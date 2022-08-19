ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Greensboro, NC

Hungry for a delicious meal in Greensboro, North Carolina? You’re in luck! Whether you’re a visitor or a resident of the city, you’ll be happy to know that Greensboro is home to some of the best restaurants in the US. Keep reading to learn more!. 12 Best...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Central Carolina Fair returns to Greensboro!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s that time of year again for all things cotton candy, funnel cakes, rides and of course fair games!. The Central Carolina Fair will once again return to Greensboro. The fair begins Friday, Sept. 9 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The fair will feature an...
GREENSBORO, NC
Greensboro, NC
WCNC

NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31

RALEIGH, N.C. — A deadly neurological disease in deer is spreading in North Carolina just weeks before hunting season. N.C. Wildlife reported the second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem. The deer was just one mile from where the first case was discovered after March 31.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Graham High School Class of 1972 holds 50th reunion

More than 50 members of the Graham High School Class of 1972 held a class reunion Saturday night at the Burlington Shrine Club. Classmates came from as far away as New Jersey, Ohio, Texas, and Arizona. Pictured (left to right) are: (front row): Wanda Clark Whitaker; JoAnn Foster; Margaret Walker;...
GRAHAM, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

If one of your favorite things to order when you go to a nice restaurant is a good steak then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you should visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like. All of these restaurants are praised by both local people and tourists and are known for only using fresh, high-quality ingredients. So in case you haven't visited them already, make sure you add them to your list and you go to one of these amazing steakhouses in North Carolina, next time you are craving a nice, delicious steak:
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

PTI hosting airport wide job fair in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is about PTI feeling the effects of nationwide shortage. The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority is hosting an airport wide job fair at PTI on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will be in terminal building, 1000 Ted Johnson Parkway...
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Greensboro 8-year-old saves grandfather’s life

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro mother said her 8-year-old son saved his grandfather from drowning, and he barely even knows how to swim. It happened Thursday afternoon at the Terrace at Olde Battleground Apartments. Christian Matos and his grandfather do lots of things together, so it wasn’t unusual for the two to go to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

Teen who beat long medical odds among Burlington’s new Eagle Scouts

A newly-minted Eagle Scout would be enough to send the heart of any doting mother aflutter. But for area resident Marsha Slade, there was something particularly moving when her son, Brendon Brown, was recognized Tuesday night by Burlington’s city council for his attainment of the highest honor in scouting.
BURLINGTON, NC
Mount Airy News

Saturday motorcycle accident claims one life

Shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday morning Surry County EMS and local rescue units were dispatched to the area of Olde Pilot Trail and Black Mountain Road in Pilot Mountain for a report of a traffic accident. Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern confirmed Saturday evening that the single vehicle...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County neighbors fighting to stop new construction

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — With houses on top of houses and developments going up left and right, Davidson County leaders are changing lot size rules to slow down development. On Monday, county commissioners approved changing the minimum lot size in watershed areas from half an acre to one acre. In non-watershed areas, the lot […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

PTI Airport employee goes viral on TikTok, featured by Beyoncé

GREENSBORO, N.C. — At his core, Kevanté Tatum is a dancer. But during the pandemic, with studios closed, he picked up a job as an operations specialist at Piedmont Triad International Airport. "I then started making TikTok videos because it got really boring on the ramp when we’re...
GREENSBORO, NC
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

