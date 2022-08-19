ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 12

Debbie Thompson
5d ago

Read where SS recipients drawing between 10K and 20K will pay some in taxes. Guess we are supposed to be rolling in dough. Only dough I have is for making biscuits from scratch since I can still buy flour. Just wondering when flour and corn meal will be recalled for whatever they think up next.

Reply(3)
4
George harrell
5d ago

and if u get 700 dollars or more the IRS can investigate u and your business. welcome t the usa socialist government. who wants to control our lives. Hitler did it and now Joe Biden and the socialist democratic party is doing it

Reply
4
msalter1
4d ago

this bill will do nothing but raise inflation, taxes, prices on gas, groceries and put more taxpayers money in the pockets of those who are pushing the so called climate change policies

Reply
3
Related
Reason.com

Don't Believe the White House's Promises About Who the New IRS Will Audit

As the House of Representatives, as early as this afternoon, prepares to give the Internal Revenue Service the biggest single funding boost in its history, top Democrats have been busy escalating their already implausible claims that goosing the IRS enforcement budget by 69 percent over a decade, hiring 87,000 additional new staffers at an agency that currently employs 79,000, and nabbing an estimated extra $124 billion in tax revenue will miraculously not bring any percentage increase in audits performed on Americans earning less than $400,000 a year.
POTUS
biztoc.com

How the IRS will use $80B to go after tax cheats

The Internal Revenue Service is receiving $80 billion from the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, sparking concerns that the tax collection agency will use the injection of cash to expand audits on Americans making less than $400,000. The Biden administration vows that will not happen. And Treasury Department officials insist...
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Examiner

Stimulus payments 2022: Direct one-time refund checks worth up to $1,500 being sent now

Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive their one-time refund stimulus payments before the end of August, according to the state’s treasurer. Every Colorado resident who filed their taxes before June 30 is expected to receive a refund check of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers due to provision in the state’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights.
COLORADO STATE
CNBC

With 87,000 new agents, here's who the IRS may target for audits

The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Crapo
Person
Joe Biden
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX
ValueWalk

These States Will Send Additional Stimulus Checks to Residents This Year

In response to rising inflation, several states have approved sending, or have already issued additional stimulus checks to their residents. Most of the states are issuing these additional stimulus checks in the form of tax rebates or child tax credits, while some states are offering tax holidays. Moreover, these stimulus checks are generally not for all residents, but rather are targeted at low-income groups.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Tax Evasion#Middle Class#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Internal Revenue Service#U S Treasury#Americans#Republicans#Democratic#Senate#Cbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
IRS
Business Insider

Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'

Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
JOE BIDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy