Read full article on original website
Related
This Is What Spokeless 26-Inch Wheels Look Like on a Cadillac Escalade
@brotherhood.co.ltd via InstagramYou know, in case you were curious.
Ford Makes Another Serious Threat To Dealers And Customers To Stop Markups And Flips
Ford has arguably suffered the most from the current dealer markup practices across the country. Over the last two years, it has introduced several high-profile models like the Bronco and Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E, and the F-150 Lightning. It has now issued the sternest letter yet, aimed at brokers and resellers.
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
torquenews.com
Sad Day for Ford Owners Says Mechanic When Dealership Won’t Diagnose Your Car Problem
Here’s why a dealership service department might not bother to diagnose your car problem and why you should always have a backup mechanic plan for a second opinion. Plus, how to diagnose a spongy brake problem on your own. Scotty Says. How many times have you taken your car...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ford Faces Problem With Bronco
The Wall Street Journal reports that both the The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Ford have started to investigate whether its new and highly popular Bronco has an engine failure problem at high speed. If so, it would be one of the most dangerous issues in the recent history of recalls. The hazard involves […]
Top Speed
The Shelby Mustang GT500 Code Red Is A 1,300HP Beast With a Major Limitation
Last week we got the first rumors about the launch of a 1,300-horsepower Code Red package for the current Shelby GT500. It seems that Shelby only needed a few days to confirm those rumors, as today we got the official details the GT500 Code Red. If the name sounds familiar is because Shelby used it for the first time back in 2008 when it revealed the first Code Red package for the GT500. Production for this generation will be limited to only 30 units - 10 for each GT500 production years, but the bad news is that the Code Red is not street legal.
Watch the moment when a Mustang GT’s dramatic exit goes horribly wrong in front of a crowd
A spectator has captured footage of a 2019 Ford Mustang GT350R getting into an accident while leaving a car show. The driver in the video is seen speeding away before experiencing a 180-degree spin that ends in a rear collision with a light pole. A spectator asked the person filming...
MotorTrend Magazine
Forgotten 1938 Ford Deluxe Coupe Pulled From the Weeds
Although "barn find" is still a popular buzzword in the hot rod world, you'll find that it is much more common to find an old car in a field or backyard. The unfortunate side of a field find or backyard discovery is that the car is typically not preserved as nicely as the ones that are stashed away under a roof. Such is the case with this forgotten fat fender Ford that was recently pulled out of the weeds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Kia and Hyundai Models Could Qualify for a Free New Engine Replacement
Am recent settlement of a lawsuit could mean that specific Kia and Hyundai models qualify for a free new engine replacement from the Korean automaker. The post These Kia and Hyundai Models Could Qualify for a Free New Engine Replacement appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford Trucks Suffer From Distinct Axle Noise Due To Specific Issue: Video
Seasoned Blue Oval technician, Brian, known by his YouTube alias Ford Tech Makuloco, has had plenty of Ford trucks end up in his bay presenting strange issues that need solving. Trucks with the Ford 5.4L V8 Triton engine under the hood are common customers of his, and he’s made plenty of videos regarding necessary roller follower maintenance requirements, as well as how to diagnose ticking noises, why only Motorcraft spark plugs should be used, and discussing why aftermarket parts can be problematic. Now, yet another Ford F-Series pickup ended up in his shop, this time giving off a mysterious axle noise that a dealership claimed to be unable to diagnose.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV Looks Badass in Retro Colors
The Dodge Charger Daytona EV has people talking. The look. The sound—for better or worse. The transmission. The entire idea of an electric muscle car. Dodge has had a good thing going with the internal combustion Charger and Challenger, and the mix of nostalgic touches and modern amenities is taken to the next level in the Daytona—which we think is pretty close to the eventual production model. If there's one thing about the concept's appearance that gives us pause, though, it's the color. Greys of Thunder—clever name, and undoubtedly it'd look good on the car in production and match customer preferences mainly for tones rather than colors—but it just doesn't pop.
Car recalls: Do you drive any of these GMC, Mitsubishi, Kia, Cadillac models?
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of Aug. 11-18, including vehicles from GMC and Mitsubishi.
komando.com
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
Top Speed
This Green and Black Ford Mustang Boss 302 is Downright Mesmerizing
Few American automotive slogans carry the weight and heritage of "Boss". Indicative in the name, this was not any standard Mustang. The story goes that the original designer would reply "the boss’s car" when asked what he was working on. The result was an American icon with pedigree and...
2024 Ford Mustang: Everything We Know
The age of automobiles with internal-combustion engines is nearly over, but it's not over yet for the Ford Mustang. An all-new pony car will debut in September 2022, and while we don't know the long-term plan for Ford's enduring war horse, the seventh generation will start the same way the first gen did nearly 60 years ago: by converting gasoline into noise, tire smoke, and grins.
Top Speed
The 2024 Ford Mustang Will Punch Above its Weight Class
The eighth-generation Ford Mustang has been the subject of rumors for a very long time, and an official debut will finally happen on September 14, 2022 – the first day of the Detroit motor show. The new generation Mustang - internally known as the S650, will be updated inside and, while retaining the current engine lineup, it will offer some significant performance improvements. A recent report from Ford Authority reveals that the updated V-8 engine should deliver as much as 500 horsepower in at least one configuration.
Ford Develops Clever Truck Bed Storage Solution
In recent years, one of the biggest areas of innovation in the auto industry has been the truck bed. Both the Honda Ridgeline and Hyundai Santa Cruz have neat ways to store smaller items in their beds, and now the GMC Canyon and Chevy Colorado have a trick tailgate storage feature. It looks like Ford will try to do more of the same with trucks like the Ford F-150 and potentially even the Maverick.
Dealer Employee Wrecks 2023 Nissan Z in the Lot Before Delivery to Owner: Source
Screenshot via FacebookA source told us the employee pushed it too hard in the lot and slid into a parked Ram pickup.
A 17-year-old engineer's magnet-free motor prototype could make electric vehicles more sustainable
His new prototype had 39 percent greater torque over a traditional motor.
What vehicles are being recalled in August 2022? Jeep, Toyota, BMW, Ford among car recalls
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 28 through Aug. 4, including vehicles from Jeep, Toyota.
Comments / 0