Read full article on original website
Related
wrwh.com
Ethel Mae England Messer Forrester, Age 102 Lula
Ethel Mae England Messer Forrester, age 102, of Lula, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Mrs. Forrester was born December 13, 1919 in Scott County, Virginia to the late Hiram and Susie Tomlinson England. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her spouses, Rufus Messer and Walter Forrester; children, Coy Forrester, Helen Nale; son-in-law, Joe Garrett; daughter-in-law, Gloria Messer; grandson, Mike Nale; granddaughter, Debbie Garrett Jordan; sisters, Annie Vanzant, Maude Snapp; brothers, Tommy England, Elmer England, Ronald England. Mrs. Forrester was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
accesswdun.com
Motorcycle wreck claims life of Cleveland man
A White County man died in a motorcycle wreck outside Clarkesville early Sunday. The Georgia State Patrol said 23-year-old Levi Sullens of Cleveland lost control of the Husqvarna FE 501 he was riding, traveled off Beaverdam Road, and struck a sign. The wreck happened at an unknown time GSP said...
wrwh.com
Edith White Goodson, age 84, of Alto
Edith White Goodson, age 84, of Alto, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced soon. MCGAHEE-GRIFFIN & STEWART FUNERAL HOME OF CORNELIA, GEORGIA (706/778-8668) IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.
Deadly crashes investigated in Barrow, White counties
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run wreck: one person was killed in the wreck on Georgia Highway 211. The Sheriff’s Office in Winder says the vehicle is believed to have been Nissan Altima, likely between model years 2013 and 2017.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrwh.com
Cleveland man killed in Clarkesville motorcycle wreck
(Clarkesville)- A motorcycle accident early Sunday morning claimed the life of a Cleveland man. 23-year-old Levi Jacob Sullens was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Beaver Dam Road in Clarkesville. Around 7:41 a.m. on August 21, authorities were dispatched to the scene a short distance from Highway 115. A preliminary...
wrwh.com
Mr. Victor Pryce Adams, Age 63 Gainesville
Mr. Victor Pryce Adams, age 63, of Gainesville, formerly of Dahlonega passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022. Mr. Adams was born in Colorado Springs, CO on June 6, 1959 to the late Barnell and Barbara Crain Adams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Jabo Adams. He was a former member of the Helping Hands CB Club and his handle was “007”. Mr. Adams worked as an auctioneer and was of the Baptist faith.
wrwh.com
Norma Jean Trusty Adams, age 84, of Clarkesville
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia announces the death of Norma Jean Trusty Adams, age 84, of Clarkesville, who passed away on Friday. Born on December 5, 1937, in Clarkesville, she was a daughter of the late Grant Trusty and Nora Ann Wall Trusty. Mrs. Adams moved to Charlotte, North Carolina where she lived and worked in real estate for 20 years before relocating to North Georgia. After moving back, she lived part-time in Atlanta and in Habersham County and eventually retired from The Lighting Loft. In her spare time, Mrs. Adams enjoyed going to the lake. She was of the Baptist faith.
Atlanta murder suspect arrested in Oconee Co
Atlanta murder suspect Muhammed Bilal El-Amin is awaiting his fate in Fulton County after his arrest by sheriff’s deputies in Oconee County. From the Oconee Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page…. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office would like to state on August,16th at 14:45 Deputy Devan Blair was conducting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red and Black
PHOTOS: UGA Sorority Rush 2022 | Preference Day
Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, photo editor and currently, assistant photo editor.
wrwh.com
Katherine “Kathy” English, Age 66 Homer
Katherine “Kathy” English, age 66, of Homer, Georgia went to her heavenly home on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Mrs. English was born on February 7, 1956 in Savannah, Georgia to the late parents, James and Louise Huff. Kathy was a member of Damascus Baptist Church for several years. She was known to her grandchildren as “Nanny”.
wrwh.com
Levi Sullens, Age 23 Cleveland
Levi Sullens, age 23 of Cleveland, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced soon by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland. 706-865-3101.
Gwinnett County city closer to lifting ban on opening liquor stores
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One Gwinnett County city still bans liquor stores from opening but it is one step closer to changing that. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was live in Grayson during Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. on Thursday. If residents want liquor, they have to...
Battery recycling firm to bring jobs to Stephens Co
A battery recycling company based in South Korea is making plans for northeast Georgia: $37 million will be invested in Toccoa for a facility that is projected to create more than 100 new jobs in Stephens County. “SungEel is a company at the cutting edge of sustainable technology, and we...
Georgia creek full of soybeans and killing fish, riverkeeper says
HALL COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia creek is full of soybeans and now dead fish are washing up and state regulators have issued a warning. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was in Hall County at Flat Creek where officials believe soybeans ended up in the water after a train derailment.
wrwh.com
Virginia Dean Nix, age 77 of Helen
Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland announces the death of Virginia Dean Nix, age 77 of Helen, who passed away Friday. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced soon by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland. 706-865-3101.
accesswdun.com
Businesses repurpose former visitors center in Tallulah Falls
Tallulah Falls is seeing a bustling business revitalization in recent months, thanks in part to the town’s downtown development authority. One area where recent business growth is concentrated is on U.S. 441 on the town’s north end at the former Georgia Heritage Center for the Arts beside the bridge over the dam.
wrwh.com
United Way of White County elects officers, plans kickoff
(Cleveland)- Led by newly elected officers and an energetic volunteer board, the United Way of White County is. preparing a fall kickoff for its 2023 campaign for funding of local agencies furnishing a wide range of human. services. “As the United Way of White County looks to celebrate 40 years...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Toll lanes returning to Georgia 400, DOT says
Toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties are under consideration by the Georgia Department of Transportation, administrator Tim Matthews told board members Wednesday. The agency is issuing a draft request for proposals next month from road construction firms interested in bidding for the job. The plan would...
nowhabersham.com
Sunflowers and Selfies this weekend and next at Smithgall Woods
The sunflowers are in full bloom and there’s a field of them waiting for visitors to enjoy at Smithgall Woods State Park in White County. This weekend and next, the park will again host its highly-anticipated Sunflowers and Selfies annual event. Bring the family to enjoy a day in the park and this ready-made photo op. There will be games and a native plant sale. Learn about the park from its knowledgeable guides as you enjoy the beauty of Smithgall on a hayride, or enjoy it at your own pace.
CBS 46
Firefighters battle blaze at Hall County business for two and a half hours
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Firefighters battled a blaze at a Flowery Branch business for two-and-a-half hours Saturday morning. Hall County Fire Rescue crews responded to Graceland Portable Buildings located at 3536 Atlanta Hwy. just before 7 a.m. after reports of a massive structure fire. Officials tell CBS46 News firefighters “were...
Comments / 0