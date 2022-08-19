ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

2022 PFL Playoffs 3 predictions: Is Kayla Harrison a unanimous pick in London?

By Matt Erickson
 3 days ago
The PFL is back for its third and final set of playoff semifinals. This week, women’s lightweights and featherweights are on the docket.

The 2022 PFL Playoffs 3 event takes place Saturday at Copper Box Arena in London. The main card airs on ESPN following prelims on ESPN+ and ahead of post-lim qualifiers on ESPN+.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

In the main event, two-time season winner Kayla Harrison (14-0) is not the No. 1 seed. She’s No. 2 against No. 3 Martina Jindrova (6-2). But she’s still a massive -5000 favorite at Tipico Sportsbook; the comeback on Jindrova is +1200. Not surprisingly, all of our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers are taking Harrison to move on to another $1 million final.

At featherweight, there’s a lot of heat and trash talk between No. 1 seed Chris Wade (22-7) and No. 4 Brendan Loughnane (24-4). Wade is a -260 favorite, but our pickers have him with the slimmest possible 6-5 lead in the picks. His fight is the only contentious one among our pickers.

In the other women’s lightweight semifinal, Larissa Pacheco (17-4) is the No. 1 seed against Olena Kolesnyk (7-4). Pacheco is a huge favorite at -850 and is another of our unanimous picks.

And in the second featherweight semifinal on the main card, No. 2 seed Ryoji Kudo (11-3-1) takes on No. 3 Bubba Jenkins (18-5). Jenkins is a big -350 favorite at the betting window and has the support of all 11 of our pickers.

In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Harrison (87 percent), Wade (57 percent), Pacheco (83 percent) and Jenkins (84 percent) are the choices.

Check out all the picks above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for 2022 PFL Playoffs 3.

Twitter reacts to Leon Edwards' insane head-kick KO of Kamaru Usman to win title at UFC 278

Leon Edwards stopped Kamaru Usman from making history on Saturday when he claimed the welterweight title in the UFC 278 main event. Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) prevented Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) from tying Anderson Silva’s record for most consecutive octagon victories when he earned a fifth-round knockout victory to win the 170-pound belt in the headlining bout at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.
UFC
UFC 278 results: Leon Edwards pulls off stunner, knocks Kamaru Usman out cold with last-minute head kick

Just when it looked like the writing was on the wall, Leon Edwards shocked the world and did the seemingly unthinkable. In the UFC 278 main event Saturday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) knocked then-reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) unconscious with a hail Mary head kick at 4:04 of Round 5.
Saints punter Blake Gillikin gets 'random' drug test after 81-yard punt

The NFL would like us to believe that punters are people, too. So, why is there such disrespect from the league when punters do great things? Second-year New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin certainly feels the disrespect. Against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Gillikin put forth one of the greatest punts you’ll ever see — this 81-yard bomb in the third quarter, turning the field from the New Orleans 19-yard line all the way to the opposing end zone for a touchback.
Former LSU running back worth the Price of admission in 49ers preseason

In three seasons as a running back for LSU, Ty Davis-Price played in 35 games finishing with 1,744 yards on 379 carries (4.6 yards per carry) with 15 touchdowns. Davis-Price was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He enters a very nice situation with a team that made it all the way to the NFC Championship game last season. Davis-Price was already assumed to get a lot of playing time as a rookie but plays like these only help cement that fact.
QB Anthony Brown is breaking out in the preseason, leaving Oregon fans to question Mario Cristobal

This isn’t quite the Anthony Brown that we saw in Eugene over the past couple of years. While many of the fall months in Eugene a year ago were spent with fans of the Oregon Ducks frustrated by the play of their starting quarterback, and occasionally calling for him to be benched, the former Boston College transfer is now getting his chance to make a spot on the Baltimore Ravens roster in the NFL, using the preseason to show what he’s capable of. It turns out he’s capable of a lot more than what we saw with the Ducks a year ago. Mario...
Las Vegas Raiders sign former Georgia LB

NFL free agent defensive end Jordan Jenkins has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2022 season. The former Georgia outside linebacker racked up 20 tackles along with 2.5 sacks in 2021 with the Houston Texans after spending his first four seasons with the New York Jets. The...
NFL
Dana White: Merab Dvalishvili didn't shine at UFC 278 like someone who wants a title shot

SALT LAKE CITY – Merab Dvalishvili left very little doubt about whether he wants to fight a friend and teammate for a title. Dvalishvili (15-4 MMA, 8-2 UFC) was fairly dominant in a unanimous decision win over former featherweight champion Jose Aldo (31-8 MMA, 13-7 UFC) at UFC 278 on Saturday. It kept him toward the top of contenders for a bantamweight title shot down the road.
UFC
