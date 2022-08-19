2022 PFL Playoffs 3 predictions: Is Kayla Harrison a unanimous pick in London?

Harrison

Jindrova

Loughnane

Pacheco

Kolesnyk

Jenkins

The PFL is back for its third and final set of playoff semifinals. This week, women’s lightweights and featherweights are on the docket.

The 2022 PFL Playoffs 3 event takes place Saturday at Copper Box Arena in London. The main card airs on ESPN following prelims on ESPN+ and ahead of post-lim qualifiers on ESPN+.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

In the main event, two-time season winner Kayla Harrison (14-0) is not the No. 1 seed. She’s No. 2 against No. 3 Martina Jindrova (6-2). But she’s still a massive -5000 favorite at Tipico Sportsbook; the comeback on Jindrova is +1200. Not surprisingly, all of our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers are taking Harrison to move on to another $1 million final.

At featherweight, there’s a lot of heat and trash talk between No. 1 seed Chris Wade (22-7) and No. 4 Brendan Loughnane (24-4). Wade is a -260 favorite, but our pickers have him with the slimmest possible 6-5 lead in the picks. His fight is the only contentious one among our pickers.

In the other women’s lightweight semifinal, Larissa Pacheco (17-4) is the No. 1 seed against Olena Kolesnyk (7-4). Pacheco is a huge favorite at -850 and is another of our unanimous picks.

And in the second featherweight semifinal on the main card, No. 2 seed Ryoji Kudo (11-3-1) takes on No. 3 Bubba Jenkins (18-5). Jenkins is a big -350 favorite at the betting window and has the support of all 11 of our pickers.

In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Harrison (87 percent), Wade (57 percent), Pacheco (83 percent) and Jenkins (84 percent) are the choices.

Check out all the picks above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for 2022 PFL Playoffs 3.