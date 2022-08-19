ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Man sentenced for deadly 2020 shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - A man will serve between 19 months and 15 years in prison for manslaughter and another two years for felony firearm after shooting and killing another man in Grand Rapids two years ago. Jalen Hoblet-Arnold was convicted in June. His family tells WOOD-TV he shot 23-year-old...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
