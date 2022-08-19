Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanon-Express
Kat Cammack wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 3rd Congressional District.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kat Cammack wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 3rd Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Nick Langworthy wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in New York's 23rd Congressional District.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nick Langworthy wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in New York's 23rd Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Josh Riley wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in New York's 19th Congressional District.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Josh Riley wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in New York's 19th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Correction: Abortion-Kansas Recount story
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — In an Aug. 22 corrective about the Kansas abortion recount, The Associated Press erroneously reported which side lost 57 votes. It was the side that opposed the proposed constitutional amendment, not the side that supported it. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lebanon-Express
Beshear calls special session to take up flood relief
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that he’s calling Kentucky's Republican-led legislature into a special session to take up a relief package for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. The special session will begin Wednesday and is expected to last three days. Lawmakers and Beshear's administration have...
Lebanon-Express
2 officers killed in helicopter crash in Tennessee
WHITESIDE, Tenn. (AP) — Two Tennessee law enforcement officers died when their helicopter hit power lines and crashed in a wooded area. The lines fell across an interstate and lanes of the highway were shut down as first responders looked for the crash site, officials said. Tennessee Highway Patrol...
Comments / 0