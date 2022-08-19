ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Hays Post

🎙 Art, music and fun to fill downtown Hays Friday

This Friday, area residents will once again converge in downtown Hays for the 37th annual Hays Arts Council Fall Art Walk. Among the many businesses and organizations participating, the event will feature painted works, sculpture, photography music and food — with core hours scheduled from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Hays Post

Operation Christmas Child workshops set for Hays, Norton

Operation Christmas Child will have a “Project Leader Workshop” in two locations on Saturday, Sept.10. The workshop is for anyone in a church or civic organization who is just learning about OCC, is just getting started, or is currently an OCC leader who would like some new, fresh ideas, said Rachel Albin, Northwest Kansas area coordinator.
Hays Post

Hays officer among newest graduates of Kansas police academy

Nineteen new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center on Aug. 19 at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. Game Warden Kalaeb Bratton of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks was the graduating class president. The speaker for the ceremony was Chief Todd Akerman of the Augusta Department of Safety. Michael Satterlee, KLETC Senior Instructor of Police, was the Class Coordinator for the 297th Basic Training Class.
Hays Post

Police ID man injured in workplace accident in Great Bend

BARTON COUNTY—Authorities are investigating an accident that sent one person to the hospital in Barton County. Just after 10a.m., Tuesday, first responders were dispatched to Fuller Industries LLC, 15 SW 40 Avenue in Great Bend for an employee who was injured in a workplace accident, according to a media release from police.
Hays Post

KDHE: 54 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 54 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Aug. 13 to 19. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Nearly the entire state remains in the high- or substantial-incidence classification (see map below). In northwest Kansas,...
Hays Post

Fire crews called back to fire north of Hays Monday

Area fire crews were called back to a fire north of Hays Monday after the conditions caused a previous fire to reignite. According to Ellis County Emergency Manager and Assistant Fire Chief Lyle Pantle, fire crews responded to the area near the intersection of Hyacinth Ave. and North County Line Rd. two different times Monday.
Hays Post

Two quakes moments apart Tuesday in NW Kansas

Two earthquakes were reported moments apart in northwest Kansas early Tuesday morning. The Kansas Geological Survey said a 3.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday in southeast Smith County. At 7:59 a.m., a 2.0-magnitude quake was recorded just a few miles away in northeast Osborne County.
Hays Post

FHSU grad, former Eagle broadcaster now 'Voice of the Warhawks'

MONROE, La. — Mike Hammett has been named the new radio “Voice of the Warhawks,” ULM Athletics Director Scott McDonald and Warhawk Sports Properties General Manager Greg Lynch announced Monday. Hammett is entering his fifth season with the Warhawk Radio Network in 2022-23 after serving as the...
Hays Post

Driver hospitalized after semi overturns on I-70

RUSSELL COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Sunday in Russell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 International semi driven by Ramandeep Singh, 32, Indianapolis, IN., was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Dorrance exit. Due to driver inattention, the semi entered...
Hays Post

🏈🎧 Hickel excited for challenge of being a college coach

HAYS – The newest member of the Fort Hays State football team’s coaching staff is a familiar name and face. Layton Hickel, who played for the Tigers, is in his first season as defensive line coach. Hickel replaced Ike Eguae who left for a similar position at Division I Stephen F. Austin after seven seasons with the Tigers.
Hays Post

