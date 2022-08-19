The VFW Post 1667 will conduct a Flag Retirement Ceremony and a potluck style get-together for area veterans. The event will be held at the VFW Post, located at 3332 Ridgedale Road in Ridgedale, MO on Sept. 5, 2022. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m., and following the ceremony the post will provide a picnic style lunch with hotdogs, hamburgers and soft drinks. Those in attendance are asked to bring a covered side dish.

RIDGEDALE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO