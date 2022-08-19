Read full article on original website
Mom attends Bowling Green State University alongside daughter
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Tiffany and Marlee Eckert hold the distinction of being a mother-daughter duo attending Bowling Green State University at the same time. Marlee is setting foot on campus this fall as a freshman, while Tiffany is beginning her second year majoring in Human Development and Family Studies. Tiffany is scheduled to graduate in the spring 2023.
A Girl named Tom talks their Ohio roots: "Toledo kind of feels like our hometown."
Bekah, Caleb and Joshua Liechty can recall coming to Toledo in their teens, a place the Pettisville natives used to consider a big city. Now after winning season 21 of The Voice as the first group ever, they're headed back in town for a special performance at the Huntington Center.
Bowling Green State University fires athletic director Bob Moosbrugger
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — After six years of service, Bob Moosbrugger has been fired from his leadership position with Bowling Green State University Athletics. BGSU President Rodney Rogers released the following statement Wednesday regarding the action:. "Since July 2016, Bob Moosbrugger has served as director of athletics at Bowling...
Cherry Street and Unison Health create 'Caleb House,' a new transitional home
TOLEDO, Ohio — On top of a small hill outside of downtown Toledo sits the Caleb House with its brown shutters and fenced-in yard. “In order to have self-sufficiency, there needs to be a place where folks can build independent living skills," said Savannah Rayford, the VP of programs and services at Cherry Street Mission Ministries.
15 Things Do While Visiting Maumee Bay Lodge and Conference Center in Ohio
Discover the top things to do while staying at the Maumee Bay Lodge. Overlooking scenic Lake Erie sits the tranquil Maumee Bay Lodge. Soak in a spectacular sunset, take a peaceful stroll along the boardwalk, or cozy up next to one of the fireplaces. You will not want to leave with tons of great things to do at Maumee Bay State Park Lodge!
Tech Fest in Tiffin ties innovation to empowerment
The Ohio Self Determination Association and Clearwater Council of Governments present TECH FEST 2022, taking place at Camden Falls Reception & Conference Center 2460 S State Route 231 Tiffin, OH 44883, and featuring special guests from the Ohio Tech Ambassadors Network. Tech Fest will feature sixteen technology companies that focus...
St. V’s Toledo, OH USA
Was leaving the hospital and and saw it hanging in a tree. It made my day, because my mom was not doing well in the hospital from a broken hip.
Maybe it’s Simply Better in Findlay, Ohio
Our eldest, Jimmy, recently attended the first official show choir camp for kids through Findlay City Schools choral department. As a former FFE member and Findlay High School graduate, I could not have been prouder of him. The smiles he kept throwing our way while on stage made it all worthwhile! It also reminded me of why we chose the Findlay area as the place to raise our children. After all, my husband and I could choose to work from anywhere with our jobs, and there are loads of places we love to visit over and over again! But there’s just something about Findlay, Ohio when it comes to raising families.
BG fire busy with calls, including lightning strike, this weekend
The Bowling Green Fire Division responded to 1120 Lyn Road for a report of lightning hitting a tree and the residence filling with smoke on Sunday morning. When crews arrived, there was light smoke and haze, but no active fire showing. A tree in the backyard had been struck by lightning, and the bark was blown off and the tree was cracked. The lightning traveled through the roots which was visible due to the ground being disturbed, and lightning struck the house.
Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Night Flying
(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Mon., Aug. 22 – Thurs., Aug. 25, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 12:00 a.m. Training flights normally...
Women are inspired to "drive to thrive" at the 2022 Women's Summit
The 2022 Women's Summit will be taking place on August 20th, at the Glass City Center from 12:00 PM- 4:00 PM. Tickets can be found here. “Drive to Thrive” is the theme for the 6th annual Women’s Summit. The program offers a keynote speaker, the incomparable Bozoma Saint John, and panel discussion as an opportunity for women throughout our region to connect and focus energy on personal development and growth. Toledo’s own Chrys Peterson will serve as the event emcee. Owens Corning and the Dana Open Presented by Marathon are sponsors.
Once state of the art, BG wind turbines are still struggling to crank out power
As Bowling Green’s aging wind turbines labor to produce power, city officials on Monday discussed buying some wind energy generated in Pennsylvania. Twenty years ago, the city’s four giant wind turbines put Bowling Green on the green energy map. But those turbines are now industry dinosaurs. “They don’t...
Mega Millions lottery winner in Ohio: See where a $1 million winning ticket was just sold
FINDLAY, Ohio — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets!. Although nobody hit the $116 million jackpot in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing for Aug. 23, there was a $1 million winner in Ohio. Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket worth $1 million was sold at Pak-A-Sak...
Here Comes “the Boom” Night Flying Over Southern Ohio
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying until the 25th. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
BGSU brings in the fall semester with traditions, new and old
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University is striving to keep old campus traditions alive, as well as welcoming in some new ones. The University kicked off a new tradition this year: "Sunrise on the Hill" invited students to start the semester with an early morning on the hill behind the Doyt Perry Stadium, joined by groups like BGSU cheerleading, secret spirit group "sicsic" and university president Rodney Rogers. Students were encouraged to bring blankets and friends for the first-day-of-class event.
Kabob It getting ready to bottle up its secret sauces
Kabob It wants its customers to bring their favorite Mediterranean flavors home with them. The Bowling Green restaurant has launched a new venture to bottle some of its diners’ favorite condiments. To start that will be Kabob It’s Greek and fattoush dressings and the Mediterranean and shawarma marinades.
German American Festival returns to Toledo this weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The German American Festival is returning to the area this weekend. The German American Festival will take place on Aug. 26 through Aug. 28 at Oak Shade Grove located at 3624 Seaman Road. GAF is Toledo’s oldest and largest ethnic festival. It offers authentic German music,...
Body found in Maumee River near Maple Street in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg police detectives are investigating the Monday afternoon discovery of a dead body in the Maumee River. According to the City of Perrysburg public information officer, the Fire Division responded to a body found in the river near the Maple Street Boat Launch docks at 2:25 p.m.
Body pulled from Maumee River identified as Perrysburg man
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A man's body was pulled from the Maumee River by Perrysburg first responders Monday afternoon. Perrysburg police and fire responded to the scene near the Maple Street Boat Launch. The 88-year-old man's body was found in the water by the docks just before 2:30 p.m., city of Perrysburg spokesperson Marie Dunn told WTOL 11.
Frank's Automotive in Bowling Green Makes Customers Happy
The sign says Frank’s Automotive, but the business is really about people as evidenced by a recent visit to the North Main Street location. As Wendy Weldon chatted with a visitor, Frank Weldon III talked a customer through the diagnostics done on vehicle. Frank patiently explained everything the technician had done and that no real problem had been found. When the customer asked about what he owed, Frank shrugged his shoulders.
