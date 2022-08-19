McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia announces the death of Norma Jean Trusty Adams, age 84, of Clarkesville, who passed away on Friday. Born on December 5, 1937, in Clarkesville, she was a daughter of the late Grant Trusty and Nora Ann Wall Trusty. Mrs. Adams moved to Charlotte, North Carolina where she lived and worked in real estate for 20 years before relocating to North Georgia. After moving back, she lived part-time in Atlanta and in Habersham County and eventually retired from The Lighting Loft. In her spare time, Mrs. Adams enjoyed going to the lake. She was of the Baptist faith.

CLARKESVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO