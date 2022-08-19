Read full article on original website
Deadly officer-involved shooting in Greensboro was 8th in Triad in past 2 years
When a Greensboro Police officer on Sunday night shot and killed a fleeing suspect, this was at least the second time this month law enforcement officers in the Piedmont Triad had used deadly force to end a confrontation that had turned violent.
North Carolina man arrested for acting as Duke Energy employee: sheriff
Mark Absher, 53, is charged with 25 counts of damage to Duke Energy equipment and 25 counts of interfering with electric meters, among others.
Central Carolina Fair returns to Greensboro!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s that time of year again for all things cotton candy, funnel cakes, rides and of course fair games!. The Central Carolina Fair will once again return to Greensboro. The fair begins Friday, Sept. 9 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. The fair will feature an...
NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31
RALEIGH, N.C. — A deadly neurological disease in deer is spreading in North Carolina just weeks before hunting season. N.C. Wildlife reported the second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem. The deer was just one mile from where the first case was discovered after March 31.
Remembering Henrietta Jeffries, the Caswell County midwife who faced bigotry, racism to deliver thousands of babies
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Remembering Henrietta Jeffries, the Caswell County midwife who faced bigotry, racism to deliver thousands of babies. Henrietta Jeffries died 96 years ago today. She was...
Graham High School Class of 1972 holds 50th reunion
More than 50 members of the Graham High School Class of 1972 held a class reunion Saturday night at the Burlington Shrine Club. Classmates came from as far away as New Jersey, Ohio, Texas, and Arizona. Pictured (left to right) are: (front row): Wanda Clark Whitaker; JoAnn Foster; Margaret Walker;...
1 shot, injured in North Carolina hotel parking lot off
A CBS 17 crew on the scene at 8:45 a.m. is working to get more details on the shooting.
PTI hosting airport wide job fair in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is about PTI feeling the effects of nationwide shortage. The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority is hosting an airport wide job fair at PTI on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will be in terminal building, 1000 Ted Johnson Parkway...
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test
Two North Carolina river sites failed the Swim Guide test for high levels of fecal bacteria.
Greensboro 8-year-old saves grandfather’s life
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro mother said her 8-year-old son saved his grandfather from drowning, and he barely even knows how to swim. It happened Thursday afternoon at the Terrace at Olde Battleground Apartments. Christian Matos and his grandfather do lots of things together, so it wasn’t unusual for the two to go to […]
Teen who beat long medical odds among Burlington’s new Eagle Scouts
A newly-minted Eagle Scout would be enough to send the heart of any doting mother aflutter. But for area resident Marsha Slade, there was something particularly moving when her son, Brendon Brown, was recognized Tuesday night by Burlington’s city council for his attainment of the highest honor in scouting.
Saturday motorcycle accident claims one life
Shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday morning Surry County EMS and local rescue units were dispatched to the area of Olde Pilot Trail and Black Mountain Road in Pilot Mountain for a report of a traffic accident. Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern confirmed Saturday evening that the single vehicle...
Winston-Salem Police investigating two violent crimes against women
Investigators say one woman died after she was set on fire Monday morning. They say another woman was shot in the head not far from her home.
Davidson County neighbors fighting to stop new construction
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — With houses on top of houses and developments going up left and right, Davidson County leaders are changing lot size rules to slow down development. On Monday, county commissioners approved changing the minimum lot size in watershed areas from half an acre to one acre. In non-watershed areas, the lot […]
PTI Airport employee goes viral on TikTok, featured by Beyoncé
GREENSBORO, N.C. — At his core, Kevanté Tatum is a dancer. But during the pandemic, with studios closed, he picked up a job as an operations specialist at Piedmont Triad International Airport. "I then started making TikTok videos because it got really boring on the ramp when we’re...
Police identify pedestrian struck, killed on US 421 in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have identified the man who was struck and killed Friday on US 421 in Winston-Salem. According to police, Dylan Shane Chavis was crossing the southbound lanes of US 421 near Linville Road around 1 a.m. when he was hit and killed. The driver remained on the scene and was cooperative […]
2 dead, 1 critical after NC neighborhood shootings an hour apart
Three people were hit in the shootings less than a mile and about an hour apart, police said.
Winston-Salem man pours gasoline on mother, sets her on fire, killing her
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man from Winston-Salem is accused of setting his mother on fire and killing her, according to Winston-Salem police. James Parker is facing charges in the death of his mother Joanna Parker. Investigators said they responded to Lyons Street before 11 a.m. Monday. Officers found Joanna...
