Brad Pitt Flashes Peace Sign & Smile Hours After Angelina Jolie's Bombshell Injury Photos Leak

Brad Pitt seemed to be unbothered when he hit the red carpet hours after his ex-wife Angelina Jolie 's injury photos from their alleged 2016 fight went public. Radar has learned the 58-year-old actor escaped to South Korea, continuing his responsibility of promoting his new film, despite FBI documents exposing shocking details about his alleged drunken blowup with Jolie, in which she claimed he assaulted her and the kids.

Pitt ignored the bombshell shots showing Jolie with injuries to her hand and elbow after the alleged altercation. Stepping out for the premiere of Bullet Train on Friday, Pitt appeared in a cheery mood even after the startling snaps were released online.

Proving he wasn't trying to blend into the crowd, the Oscar winner commanded attention in a bubblegum pink suit. Pitt was photographed flashing his pearly whites alongside his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson .

At one point, the duo even formed a love heart. He also threw up a peace sign during the event.

Pitt's smile indicated that he believes the show must go on despite his personal drama making headlines.

RadarOnline.com published the black-and-white photos from the FBI documents showing Jolie's injuries after the then-married couple got into a heated fight on a private jet.

The aftermath revealed Jolie with bruises on her hand and elbow that she said were caused by her drunk and angry husband.

Earlier this week, Jolie was identified as the "Jane Doe" who filed a lawsuit against the FBI, in which she questioned why the investigation into her ex over assault allegations was closed and produced no charges for the actor.

The special agent's notes from the interview with Jolie revealed never-before-heard details from the 2016 plane incident.

The Maleficent actress claimed Pitt was drinking and berating her, saying things like: “You’re f------ up this family" while their kids were onboard.

He allegedly took issue with Jolie's parenting style, even referring to one of their children as looking like a "Columbine kid." Sources told RadarOnline.com that Pitt's comment was directed at Maddox , who was a teenager at the time and often dressed in black with skulls.

Jolie also alleged that Pitt poured beer on her, grabbed her, and began shaking her.

The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services investigated Pitt for child abuse after she claimed an incident erupted between the teenager and the movie star on the plane during their fight.

Pitt was cleared of any wrongdoing.

According to our insiders, Jolie is " obsessed with destroying " her ex-husband and he's scared of what she'll do next. We're even told Jolie could release a video of the blowup.