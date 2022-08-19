Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
The Batur Is Bentley Mulliner's Most Powerful Road Car, Ever
Last weekend, Bentley Mulliner unveiled its latest highly-limited performance car: the Batur. Following on from the Bacalar, the Batur takes things to the next level with more power than any contemporary Bentley that’s come before it, with a focus on luxury becoming the focal point as per usual. Combined, this limited-to-18 supercar is one of Bentley’s finest machines to date, using coachbuilding methods from its 250-year legacy with contemporary technological feats like 3D-printed 18k gold detailing to create a car that sets it above the rest, and some.
MotorAuthority
Koenigsegg CC850 reimagines Swedish marque's first hypercar for the modern era
It's been 20 years since the start of deliveries of Koenigsegg's first car, the CC8S, and the Swedish marque has celebrated by reimagining the original hypercar for today. The result is the CC850, which Koenigsegg presented for the first time on Friday at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, one of the premier events of the recent 2022 Monterey Car Week.
CAR AND DRIVER
BMW M Is Testing a Quad-Motor EV Drivetrain in a Widebody i4
BMW M announced it is testing an all-electric high-performance prototype based on the i4. The vehicle has a new all-wheel-drive setup with four electric motors. Virtual testing and bench testing have already taken place, and this new testing will put the prototype through more realistic scenarios on the road. BMW's...
Top Speed
The Shelby Mustang GT500 Code Red Is A 1,300HP Beast With a Major Limitation
Last week we got the first rumors about the launch of a 1,300-horsepower Code Red package for the current Shelby GT500. It seems that Shelby only needed a few days to confirm those rumors, as today we got the official details the GT500 Code Red. If the name sounds familiar is because Shelby used it for the first time back in 2008 when it revealed the first Code Red package for the GT500. Production for this generation will be limited to only 30 units - 10 for each GT500 production years, but the bad news is that the Code Red is not street legal.
CAR AND DRIVER
Tested: The Power to Stop Brake Test
From the August 2008 issue of Car and Driver. All of us who have explored the envelope of a high-performance car know how much confidence comes from a great braking system. But what exactly makes a brake system great?. Brake feel is important to a demanding driver. A car that...
CAR AND DRIVER
Best Electric SUVs for 2022
American car consumers' love affair with the SUV remains strong, which is why it makes sense that automakers looking to attract customers to electric vehicles are bringing battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric to this segment of the industry. Like their electric car kin, these electric SUVs are—for the most part—no longer the penalty boxes of EVs of yore. Almost every one of the vehicles covered in this list manages more than 200 miles of EPA-rated range on a full charge. Even better, these EVs are relatively affordable. Looking to spend even more money? Well, that's what luxury electric SUVs are for. This list, however, covers the electric SUVs available for 2022 from today's mainstream automotive brands.
CAR AND DRIVER
Editor’s Letter: Our EV of the Year Coverage Awaits Your Feedback
From the September 2022 issue of Car and Driver. To know the Car and Driver reader—to really understand the people who get this magazine in the mail, seek it out at the Paradies newsstand at Palm Beach International, or visit our website every morning—all you have to do is read their letters and comments. Collectively, y'all are a witty, insightful, and sharp-tongued monolith of sass and knowledge.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown Is First of Seven 'Last Call' Special Editions
The 2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown is the first of seven "Last Call" special editions. It features black and red stripes and interior upholstery inspired by the 2016 Dodge Shakedown Challenger concept car. Only 1000 Shakedown editions will be split between the 485-hp R/T Scat Pack and its Widebody twin, likely...
CAR AND DRIVER
The New Porsche 911 GT3 RS Has a Tiny Easter Egg
Lots of automakers hide easter eggs throughout their cars, but Porsche generally isn't the type to do that sort of thing. That made it all the more surprising when Andreas Preuninger, head of GT cars at Porsche, showed us a tiny easter egg on the new 911 GT3 RS. There's...
CAR AND DRIVER
GMA T.33 Supercar Will Be Fully Street Legal in the U.S., and More Variants Are Coming
GMA showed its T.50 and T.33 supercars for the first time in the U.S. at The Quail during Monterey Car Week, where the T.50 also took a few laps around Laguna Seca with Dario Franchitti at the center helm. While the T.50 won’t be street legal in the U.S., GMA’s...
The Verge
Tesla’s Full-Self Driving software is going up in price again
Tesla’s increasing the price of its Full-Self Driving (FSD) software to $15,000. In a post on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the new price will go into effect in North America starting September 5th, representing a $3,000 jump. Drivers who order a vehicle before September 5th won’t...
The Verge
The PlayStation 5 is almost easy to buy
Throughout the pandemic, it has brought me extreme joy to pen articles celebrating that hard-to-find tech is getting easier to buy at retail cost. First, it was the Xbox Series S and Nintendo Switch OLED, then the Series X, and almost all Nvidia and AMD GPUs followed a few months after. We’re getting very close to being able to say that the PS5 will soon join the club.
CAR AND DRIVER
Listen to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV's Simulated Exhaust
Dodge revealed its vision for "future muscle" on Wednesday night, giving us our first look at the Charger Daytona SRT. A radical concept with retro style and futuristic tech, there was one feature that stuck out: A simulated exhaust sound. The Daytona SRT is electric, you see, so Dodge added a fake internal-combustion exhaust note to quell EV doubters. And we're not sure how we feel about it.
yankodesign.com
This Manta Ray inspired submarine folds for easy transportation on land
The design of submarines has not seen a radical change all these years, but this one designed by UAE-based startup, Highland Systems is all set to change that. With a shape seeming inspired by the manta ray, this underwater machine boasts a futuristic hydrodynamic design. The spanning wings can fold for easier transportation on land which is a huge advantage as compared to contemporary submarines that the world knows of.
Road & Track
The Wild Engineering of the Newest Batmobile
Although we live in uncertain times, life has never been easier. Tap your phone a few times and a hamburger or a car can arrive at your door. Open your favorite streaming service and a buffet of fresh movies appears as if conjured by HarryPotter himself. This story originally appeared...
