Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Annual Port City Jerry Day raises thousands of dollars for United Way of the Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An annual event on Saturday helped to raise over $13,000 for the United Way of the Cape Fear Area. More than 1,350 people attended the 4th Port City Jerry Day benefit concert featuring Grateful Dead tribute bands The Garcia Project, from Saratoga, NY, and the local favorite The Possums at the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Volunteers help repair games ahead of October Brunswick County Fall Festival
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Fall is right around the corner, and members of the community turned out recently to make sure Brunswick County is prepared for their annual Fall Festival. Several people came out to help revitalize, update and repair some of the games that will be used at...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hundreds of children with autism being served through unique program in Wrightsville Beach
Wrightsville Beach, NC (WWAY)– A team of surfers from across the county, and around the world, taking part in ‘Surfers Healing’. The program is designed to enrich the lives of people living with autism. The founders of the program, Izzy and Danielle Paskowitz say they discovered the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts celebrating National Dog Day with Doggie Doughnuts
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — National Dog Day is this Friday, and Krispy Kreme is inviting you and your furry friend out to celebrate. The store is offering limited-time baked treats for dogs of all ages and sizes on August 26th, while supplies last. You can also purchase a Krispy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Caswell Beach Turtle Watch discovers nest #95 hidden in dunes
CASWELL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s been a couple weeks since the last sea turtle made its way onshore to lay its nest, but the Caswell Beach Turtle Watch found a previously-undiscovered one this week. Nest number 95 was spotted at the East Point last night as it...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
DEVELOPING STORY: Power outage affecting thousands of Wilmington customers
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Nearly 6,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in portions of Wilmington this afternoon. Outage reports starting coming in just after 1pm Wednesday afternoon. The outage covers a portion North and South 3rd Sts. in downtown Wilmington, a portion of Market St. between the downtown...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington environmental non-profit taking action to keep local waters clean
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Keep New Hanover beautiful has a new initiative that focuses on tackling litter in our waterways and oceans. Thanks to a generous grant from Keep America Beautiful, Keep New Hanover Beautiful has received four ‘Seabins’ to distribute throughout the county. Seabins are motorized waste...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington seeking public input to help improve Wade Park
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The city of Wilmington hosted an open house at Wade Park Tuesday to hear from the public on what they love about the park and also ways it could be improved. Park users were invited to meet with staff to share input, concerns and suggestions.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department adds second Crisis Response dog named Heart
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A furry new addition was recently welcomed to the Wilmington Fire Department. The Department was already utilizing a Crisis Response Facility Dog named Rhys at WFD Station 8, and has added a second dog to the team as part of a partnership with paws4people foundation.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Thalian Association Community Theatre receives award for efforts to protect children they serve
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A special award has been presented to the Thalian Association Community Theatre for their work in training their staff about the issue of child sexual abuse. The organization has received the Partner in Prevention status, a designation awarded by the nonprofit Darkness to Light to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Four-legged Surf City attraction making waves
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) –When Ziva isn’t basking in the sun or running on the beach, she’s surfing, the four-legged pooch is making waves after videos of her at Surf City Beach have gone viral on social media. Ziva is a four-year-old golden retriever who loves the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach sees weekend waterspout
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Beachgoers were treated to a weather phenomena around lunchtime on Sunday. A waterspout, believed to have formed in the canal at Carolina Beach, caught the eye of people in the area around 12:00 pm. There are no reports that the funnel ever made it...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Manufacturing hiring event being held at Works Career Center next month
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A major opportunity for workers to gain employment in manufacturing jobs is coming to New Hanover County in September. Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender County is coming together at the New Hanover County NC Works Career Center to hold a hiring event on September 6th and 7th.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Starbucks votes to unionize
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Starbucks on Middle Sound Loop Road and Highway 17 has voted 16-10 in favor of unionizing. The Wilmington store first decided to file as a legally unionized store in late May. It’s taken until now, but the store made the official announcement online this...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Three local organizations teaming up to provide affordable housing to homeless in Wilmington
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Cape Fear Collective is partnering with the Good Shepherd Center and Norco Management Holdings to renovate Driftwood Apartments. Cape Fear Collective purchased the apartments last year, and says its partnership with the other two agencies will help them provide options for people and families who need it most.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW’s move in week wraps up over weekend
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- UNCW’s campus was bustling with families dropping their kids off to wrap up move in week. Vehicles filled parking lots in-front of student housing, unloading furniture and saying goodbye to students getting ready to start their fall semester. UNCW started welcoming students back on campus Friday...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Novant Health expands access to pulmonary medicine with new Brunswick County location
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health Medical Group has opened a new clinic in Shallotte to expand access to pulmonary and sleep medicine services in Brunswick County. Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine – Shallotte welcomed its first patients today at its location within the medical office building at 512 Village Road, Shallotte. The office will be open Monday through Friday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
USDA investing $19 million to combat climate change in rural NC, including Columbus County
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Two locations in the Cape Fear are benefiting from a recent $19 million investment in critical infrastructure to combat climate change across rural North Carolina. In Columbus County, Arthur 2 Solar LLC will use a $6 million Rural Energy for America Program Loan for the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Officers use own money to purchase backpacks, school supplies for 40 Columbus County students
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Members of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and School Resource Officer Division are helping to kick off the school year on a bright note for 40 students around the county. As part of their community outreach, every patrol and SRO deputy donated their...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard receiving $15,000 grant for food insecure residents
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local organization aiming to feed the hungry around the Cape Fear is receiving $15,000 over the next three years to help with their mission. The United Way of the Cape Fear Area is partnering with Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard to promote health, wellbeing and financial security in the region.
Comments / 0