD urges anyone with information to contact their tipline at 405-533-TIPS (405-533-8477).
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement log Aug. 19-22
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1 a.m. police responded to the 800 block of N. Oak for a report of a stolen phone. A report was made. At 11:04 a.m. police responded to the 800 block of west Ponca for a report of a subject being chased. A report was made.
Man arrested for deadly shooting in southwest OKC
Authorities say one man has been taken into custody following a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma County deputies stunned as they say goodbye to one of their own after a deadly shooting
Two Oklahoma County deputies were shot near Southwest 78th and Youngs early Monday afternoon, resulting in one of the deputies unfortunately passing away just hours later.
News On 6
Suspect Identified In Connection With SW OKC Homicide
Oklahoma City police said it has identified a suspect in connection with a homicide over the weekend. Authorities said they received a call to a shooting around 5 a.m. Sunday near South May Avenue and Southwest 25th Street from a man named Tony Ivers. Ivers told police that a person...
KTUL
2 injured during shooting at Tulsa grocery store
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say that two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting at Supermercados Las Americas near East 31st Street and South Sheridan Road. Officers say that the victims' vehicle was in the parking lot when the male suspects, driving a white...
Comments / 0