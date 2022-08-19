ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Lebanon-Express

Correction: Abortion-Kansas Recount story

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — In an Aug. 22 corrective about the Kansas abortion recount, The Associated Press erroneously reported which side lost 57 votes. It was the side that opposed the proposed constitutional amendment, not the side that supported it. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Lebanon-Express

Beshear calls special session to take up flood relief

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that he’s calling Kentucky's Republican-led legislature into a special session to take up a relief package for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. The special session will begin Wednesday and is expected to last three days. Lawmakers and Beshear's administration have...
KENTUCKY STATE
Lebanon-Express

2 officers killed in helicopter crash in Tennessee

WHITESIDE, Tenn. (AP) — Two Tennessee law enforcement officers died when their helicopter hit power lines and crashed in a wooded area. The lines fell across an interstate and lanes of the highway were shut down as first responders looked for the crash site, officials said. Tennessee Highway Patrol...
WHITESIDE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy