KNOE TV8
Sandbagging stations, flooded roads and more during excessive rain
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ark-La-Miss has seen excessive amounts of rain as of this morning, Aug. 23, 2022. Although it looks as if the rain is slowing down, there are still rainfall chances throughout the day. There is a possibility of flooding, down trees, road closures and more. This...
Car removed from ditch along I-20 in West Monroe
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A car in a ditch slowed traffic along Interstate 20 in West Monroe for around an hour and a half Monday. It started around noon. A viewer photo shows the vehicle in the deep ditch between the eastbound lanes of I-20 and the service road in front of Walk-Ons.
Franklin Parish Schools closed on Wednesday 8/24
Winnsboro, La. (KNOE) - All Franklin Parish Schools will be closed on Wednesday, August 24th according to Superintendent John Gullatt. Gullatt says it’s out of an abundance of caution due to closed roads throughout the parish.
Sandbag stations open in Monroe, West Monroe, Franklin Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sandbag locations are now open in the following locations. In West Monroe, you can get sandbags at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center, as shown in the post below. A limited number of bags are available and it’s first-come, first-served. You are asked to bring your own shovel and gloves.
Monroe residents experience backyard flooding for first time
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Residents in Monroe are battling inches of water as more rain moves into the ArkLaMiss for the next several days. Some are battling growing levels of water in their own backyards. A Monroe couple is experiencing flooding in their backyard on Wilmuth Street for the first, and they say the flooding began Monday morning.
In the kitchen: Catfish po’boy
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The month of August is national catfish and sandwich Month. In honor of catfish and sandwich month, Chef Darrell Teats prepares a simple and delicious recipe for a catfish po’boy sandwich. The ingredients you’ll need are below:. *1 lb catfish strips. *4-6″ po’boy bread...
Monroe City Council approves development of master plan to revitalize parks
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe City Council has given the green light to a plan to revitalize the city’s parks and community centers. “We want to hear from the public,” Mayor Friday Ellis told KNOE. “That’s the whole goal is to get community input and let those drive whatever capital projects that we want to move within those parks.”
West Monroe PD Street Crimes Unit combats fentanyl issue in neighborhoods
VIDEO: Some dogs run from rain, this Monroe pooch dances in it!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s been raining nearly non-stop for the last couple of days or so, but not everyone is too worried about it. Unlike like some dogs who may cower from storms, ‘Monster’ here has no problem with a little rain. Or a lot of it. In fact, this Monroe pooch seems to enjoy it!
Monroe pro-life centers sees increase in demand for services
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Pro-life advocates say there has been an increased need for pregnancy services in Louisiana since Roe v. Wade was overturned. One organization that says they are ready to handle the increased need is the Life Choices Pregnancy Center of Monroe. Executive director Lyndsay Sikes says she’s...
Monroe bail bond employee arrested after wanted man shot while fleeing, police say
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says they have arrested a bail bonds employee after a Monday night shooting. A police spokesperson says the shooting victim was found on Highway 165 south of Interstate 20 around 8 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2022. Police say bail bonds employees opened fire on the man, who was trying to get away. The man survived and bail bonds employee Caleb Antley was arrested and booked on a charge of attempted manslaughter.
Ouachita Parish Public Library hosts Homeschool Resource Fair for families
West Monroe pair accused of selling pills laced with fentanyl
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two West Monroe people have been accused of possessing and distributing counterfeit pills that were discovered to contain fentanyl, affidavit records say. The Metro Narcotics Unit says they began an investigation on Aug. 8, 2022, into Markecia Modicue and Kenzie Davis selling counterfeit oxycodone pills....
Bayou Jamb kicks off with Media Day
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana’s largest high school football jamboree held its media day at the Ruston Civic Center. Bayou Jamb began in 2006, but this is the first time for Ruston and Joe Aillet Stadium to host the event. Coaches from all 14 participating football squads had the opportunity to introduce a couple players and talk about their teams. Bayou Jamb kicks off Friday at 5:30 p.m. with a matchup between St. Frederick and Mangham.
ULM awarded multi-million grant aimed at harm reduction education
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The US Department of Health and Human Services awarded Dr. Alexis Horace, associate professor of clinical practice at the University of Louisiana Monroe’s College of Pharmacy, a fully-funded, 4-year grant in the amount of $2,475,408. This is the largest award given to the university in over a decade, according to a press release on ULM’s website.
Alumni organize 20th annual fundraiser for GSU athletics
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In just three days, Grambling State University’s (GSU) Athletic Department will host a major longtime fundraiser. The Monroe-Ouachita Chapter of GSU’s National Alumni Association is hosting its 20th annual Evening with Grambling State University Athletic Department. The organization’s president, Ezzard Burton, said the event...
Predators could use back-to-school posts to target kids, police warn
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police are urging parents to practice internet safety when posting their children on social media this back-to-school season. Police say that posting your child’s identifying information online can be dangerous. Information such as your child’s name, school and home address could make them vulnerable to predators. Police also say that such information could be sold online for malicious activity.
Feed Your Soul: Unique flavor creations have people coming back for more
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - A small brewery in El Dorado, Three Birds Brewing Co., has classic combinations of beer, burgers, and hot dogs. But the kitchen manager, Melissa Shipp has flavor combinations that bring people back. Kitchen manager Melissa Shipp originally had The Barefood Food Truck frequently at the...
Matthew Downing named Louisiana Tech’s starting quarterback
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech’s Head Football Coach Sonny Cumbie has officially announced Matthew Downing as his starting quarterback. The TCU transfer has been battling with Texas Tech transfer Parker McNeil for the job since the spring. Cumbie said Downing’s overall consistency and decision-making won him the starting role.
