FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Will County Fair from 8/24 to 8/28Adrian HolmanPeotone, IL
Blues Brothers Con from 8/19 to 8/20Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Frankfort Township Career Fair on 8/17Adrian HolmanFrankfort, IL
2022 Joliet Blues Festival on 8/13Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in IndianaTravel MavenCedar Lake, IN
25newsnow.com
Here’s signs of hail damage to look our for following weekend stormy weather
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Damage reports from hail and severe weather are pouring in following the severe weather over the weekend. State Farm reports 585 damage claims were submitted in the area, 370 of those in Tazewell County. Those claims apply to both cars and homes. Hail reached golf-ball size in some areas.
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: Peoria fire engine involved in crash en route to 3-vehicle collision
UPDATE (8:50 p.m.) - The Peoria Fire Department said Tuesday night one of its fire engines was damaged in a crash that happened as first responders headed to another crash a couple of blocks away. The fire department was called about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday to a three-vehicle collision on NE...
Central Illinois Proud
4 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people have been taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash near Randolph Avenue and Hamilton Boulevard Tuesday. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Strum, the crash involved seven people total. Two were stuck in one of the vehicles that ended up on its side.
25newsnow.com
Standing water, mosquitoes in closed Delavan pool generate buzz
DELAVAN (25 News Now) - A decades-old pool in the small city of Delavan is generating buzz despite its impending demolition. Once the main Summer destination for the city’s kids generations ago, the pool has fallen into a state of disrepair since it close at the start of COVID. Weeds have sprouted between the cracks in the pool deck.
25newsnow.com
Peoria council could ask state for green-light on red-light cameras
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s City Council is set to ask the state for permission to set up red-light cameras. The item will be discussed and voted on at Tuesday’s meeting, the first step in the process to get approval for Peoria County. Currently, Illinois law only allows eight counties to use the cameras, mostly concentrated in the Chicago area.
25newsnow.com
Backfiring lawnmower causes scare at Harrison School
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A loud bang heard at Harrison School was actually a backfiring lawnmower, according to Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth.
Central Illinois Proud
Road reopened after downed power lines blocked traffic
UPDATE (1:48 p.m.) – Kickapoo Creek Road has been reopened for through traffic in both directions. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 1800 block of Kickapoo Creek Road in Peoria is closed due to downed power lines and trees. The road is closed in both directions. Drivers are advised...
25newsnow.com
Divided city council agrees to pay $750K for Downtown Bloomington ‘Streetscape’ plan
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - On a 5-4 vote, the Bloomington City Council Monday night signed off on an agreement to pay an engineering firm $750,000 for a Downtown Bloomington revitalization plan. It’s called a Streetscape design as 25 News Now reported in late July and may lead to an...
25newsnow.com
Green investment coming to golf learning center
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A $4 million state grant is going to the Peoria Park District to create a green investment - in golf. Golf has taken on new popularity after the pandemic, but the money isn’t all going to a traditional golf course experience. The investment will...
25newsnow.com
$2 million bond set for man accused of 4th of July homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The man accused in the killing of Quinton Scott in the city’s 12th homicide of the year made his first court appearance Wednesday and received a $2 million bond. Raekwon Pickett is accused of first-degree murder in the 19-year-old Scott’s death. The incident happened...
25newsnow.com
Normal Police investigating burglary to school
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Normal Police need the public’s help as they investigate a burglary to a Catholic school. The department says that on August 16, two men allegedly damaged a window and made entry into Epiphany Catholic School. Several small items were stolen inside the school. A...
1470 WMBD
Man facing DUI & drug possession after Peoria County crash
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria County man is facing DUI and drug possession charges after his car launched, allegedly at extremely high speed, into a ravine over the weekend. A Peoria County Sheriff’s crash report says 32-year-old Mark Cross crashed his car into a ravine off Sterling Avenue and West Farmington Road around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
25newsnow.com
Juvenile shot early Sunday in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department has released new details in connection with a early Sunday morning shooting that left one person injured. On Monday, police say a juvenile male was shot in the 900 block of Wright Street around 1 AM Sunday morning. Officers found the...
25newsnow.com
Gas price average continues fall, says AAA and GasBuddy
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The average price of gas in Peoria has fallen 2.3 cents in the last week - to an average of $3.93 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s 148 station survey. Prices in the River City are now 72.6 cents per gallon lower than a...
hoiabc.com
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Canton
CANTON (25 News Now) - Police in Canton believe there is no threat to the public after a shooting claimed the life of a man Monday afternoon. Police say it happened in the area of 7th and Ash around 1:30 PM Monday. That is where they found a man dead...
25newsnow.com
Three injured after stabbing outside West Peoria bar
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 31 year old woman is in the Peoria County jail after a stabbing outside of a West Peoria bar early Saturday morning. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says they were called to The Trolley in West Peoria just before 2:15 AM. There, they...
Central Illinois Proud
Help Normal Police identify burglary suspects
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In what the department is calling “Manhunt Monday,” Normal Police have put out a plea online to help identify two suspects in a burglary that took place Aug. 16. According to the post on Normal Police Department’s (NPD) Facebook page, the department is...
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: Man killed in Saturday night Peoria shooting
UPDATE (12:02 a.m.) - The Peoria Police chief confirmed a man was killed in a shooting late Saturday night. Around 11:00 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Spring Street, near Northeast Madison Avenue. There, they found the man lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers are...
25newsnow.com
Suspect arrested in connection with July 4 Peoria homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man has been arrested for first-degree murder in connection with a homicide on July 4 in Peoria - the 12th of 2022. Peoria Police say Raekwon Pickett, 22, was identified as a suspect and located and arrested in the 1000 block of East Wilcox Avenue Monday.
fox32chicago.com
Person wounded in Chatham drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A person was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the Chatham neighborhood. The male, whose age is unknown, was walking on the sidewalk just before midnight in the 8100 block of South Wentworth Avenue when a black SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.
