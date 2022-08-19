Read full article on original website
Republican Sweeney Plans to Withdraw From Alaska House Race
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. House candidate Tara Sweeney said Tuesday she plans to end her campaign, saying she does not see a path to victory or to raise the resources needed to be successful in the November general election. Sweeney was positioned in fourth place after...
Regulators Extend Deadline for Mountain Valley Pipeline
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Federal regulators have given the developers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline another four years to complete the long-delayed natural gas project. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission made the unanimous decision late Tuesday, the Roanoke Times reported. The new deadline for completion of the 303-mile pipeline spanning portions of West Virginia and Virginia is Oct. 13, 2026.
Candle Plant Cited for Violations After Deadly Tornadoes
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — A candle factory where several workers were killed during tornadoes that hit Kentucky in December has been cited for violations of federal labor law. Seven serious offenses are alleged, carrying potential fines of $40,000. Mayfield Consumer Products has contested all seven, according to information on the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration website.
Children Rescued From Sinking Vehicle at Utah Reservoir
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 9-year-old boy who was stuck submerged underwater at a Utah reservoir for more than 10 minutes remains hospitalized and in critical condition on Monday. The boy and his two siblings were in their family's truck when it slid down a boat ramp while...
