ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

4 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people have been taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash near Randolph Avenue and Hamilton Boulevard Tuesday. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Strum, the crash involved seven people total. Two were stuck in one of the vehicles that ended up on its side.
25newsnow.com

Standing water, mosquitoes in closed Delavan pool generate buzz

DELAVAN (25 News Now) - A decades-old pool in the small city of Delavan is generating buzz despite its impending demolition. Once the main Summer destination for the city’s kids generations ago, the pool has fallen into a state of disrepair since it close at the start of COVID. Weeds have sprouted between the cracks in the pool deck.
DELAVAN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peoria, IL
Education
City
Peoria, IL
City
Bradley, IL
Local
Illinois Traffic
Local
Illinois Education
Peoria, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Cars
Peoria, IL
Traffic
25newsnow.com

Peoria council could ask state for green-light on red-light cameras

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria’s City Council is set to ask the state for permission to set up red-light cameras. The item will be discussed and voted on at Tuesday’s meeting, the first step in the process to get approval for Peoria County. Currently, Illinois law only allows eight counties to use the cameras, mostly concentrated in the Chicago area.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Road reopened after downed power lines blocked traffic

UPDATE (1:48 p.m.) – Kickapoo Creek Road has been reopened for through traffic in both directions. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The 1800 block of Kickapoo Creek Road in Peoria is closed due to downed power lines and trees. The road is closed in both directions. Drivers are advised...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Heuser And Swords
25newsnow.com

Green investment coming to golf learning center

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A $4 million state grant is going to the Peoria Park District to create a green investment - in golf. Golf has taken on new popularity after the pandemic, but the money isn’t all going to a traditional golf course experience. The investment will...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

$2 million bond set for man accused of 4th of July homicide

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The man accused in the killing of Quinton Scott in the city’s 12th homicide of the year made his first court appearance Wednesday and received a $2 million bond. Raekwon Pickett is accused of first-degree murder in the 19-year-old Scott’s death. The incident happened...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Normal Police investigating burglary to school

NORMAL (25 News Now) - Normal Police need the public’s help as they investigate a burglary to a Catholic school. The department says that on August 16, two men allegedly damaged a window and made entry into Epiphany Catholic School. Several small items were stolen inside the school. A...
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

Man facing DUI & drug possession after Peoria County crash

PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria County man is facing DUI and drug possession charges after his car launched, allegedly at extremely high speed, into a ravine over the weekend. A Peoria County Sheriff’s crash report says 32-year-old Mark Cross crashed his car into a ravine off Sterling Avenue and West Farmington Road around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Cars
25newsnow.com

Juvenile shot early Sunday in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department has released new details in connection with a early Sunday morning shooting that left one person injured. On Monday, police say a juvenile male was shot in the 900 block of Wright Street around 1 AM Sunday morning. Officers found the...
25newsnow.com

Gas price average continues fall, says AAA and GasBuddy

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The average price of gas in Peoria has fallen 2.3 cents in the last week - to an average of $3.93 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s 148 station survey. Prices in the River City are now 72.6 cents per gallon lower than a...
hoiabc.com

Deadly shooting investigation underway in Canton

CANTON (25 News Now) - Police in Canton believe there is no threat to the public after a shooting claimed the life of a man Monday afternoon. Police say it happened in the area of 7th and Ash around 1:30 PM Monday. That is where they found a man dead...
25newsnow.com

Three injured after stabbing outside West Peoria bar

WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 31 year old woman is in the Peoria County jail after a stabbing outside of a West Peoria bar early Saturday morning. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says they were called to The Trolley in West Peoria just before 2:15 AM. There, they...
WEST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Help Normal Police identify burglary suspects

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In what the department is calling “Manhunt Monday,” Normal Police have put out a plea online to help identify two suspects in a burglary that took place Aug. 16. According to the post on Normal Police Department’s (NPD) Facebook page, the department is...
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

UPDATE: Man killed in Saturday night Peoria shooting

UPDATE (12:02 a.m.) - The Peoria Police chief confirmed a man was killed in a shooting late Saturday night. Around 11:00 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Spring Street, near Northeast Madison Avenue. There, they found the man lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers are...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Suspect arrested in connection with July 4 Peoria homicide

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man has been arrested for first-degree murder in connection with a homicide on July 4 in Peoria - the 12th of 2022. Peoria Police say Raekwon Pickett, 22, was identified as a suspect and located and arrested in the 1000 block of East Wilcox Avenue Monday.
PEORIA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person wounded in Chatham drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A person was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the Chatham neighborhood. The male, whose age is unknown, was walking on the sidewalk just before midnight in the 8100 block of South Wentworth Avenue when a black SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy