Locals, visitors take in powwow at 103rd Crow Fair
CROW AGENCY- Crow Fair is the largest Native American event in Montana, and one of the largest powwows in the country. Spencer Martin was there at the final day of Crow Fair at the powwow and shows how native and non-native people came together to celebrate this weekend. More from...
Governor honoring veterans for their service
Montana's veterans and their families have made many sacrifices to protect our freedoms and even after their service, many continue to go above and beyond to help their communities. "We live in the greatest country on earth and in large part because of your sacrifice," said Governor Greg Gianforte.
Missoula community celebrates the life of Mayor John Engen
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula community gathered to remember Mayor John Engen on Saturday morning. The service brought together his family, friends, coworkers and all sorts of Missoula community members. His high school classmate Mike Marcinkowski chuckled as he remembered how much he looked forward to reading Engen's column 'Life...
Dig It Days kicks off its second year at Montana Fair
BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana Fair has a lot of activities for the whole family to enjoy. One, in particular, is Dig It Days. Dig It Days, at MetraPark is the perfect opportunity for children, teens and parents to get hands-on experience with some pretty heavy-duty equipment. Johnathan McNiven, the brains...
Idaho wildfire burning near Lake Cascade forces evacuations
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Evacuations are in place ahead of a west-central Idaho wildfire that continues to grow despite a full-suppression effort by firefighters that includes water-scooping aircraft skimming Lake Cascade, a popular boating and fishing destination. “The terrain as well as the fuel where the fire is burning...
Firefighter hit by tree and killed in southern Oregon
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A firefighter working a blaze in southern Oregon has died after he was struck by a tree on Thursday, officials said. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management confirmed the death of Logan Taylor, 25, in a Facebook post. The agency said Taylor, of Talent, Oregon, was critically hurt while working on the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice. He was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an Oregon Department of Forestry-contracted firefighting company.
MT WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Flathead. County through 515 PM MDT... At 432 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over. Kalispell, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half-inch size hail....
WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 19, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Wyoming, including the following. county, Fremont. * WHEN...Until 645 PM MDT. *...
MT Missoula MT Zone Forecast
————— 333 FPUS55 KMSO 202109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and. thunderstorms. Haze through the night. Lows in the mid 50s to. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. A 20 percent chance. of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the...
