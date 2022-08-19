Read full article on original website
🏈🎧 Hickel excited for challenge of being a college coach
HAYS – The newest member of the Fort Hays State football team’s coaching staff is a familiar name and face. Layton Hickel, who played for the Tigers, is in his first season as defensive line coach. Hickel replaced Ike Eguae who left for a similar position at Division I Stephen F. Austin after seven seasons with the Tigers.
🎙Post Podcast: Hays housing report subject of Grow Hays Quarterly Luncheon
On this episode of the Post Podcast Grow Hays executive director Doug Williams shares information about a Hays housing report. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts click here.
Hays officer among newest graduates of Kansas police academy
Nineteen new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on Aug. 19 at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. Game Warden Kalaeb Bratton of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks was the graduating class president. The speaker for the ceremony was Chief Todd Akerman of the Augusta Department of Safety. Michael Satterlee, KLETC Senior Instructor of Police, was the Class Coordinator for the 297th Basic Training Class.
Two quakes moments apart Tuesday in NW Kansas
Two earthquakes were reported moments apart in northwest Kansas early Tuesday morning. The Kansas Geological Survey said a 3.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday in southeast Smith County. At 7:59 a.m., a 2.0-magnitude quake was recorded just a few miles away in northeast Osborne County.
Smoky Hills PBS receives 13 KAB awards
BUNKER HILL — The Kansas Association of Broadcasters has recognized Smoky Hills PBS for 13 awards, including Non-Metro Station of the Year for the 7th year in a row. “What an amazing job by our staff to receive 13 awards,” said Betsy Schwien, Smoky Hills PBS general manager. “None of this could have been possible without hard work and dedication by each of our employees. To win the Non-Metro Station of the Year for seven years straight says a lot about our station and the things we are able to accomplish each and every year. I’m so proud of our team and look forward to another successful year.”
🎙 Hays USD 489 starts year with stable enrollment
Enrollment as of Monday at Hays USD 489 was within four students of last year, Superintendent Ron Wilson told the school board Monday. Official enrollment won't be counted until Sept. 20, but the school district is maintaining at about 3,000 students. The largest increase in the district was at the...
Children's hospital has new name; area legislators to tour mental health facility in Hays
KANSAS CITY, KAN. — With a new name and a new inpatient hospital coming soon in western Kansas, Camber Children’s Mental Health (formerly KVC Hospitals) is reintroducing itself as the region’s premier source and leading provider of children’s mental health care in Kansas and Missouri. The...
🎙 Art, music and fun to fill downtown Hays Friday
This Friday, area residents will once again converge in downtown Hays for the 37th annual Hays Arts Council Fall Art Walk. Among the many businesses and organizations participating, the event will feature painted works, sculpture, photography music and food — with core hours scheduled from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Youth Outdoor Festival 2022 in photos
The 24th annual Youth Outdoor Festival was attended by 219 youth Saturday at the Hays City Sportsman Club.
KDHE: 54 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 54 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Aug. 13 to 19. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Nearly the entire state remains in the high- or substantial-incidence classification (see map below). In northwest Kansas,...
Driver hospitalized after semi overturns on I-70
RUSSELL COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Sunday in Russell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 International semi driven by Ramandeep Singh, 32, Indianapolis, IN., was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Dorrance exit. Due to driver inattention, the semi entered...
Police ID man injured in workplace accident in Great Bend
BARTON COUNTY—Authorities are investigating an accident that sent one person to the hospital in Barton County. Just after 10a.m., Tuesday, first responders were dispatched to Fuller Industries LLC, 15 SW 40 Avenue in Great Bend for an employee who was injured in a workplace accident, according to a media release from police.
UPDATE: Suspect in custody following barricade situation with Russell PD
RUSSELL - The Russsell Police Department is currently working an active scene with a barricaded suspect at 187 Edward Avenue, according to an alert published on the city's website. The public is asked to avoid the area until further notice. Check back with Hays Post as more information becomes available.
