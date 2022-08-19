ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellis County, KS

Fire crews called back to fire north of Hays Monday

Area fire crews were called back to a fire north of Hays Monday after the conditions caused a previous fire to reignite. According to Ellis County Emergency Manager and Assistant Fire Chief Lyle Pantle, fire crews responded to the area near the intersection of Hyacinth Ave. and North County Line Rd. two different times Monday.
KDHE: 54 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 54 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Aug. 13 to 19. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Nearly the entire state remains in the high- or substantial-incidence classification (see map below). In northwest Kansas,...
Police ID man injured in workplace accident in Great Bend

BARTON COUNTY—Authorities are investigating an accident that sent one person to the hospital in Barton County. Just after 10a.m., Tuesday, first responders were dispatched to Fuller Industries LLC, 15 SW 40 Avenue in Great Bend for an employee who was injured in a workplace accident, according to a media release from police.
Hays officer among newest graduates of Kansas police academy

Nineteen new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on Aug. 19 at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. Game Warden Kalaeb Bratton of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks was the graduating class president. The speaker for the ceremony was Chief Todd Akerman of the Augusta Department of Safety. Michael Satterlee, KLETC Senior Instructor of Police, was the Class Coordinator for the 297th Basic Training Class.
🎥 All schools in session Monday; Hays PD urges driver vigilance

Fort Hays State University and NCK Technical College begin their fall semesters Monday; the other many schools in Hays started classes last week. With those changes comes an increase in local traffic and the Hays Police Department (HPD) is urging drivers to be cautious. The most important thing you can...
Driver hospitalized after semi overturns on I-70

RUSSELL COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Sunday in Russell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 International semi driven by Ramandeep Singh, 32, Indianapolis, IN., was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Dorrance exit. Due to driver inattention, the semi entered...
Two quakes moments apart Tuesday in NW Kansas

Two earthquakes were reported moments apart in northwest Kansas early Tuesday morning. The Kansas Geological Survey said a 3.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday in southeast Smith County. At 7:59 a.m., a 2.0-magnitude quake was recorded just a few miles away in northeast Osborne County.
UPDATE: Hays USD 489 will keep same COVID-19 policy for 2022-23

Correction 10:30 a.m. Aug 23: USD 489 is offering COVID testing but has not set a regular schedule at Rockwell Administration Center at this time. The Hays school district released its COVID-19 and influenza policies for the school year at the school board meeting Monday. The policy is the same...
🎙 Art, music and fun to fill downtown Hays Friday

This Friday, area residents will once again converge in downtown Hays for the 37th annual Hays Arts Council Fall Art Walk. Among the many businesses and organizations participating, the event will feature painted works, sculpture, photography music and food — with core hours scheduled from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Smoky Hills PBS receives 13 KAB awards

BUNKER HILL — The Kansas Association of Broadcasters has recognized Smoky Hills PBS for 13 awards, including Non-Metro Station of the Year for the 7th year in a row. “What an amazing job by our staff to receive 13 awards,” said Betsy Schwien, Smoky Hills PBS general manager. “None of this could have been possible without hard work and dedication by each of our employees. To win the Non-Metro Station of the Year for seven years straight says a lot about our station and the things we are able to accomplish each and every year. I’m so proud of our team and look forward to another successful year.”
FHSU grad, former Eagle broadcaster now 'Voice of the Warhawks'

MONROE, La. — Mike Hammett has been named the new radio “Voice of the Warhawks,” ULM Athletics Director Scott McDonald and Warhawk Sports Properties General Manager Greg Lynch announced Monday. Hammett is entering his fifth season with the Warhawk Radio Network in 2022-23 after serving as the...
