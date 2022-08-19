ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Dan Price, CEO who cut his pay so workers earned $70,000, quits

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ybF7J_0hNhcQ1K00

A Seattle CEO who announced in 2015 that he was giving himself a drastic pay cut to help cover the cost of big raises for his employees has resigned — one day before an explosive news report alleging he had a pattern of abusing women.

Dan Price, CEO of credit card processing company Gravity Payments, resigned Wednesday, saying his "presence has become a distraction" at the company. "I also need to step aside from these duties to focus full time on fighting false accusations made against me," he wrote. "I'm not going anywhere."

Earlier this year, Seattle prosecutors charged Price with misdemeanor assault against a woman and reckless driving. Prosecutors say Price tried to forcibly kiss a woman. He pleaded not guilty in May, and the case remains ongoing.

The New York Times on Thursday reported that more than a dozen women have accused Price of what it called "predatory" encounters. His ex-wife, Kristie Colon, said that Price was physically abusive, and a woman Price dated, Kacie Margis, accused him of raping her, according to the Times.

Price told the paper he "never physically or sexually abused anyone" and that "the other accusations of inappropriate behavior towards women in this story are simply false." He did not respond to a request for comment from CBS MoneyWatch.

Seven years ago, Price stunned his 100-plus workers when he told them he was cutting his roughly $1 million salary to $70,000 and using company profits to ensure that everyone there would earn at least that much within three years. That amounted to a 46% jump from Gravity Payments' average annual salary at the time of $48,000. About 70 employees at the company saw raises, with 30 doubling their annual salaries.

"I'm so happy how people's lives are changing, because they deserve it, and they deserve every penny of it," Price said in 2016 . "For me to make the sacrifice in the short term, I'd rather this than a vacation home in Palm Springs or the Hamptons. I guarantee that this will pay off."

Gravity Payments now pays employees a minimum wage of $80,000 per year, Price tweeted this week.

Price, 38, has run into other legal trouble. His brother Lucas sued him in 2015 , alleging that Dan Price was overpaying himself and mismanaging the company. A King County judge ruled that Dan had not violated Lucas' rights as a minority shareholder.

Allegations that Price had abused ex-wife Kristie Colon also surfaced that year. A Bloomberg report recounted an October 2015 TEDx talk given by Colon during which she described being beaten and waterboarded by her ex, without naming Price. Price told Bloomberg those events "never happened."

Chief operating officer Tammi Kroll will take over as Gravity Payments' CEO.

Comments / 91

skeeter peeter
5d ago

why do all these women only come out when someone starts doing well. Seems more like they are looking for a pay day..

Reply(19)
64
American Citizen
5d ago

New York Times is a leftist propaganda outlet just like CNN. We Americans dont believe a word these liberal bias story telling news outlets say! What a joke! I dont care about the article just saw that the New York Slimes wrote it! I will call BS when I see it.

Reply(3)
20
Gregory Kitchens
5d ago

naturally, anyone who tries to do anything good is destroyed by evil people.

Reply(13)
39
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Business
RadarOnline

Prince $156.4 Million Estate Battle Comes To An End – Family Set To Split Only $6 Million

Prince’s family’s lengthy legal battle over his multi-million-dollar estate has come to an end, Radar has learned.The surprising development came more than six years after the legendary singer and songwriter’s death in April 2016, in which he left behind an estate totaling more than $156 million in value.Now, according to The Blast, his surviving family members have come to an agreement – and they are only set to split nearly $6 million of the $156.4 million estate.“Excepting the Reserve and following the payments set forth in Paragraph 8, herein, the property of the Decedent on hand for distribution consists of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#The New York Times#Cbs Moneywatch#Ens
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
mansionglobal.com

Jeff Bezos’s Parents Buy Miami Megamansion for $34 Million

Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. The Amazon founder’s parents, Jackie and Mike Bezos, closed on the deal for the 12,829-square-foot home last week, property records show. The couple purchased the property through a Delaware-based limited liability company, Forgotten Fountain. The LLC shares an address with Bezos Family Foundation, and Mr. and Ms. Bezos are co-founders of the Washington state-based organization.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

CEOs predicted that a recession would bring workers back to the office. The opposite seems to be happening

The number of workers who went into the office four or five days a week is lower now than at the beginning of the year, says a report from Basking.io. Bosses predicted—or perhaps desperately hoped—that the threat of a recession would give them the upper hand in their battle with employees to return to the office after months of hybrid and remote work. They wagered that an economic slowdown—and the layoffs that often accompany it—would make workers more desperate to keep their job and thus more willing to commute.
ECONOMY
CNBC

This company wants to pay you $100,000 a year to eat candy—here's how to apply

Move aside, Willy Wonka: A Canadian candy company called Candy Funhouse is hiring a professional taste tester, with a salary of up to $100,000 per year. Last week, the Mississauga, Ontario-based company posted a job listing for what it describes as the world's first chief candy officer. The chosen applicant will be responsible for taste testing roughly 3,500 products each month, running company board meetings and approving new candy inventory with their "CCO stamp of approval," according to the LinkedIn post.
BUSINESS
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
69K+
Followers
24K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy