MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — A candle factory where several workers were killed during tornadoes that hit Kentucky in December has been cited for violations of federal labor law. Seven serious offenses are alleged, carrying potential fines of $40,000. Mayfield Consumer Products has contested all seven, according to information on the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration website.

MAYFIELD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO