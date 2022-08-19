ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DEVELOPING STORY: Power outage affecting thousands of Wilmington customers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Nearly 6,000 Duke Energy customers are without power in portions of Wilmington this afternoon. Outage reports starting coming in just after 1pm Wednesday afternoon. The outage covers a portion North and South 3rd Sts. in downtown Wilmington, a portion of Market St. between the downtown...
WILMINGTON, NC
City of Wilmington seeking public input to help improve Wade Park

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The city of Wilmington hosted an open house at Wade Park Tuesday to hear from the public on what they love about the park and also ways it could be improved. Park users were invited to meet with staff to share input, concerns and suggestions.
WILMINGTON, NC
Wilmington Fire Department adds second Crisis Response dog named Heart

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A furry new addition was recently welcomed to the Wilmington Fire Department. The Department was already utilizing a Crisis Response Facility Dog named Rhys at WFD Station 8, and has added a second dog to the team as part of a partnership with paws4people foundation.
WILMINGTON, NC
Four-legged Surf City attraction making waves

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) –When Ziva isn’t basking in the sun or running on the beach, she’s surfing, the four-legged pooch is making waves after videos of her at Surf City Beach have gone viral on social media. Ziva is a four-year-old golden retriever who loves the...
SURF CITY, NC
Carolina Beach sees weekend waterspout

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Beachgoers were treated to a weather phenomena around lunchtime on Sunday. A waterspout, believed to have formed in the canal at Carolina Beach, caught the eye of people in the area around 12:00 pm. There are no reports that the funnel ever made it...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
Wilmington Starbucks votes to unionize

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Starbucks on Middle Sound Loop Road and Highway 17 has voted 16-10 in favor of unionizing. The Wilmington store first decided to file as a legally unionized store in late May. It’s taken until now, but the store made the official announcement online this...
WILMINGTON, NC
UNCW’s move in week wraps up over weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- UNCW’s campus was bustling with families dropping their kids off to wrap up move in week. Vehicles filled parking lots in-front of student housing, unloading furniture and saying goodbye to students getting ready to start their fall semester. UNCW started welcoming students back on campus Friday...
WILMINGTON, NC
Novant Health expands access to pulmonary medicine with new Brunswick County location

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health Medical Group has opened a new clinic in Shallotte to expand access to pulmonary and sleep medicine services in Brunswick County. Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine – Shallotte welcomed its first patients today at its location within the medical office building at 512 Village Road, Shallotte. The office will be open Monday through Friday.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

