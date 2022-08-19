ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Officials: 3 killed after planes collided in California

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e6CFo_0hNhYlxf00

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Three people and a dog were killed after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a rural airport, authorities said Friday.

The names of those killed after their planes crashed Thursday at the Watsonville Municipal Airport will be released once their families have been notified, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

There were two people and a dog aboard a twin-engine Cessna 340 and only the pilot aboard a single-engine Cessna 152 during the crash, National Transportation Safety Board air safety investigator Fabian Salazar said.

“We have what appears to be one aircraft operating in a traffic pattern and one aircraft coming into the airport to land,” Salazar said.

The single-engine Cessna 152 was registered to Monterey Bay Aviation Inc., according to FAA records. The aircraft was listed for rent by the hour on the website of United Flight Services, a company based at the airport that provides flight instruction and aircraft rentals and maintenance. Email and phone messages left with the company were not immediately returned Friday.

The Cessna 340 was registered to ALM Holding LLC., a company based in Winton, a town in central California.

Salazar said investigators were still collecting evidence and will talk to witnesses. A preliminary report on the fatal collision from the NTSB is expected in two weeks, he said.

The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off.

Salazar said pilots that use airports with no control towers have a common traffic advisory frequency they use to communicate.

“We are working to get the radio communications that were occurring on that day,” he said.

The airport accounts for about 40% of all general aviation activities in the Monterey Bay area, according to the City of Watsonville’s website.

Watsonville, an agricultural town near Monterey Bay, is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Body found in reservoir believed to be California teen

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that the body had not been identified yet but “we believe it is our missing person.” The body was found when the teen’s submerged car was located, but officials offered no theory of how it ended up in the water. Rodni’s family thanked the searchers for their help in a statement Monday and said they would be grieving privately. “While we accept this sadness cast under death’s shadow, the rising sun shines light upon us, reminding us not to mourn our loss, but to celebrate Kiely’s spirit and the gift that we all received in knowing her,” the Rodni-Nieman family wrote in the statement. “Kiely will surely remain with us even though we will not get her back.”
TRUCKEE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Watsonville, CA
Accidents
State
California State
City
Watsonville, CA
Santa Cruz County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
City
Winton, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Watsonville, CA
Crime & Safety
Santa Cruz County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Woman Injured in Traffic Crash on Interstate 580 Near Livermore

A woman was injured in a motor vehicle crash near the Livermore area on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. The traffic collision happened around 2:45 a.m. on westbound Interstate 580 near Livermore Avenue in unincorporated Alameda County, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Crash Near Livermore That Left...
LIVERMORE, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

FIRE UPDATE: 27,408 Acres Burned as of This Morning; Northeast Corner of Campbell Fire Still Troublesome

Press release from management of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 27,408 acres with 80% containment and 1,694 personnel assigned to the incident.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central California#Traffic Accident#United Flight Services#Alm Holding Llc
KRON4 News

Person in critical condition after being rescued at Ocean Beach

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person is in critical condition after being rescued Monday morning by the San Francisco Fire Department, according to a tweet from SFFD. The rescue took place at the Great Highway at Wawona when surfers rescued a subject in the surf zone. SFFD rescue swimmers and paramedics provided advanced life support […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

‘Historical structure’ destroyed in SF pier fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Fire Department crews responded to a pier fire at Fort Mason, in the area of Aquatic Park on Tuesday afternoon. The fire destroyed one building, which the Golden Gate National Recreation Area (GGNRA) referred to as a “historical abandoned structure.” SFFD first announced the fire on Twitter at 2:35 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Smoke from Six Rivers Complex Fire prompts air quality advisory Tuesday

HUMBOLDT COUNTY – Fire crews have made significant progress containing the massive Six Rivers Complex Fire in Northern California, but the blaze continues to send smoke southwards to the Bay Area, air district officials said Monday.The wildfire complex in Humboldt and Trinity counties has burned 27,019 acres and was 80 percent contained as as of Monday morning, Cal Fire said.Smoke drifting from the fire is expected to bring hazy skies to the Bay Area and an air quality advisory has been issued for Tuesday by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.The smell of smoke may be present, but levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard. A Spare the Air Alert is not in effect and air quality is not expected to be unhealthy, according to the air district.Air quality readings are available at https://baaqmd.gov/highs.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
FAA
viatravelers.com

10 Fun & Best Things to Do in Brentwood, California

Established in the 19th Century, Brentwood, California, is a growing community situated in what’s called the East Bay region of the greater San Francisco Bay Area. This town emerged as an agricultural powerhouse in Northern California and continues to produce farm goods like cherries and peaches (making Brentwood farmer’s markets quite the place to go).
BRENTWOOD, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Traffic Crash Blocks Lanes on Westbound Highway 4 at Loveridge

A traffic crash on Westbound Highway 4 at Loveridge is blocking at least two lanes of traffic Monday morning according to the California Highway Patrol. Contra Costa County Fire was dispatched to a report of a traffic crash at 8:40 am on Highway 4 and upon arrival, reported a big rig, a garbage truck and a vehicle were all involved blocking at least two lanes of traffic.
KION News Channel 5/46

Firefighters rescue owl stuck in tree at Sea Cliff Beach

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County had a hoot of a time Saturday. According to firefighters, an owl caught in a kite wing was stuck in a tree at Sea Cliff Beach. A ladder was set up, and a firefighter climbed up to free the owl. The kite string was The post Firefighters rescue owl stuck in tree at Sea Cliff Beach appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
505K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy