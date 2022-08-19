Read full article on original website
Related
🎙 Art, music and fun to fill downtown Hays Friday
This Friday, area residents will once again converge in downtown Hays for the 37th annual Hays Arts Council Fall Art Walk. Among the many businesses and organizations participating, the event will feature painted works, sculpture, photography music and food — with core hours scheduled from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Youth Outdoor Festival 2022 in photos
The 24th annual Youth Outdoor Festival was attended by 219 youth Saturday at the Hays City Sportsman Club.
Operation Christmas Child workshops set for Hays, Norton
Operation Christmas Child will have a “Project Leader Workshop” in two locations on Saturday, Sept.10. The workshop is for anyone in a church or civic organization who is just learning about OCC, is just getting started, or is currently an OCC leader who would like some new, fresh ideas, said Rachel Albin, Northwest Kansas area coordinator.
Former Hays city manager to discuss Arkansas River tour at Hays library
Learn about the history and future of the Arkansas River from someone who has traveled its entire length. Former Hays City Manager Hannes Zacharias presents this Humanities Kansas program on Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. in the Hays Public Library, 1205 Main. Zacharias embarked on his second solo kayak trip...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
🎙Post Podcast: Hays housing report subject of Grow Hays Quarterly Luncheon
On this episode of the Post Podcast Grow Hays executive director Doug Williams shares information about a Hays housing report. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts click here.
Hays officer among newest graduates of Kansas police academy
Nineteen new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on Aug. 19 at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. Game Warden Kalaeb Bratton of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks was the graduating class president. The speaker for the ceremony was Chief Todd Akerman of the Augusta Department of Safety. Michael Satterlee, KLETC Senior Instructor of Police, was the Class Coordinator for the 297th Basic Training Class.
Children's hospital has new name; area legislators to tour mental health facility in Hays
KANSAS CITY, KAN. — With a new name and a new inpatient hospital coming soon in western Kansas, Camber Children’s Mental Health (formerly KVC Hospitals) is reintroducing itself as the region’s premier source and leading provider of children’s mental health care in Kansas and Missouri. The...
Police ID man injured in workplace accident in Great Bend
BARTON COUNTY—Authorities are investigating an accident that sent one person to the hospital in Barton County. Just after 10a.m., Tuesday, first responders were dispatched to Fuller Industries LLC, 15 SW 40 Avenue in Great Bend for an employee who was injured in a workplace accident, according to a media release from police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
🎙Post Podcast: Return to school marks good opportunity to check fire prevention equipment
On this episode of the Post Podcast Ellis County Fire Chief and County Administrator, Darin Myers shares tips for keeping safe through preventative measures. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts click here.
KDHE: 54 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 54 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Aug. 13 to 19. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Nearly the entire state remains in the high- or substantial-incidence classification (see map below). In northwest Kansas,...
Fire crews called back to fire north of Hays Monday
Area fire crews were called back to a fire north of Hays Monday after the conditions caused a previous fire to reignite. According to Ellis County Emergency Manager and Assistant Fire Chief Lyle Pantle, fire crews responded to the area near the intersection of Hyacinth Ave. and North County Line Rd. two different times Monday.
Two quakes moments apart Tuesday in NW Kansas
Two earthquakes were reported moments apart in northwest Kansas early Tuesday morning. The Kansas Geological Survey said a 3.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday in southeast Smith County. At 7:59 a.m., a 2.0-magnitude quake was recorded just a few miles away in northeast Osborne County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FHSU grad, former Eagle broadcaster now 'Voice of the Warhawks'
MONROE, La. — Mike Hammett has been named the new radio “Voice of the Warhawks,” ULM Athletics Director Scott McDonald and Warhawk Sports Properties General Manager Greg Lynch announced Monday. Hammett is entering his fifth season with the Warhawk Radio Network in 2022-23 after serving as the...
UPDATE: Suspect in custody following barricade situation with Russell PD
RUSSELL - The Russsell Police Department is currently working an active scene with a barricaded suspect at 187 Edward Avenue, according to an alert published on the city's website. The public is asked to avoid the area until further notice. Check back with Hays Post as more information becomes available.
Driver hospitalized after semi overturns on I-70
RUSSELL COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Sunday in Russell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 International semi driven by Ramandeep Singh, 32, Indianapolis, IN., was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Dorrance exit. Due to driver inattention, the semi entered...
🏈🎧 Hickel excited for challenge of being a college coach
HAYS – The newest member of the Fort Hays State football team’s coaching staff is a familiar name and face. Layton Hickel, who played for the Tigers, is in his first season as defensive line coach. Hickel replaced Ike Eguae who left for a similar position at Division I Stephen F. Austin after seven seasons with the Tigers.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0