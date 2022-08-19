Read full article on original website
Ken13
5d ago
Good luck with recruiting people With today's publicity .No one wants to be involved in any type of physical arrest anymore .The criminal has more rights than a Police Officer trying to do their job.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a Unique New Restaurant to Try? Check Out Mercantile on Main!Alisha Starr
Black Firefighter Seeking $4M After Being Forced to Attend Racist PartyBriana Belcher
The Caregiver's Life: One Son's JourneyHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
iheart.com
RCSD Hiring For the New School Year
The Rochester City School District looking to fill a number of openings for substitute teachers, and other jobs, ahead of the new school year. People interested in the substitute teaching jobs can attend a recruitment event tomorrow from 3 until 6 at the Mercantile on Main, at 240 East Main Street.
First day of school by district in Monroe County
As people around the world enter the third back-to-school cycle after the COVID-19 pandemic, New York State has begun to put COVID-19 guidelines in the rearview mirror.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
Rochester realtor talks housing recession
Norchar realtor, Brandon Weeks, says it really depends where you are when it comes to a housing recession.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHEC TV-10
Newly licensed local marijuana processor says people are excited to use topicals, and other forms of cannabis materials
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York State keeps getting closer to the sale of adult use marijuana with the issuing Processor Licenses. News10NBC talked to a newly licensed processor to find out what this means for their growing business. These conditional licenses are not only good for renewal every two...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Monroe County officials reminding residents of safe recycling habits
What residents put into the garbage and the recycling bin can impact the environment and even be hazardous to sanitation workers. That's why Monroe County officials are reminding residents of what can and cannot be put into those bins. Things like empty propane tanks, air conditioners and tires are some...
‘Stop the Violence’: Local organization holds event to address recent violence
Event organizers said that, as a city and a nation, the people must put a stop to violence throughout the country.
wxxinews.org
Discussing the "$250,000 police officer"
Rochester has entered the era of the "$250,000 police officer." According to new reporting by City Magazine's Gino Fanelli, the quarter-million-dollar threshold was crossed by a Rochester Police Department officer two years ago, and now a handful of RPD officers are making more than $100,000 in overtime pay. As Fanelli reports, "The officers in the club and those knocking on its door are beneficiaries of a new era in policing in the city, one marked by rising crime, a labor shortage, and seemingly no shortage of opportunities for officers to pad their paychecks and pensions with overtime."
RELATED PEOPLE
Rochester food vendor attends New York State Fair
Bagnato says he and his family are excited to see everyone again this year and is hopeful this year is just as successful as the last.
Full results: Local 2022 August primary voter returns here
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a typical year, several more primary elections would be on the ballot. The first primary was in June. When the state first attempted to redraw the congressional map, a court struck down the new map on the grounds that it was unconstitutional. By the time a new map was drawn […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester realtor weighs in on what makes living in Brighton so desirable
BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Housing markets have cooled a bit, but the single hottest area for those wanting a house in America is Brighton. It's the third year in a row that a Rochester-area community has made the Forbes list. The 14618 zip code tops its top 10. Millennials are...
Surplus vehicle, highway equipment auction coming to Hornell
The New York State Office of General Services has announced that a surplus vehicle and highway equipment auction will come to Hornell at the end of the month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Rochester women arrested for bringing contraband into prison
Both women were taken into custody and transported to State Police Alden or processing.
2 shot in Rochester on Pierpont St., Garson St.
There are currently no suspects in custody for either incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact 911.
Rochester church’s outreach event addresses challenges faced by the community
Event organizers set up tents, music, and resources for the event at Pennsylvania Avenue and Forth Street Park in an effort to uplift the community after recent homicides.
Rochester man sentenced for firing into 2020 4th of July crowd
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 26-year-old Rochester man was sentenced to 16 years to life for firing into a crowd on the Fourth of July in 2020, the Monroe County District Attorney’s office said Monday. Sherman was convicted of two weapons charges, after a jury found that he was guilty of firing into a crowd […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
Livingston County man run over while flagging at job site
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Livingston County man remains in serious condition at Strong Memorial Hospital after he was run over while working as a flagger for a paving company earlier this month. Bernie Fischer’s family shared their story with News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke in hopes of getting...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Poker run raises money for Honor Flight Rochester trips
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Honor Flight sends veterans across the country to Washington, D.C to see monuments made in their honor. But the cost of these trips are getting more expensive. Finn Donaldson was one of dozens of bikers outside M’s 4300 Bar & Grill Saturday morning. It was the...
iheart.com
Today is Primary Day for Some Area Voters Monroe
Today is primary day for some voters in our area, but not in Monroe County. There is a Republican primary in the new 24th Congressional District -- which includes part of Orleans County, plus all of Genesee, Livingston, Ontario and Wayne counties. Geneva lawyer Mario Fratto is running against Utica-area Congresswoman Claudia Tenney.
ESL Credit Union robbed, Rochester man arrested
At around 1:15 p.m. Monday, officials responded to a call for a robbery that had just occurred.
Comments / 1