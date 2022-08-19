Read full article on original website
Juror bias claim examined by court in Whitmer kidnapping plot trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The defense attorney for Barry Croft Jr., Joshua Blanchard, accused one of the jurors in the trial of Croft and Adam Fox that they had their mind made up. However, unsealed court records show no evidence of misconduct following a court investigation. Read the full story...
'That gets overlooked': Muskegon police chief on shots fired at officers
The Muskegon Heights Police Chief says the two officers who were shot at are veterans of the department.
Man sentenced for deadly 2020 shooting in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - A man will serve between 19 months and 15 years in prison for manslaughter and another two years for felony firearm after shooting and killing another man in Grand Rapids two years ago. Jalen Hoblet-Arnold was convicted in June. His family tells WOOD-TV he shot 23-year-old...
Kalamazoo police arrest woman on weapons charges while investigating shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – A 25-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Wednesday, Aug. 24. Police arrested a woman on weapons violations while investigating the shooting. The victim showed up at a hospital around 12:20 a.m. During the investigation, police developed a description of a vehicle related to...
Report: Muskegon Heights officer shot at, not injured
Muskegon Heights Police got the call Riordan St. and East Broadway Ave. They did not say if they had a suspect in custody.
State police look for suspect who escaped a chase in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect wanted for breaking and entering led Michigan State Police on a chase through Kalamazoo County Tuesday night. Troopers chased the vehicle through a neighborhood in Texas Township around 11 p.m., state police said. OWI arrest: Man faces charges in crash that paralyzed Kalamazoo...
Man convicted of manslaughter in Grand Rapids parking lot shooting headed to prison
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 25-year-old man convicted of manslaughter for a July 2020 parking lot shooting has been sentenced to nearly three years of prison. Jalen Hoblet-Arnold was sentenced Monday, Aug. 22 for the July 15, 2020 shooting of 23-year-old Martell Phillips in the parking lot of Wealthy Market at Wealthy Street SE and Diamond Avenue.
String of mid-1990s murders: Who were the victims?
In the 1990s, more than a dozen women were found dead in the Grand Rapids area.
17-year-old charged in shooting death of teen
A 17-year-old has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old who was shot and killed on July 4.
‘He’s a monster’: Victim’s family on long-haul trucker, suspected killer
Around noon on Monday at a cemetery on Lake Michigan Drive, Sharon Hammack’s sisters placed flowers on her grave.
MSP looking for driver who led them on chase, ran away
Police are still looking for a driver who led police on a chase through Kalamazoo County before crashing his car and fleeing on foot.
Man’s arrest in 1996 murder of Grand Rapids woman could help crack other cold cases
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Investigators believe the arrest of a Florida man accused of murdering a Grand Rapids woman in 1996 could provide new leads to, or help solve, other cold cases across the country. The 64-year-old man, a commercial trucker for 20-plus years, was arrested Friday, Aug. 19...
West Michigan hospital placed under lockdown during shooting investigation
Bronson Methodist Hospital locked down around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning after the man, 25, showed up at the hospital alone; according to Kalamazoo’s local TV News affiliate, WWMT-TV.
Michigan woman allegedly embezzled $400K from employer, used it to gamble with husband
LANSING, MI – A Michigan woman allegedly embezzled more than $400,000 from a car dealership where she worked and “primarily used the money to gamble with her husband,” authorities said. Amanda and Justin Root are expected to stand trial on multiple felony charges after Judge Cynthia Ward...
WATCH LIVE: Grand Rapids City Commission Aug. 23 meeting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a series of City Commission meetings ending prematurely in the months after the death of Patrick Lyoya, the public comment portion of the meetings is a closely watched forum by city officials and the public. This evening, the Grand Rapids City Commission meets again...
Kalamazoo police officers rescue alligator
Police in Kalamazoo saved a small alligator on Tuesday.
GR man arrested for illegally buying, selling guns
A Grand Rapids man has been arrested for allegedly illegally buying and selling guns.
Day before parking lot death, 911 caller said driver was trying to hit people
News 8 has obtained new 911 audio that shows the moments when a driver nearly hit multiple people at a Battle Creek Meijer on Aug. 8.
2 arrested after GR standoff; police looking for third suspect
Two people were arrested after a standoff with a shooting suspect on Grand Rapids' south side late Friday night.
Attorney running for judge in Muskegon charged with domestic violence
MUKSEGON, MI – A Muskegon attorney running for circuit judge has been charged with domestic violence following an incident on Thursday. Jason Kolkema has been charged with domestic assault, according to a press release issued by the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday, Aug. 19. The alleged incident...
