Read full article on original website
Debbie Thompson
5d ago
Read where SS recipients drawing between 10K and 20K will pay some in taxes. Guess we are supposed to be rolling in dough. Only dough I have is for making biscuits from scratch since I can still buy flour. Just wondering when flour and corn meal will be recalled for whatever they think up next.
Reply(3)
4
George harrell
5d ago
and if u get 700 dollars or more the IRS can investigate u and your business. welcome t the usa socialist government. who wants to control our lives. Hitler did it and now Joe Biden and the socialist democratic party is doing it
Reply
4
msalter1
4d ago
this bill will do nothing but raise inflation, taxes, prices on gas, groceries and put more taxpayers money in the pockets of those who are pushing the so called climate change policies
Reply
3
Related
biztoc.com
Former IRS Whistleblower Says Middle Class Americans Will Be Targeted Under Inflation Reduction Act
Former IRS Whistleblower Says Middle Class Americans Will Be Targeted Under Inflation Reduction Act. Authored by Katabella Roberts via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),. A detail of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters building is seen in the Federal Triangle section of Washington, on April 27, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Don't Believe the White House's Promises About Who the New IRS Will Audit
As the House of Representatives, as early as this afternoon, prepares to give the Internal Revenue Service the biggest single funding boost in its history, top Democrats have been busy escalating their already implausible claims that goosing the IRS enforcement budget by 69 percent over a decade, hiring 87,000 additional new staffers at an agency that currently employs 79,000, and nabbing an estimated extra $124 billion in tax revenue will miraculously not bring any percentage increase in audits performed on Americans earning less than $400,000 a year.
biztoc.com
How the IRS will use $80B to go after tax cheats
The Internal Revenue Service is receiving $80 billion from the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, sparking concerns that the tax collection agency will use the injection of cash to expand audits on Americans making less than $400,000. The Biden administration vows that will not happen. And Treasury Department officials insist...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
Stimulus payments 2022: Direct one-time refund checks worth up to $1,500 being sent now
Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive their one-time refund stimulus payments before the end of August, according to the state’s treasurer. Every Colorado resident who filed their taxes before June 30 is expected to receive a refund check of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers due to provision in the state’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights.
What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 62?
Your retirement benefit amount depends on how much you've earned over your lifetime at jobs for which you paid Social Security taxes -- and the age at which you claim. You can claim Social Security...
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
CNBC
With 87,000 new agents, here's who the IRS may target for audits
The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
RELATED PEOPLE
Direct payments of $1,000 could be sent to thousands of Americans from new $30million pot – see if you qualify
THOUSANDS of Connecticut frontline workers may be in line for payments of up to $1,000 as part of their new $30million Premium Pay program. Full-time employees may receive $1,000 while part-time employees would collect $500. To qualify for benefits, Connecticut residents must have been employed as essential workers from March...
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 – Why Americans won’t receive a direct payment the first week of September
SOCIAL Security recipients will receive their payments on a slightly altered schedule in September. The first full week of September will pass without any Social Security checks being issued. The first payment of $841 will be sent out on September 1, a Thursday, while the second payment should be issued...
Motley Fool
4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make
Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
ValueWalk
These States Will Send Additional Stimulus Checks to Residents This Year
In response to rising inflation, several states have approved sending, or have already issued additional stimulus checks to their residents. Most of the states are issuing these additional stimulus checks in the form of tax rebates or child tax credits, while some states are offering tax holidays. Moreover, these stimulus checks are generally not for all residents, but rather are targeted at low-income groups.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Child tax rebate 2022: Checks of up to $750 to go out in just weeks
Connecticut will soon begin doling out checks of up to $750 to families across the state.
Inflation Relief Checks: When Will You Get Yours?
In light of elevated inflation and a summer travel season defined by record-high gas prices, some states are using budget surpluses or other means to lend a hand to struggling residents. More than a...
Will Seniors Receive A Fourth Stimulus Payment?
In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered how people lived. Every industry was severely harmed by economic problems, which also had a significant impact on American households.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One-time rebate checks worth $1,500 to be sent out to 3 million people
Early tax filers in Colorado can expect to get a rebate check providing them with some extra money as the United States faces rising inflation.
Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'
Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
Stimulus Update: 21 States Are Issuing Stimulus Funds. Is Yours on the List?
A state stimulus check could be on its way.
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
Comments / 12