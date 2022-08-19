Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kpic
Coos Fire Protective Association increases fire danger level to 'high'
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) has increased the fire danger level to "high" effective Tuesday, August 23 due to high temperatures and worsening fuel conditions across southern Oregon. CFPA says live fuels are at the point where they are available for fire to burn,...
kpic
Additional funding for fighting wildfires making a difference
EUGENE, Ore. — We're still in the thick of fire season and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) says the funding situation is "so far so good." Senate Bill 762, which was passed last year, provides over $200 million for wildfire response. What has the money helped buy?. On-the-ground...
kpic
Trailer of Amazon merchandise catches fire on I-5 in Douglas County
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sutherlin Fire Department units responded to a reported trailer fire around milepost 135 on Interstate-5. Units found an active brake fire that was extending into the attached trailer. The trailer and cargo were from Amazon with an unknown mixed load of merchandise, officials said.
kpic
New report highlights disparities in Oregon homeless deaths
SALEM, Ore. — For the first time Monday, the Oregon Health Authority released a preliminary statewide snapshot of how many people are dying while homeless in Oregon. Lawmakers asked OHA to start collecting that data this year. People of color and particularly Native Americans are overrepresented in the number...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kpic
Majority of Arizona voters want border wall built, poll says
PHOENIX (TND) — The majority of voters in Arizona are clamoring for a border wall to be built in their state, according to a new poll. Citing new poll data from pollsters Scott Rasmussen and RMG Research, The Center Square reports poll respondents want to see a wall erected between their state and Mexico, adding a "large majority" of Arizonians believe illegal immigration is "bad."
kpic
House Minority Leader visits Oregon to talk public safety, Portland's rising crime rates
PORTLAND, Ore. — Rising crime rates in the Portland area will get national attention Wednesday as House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is set to visit Oregon on a campaign stop. McCarthy plans to host a public safety roundtable with National Republican Congressional Committee candidates and local elected officials across...
kpic
Illegal marijuana operation in Myrtle Creek raided by authorities - again
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — An illegal marijuana operation in south Douglas County was raided by authorities Tuesday when detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) executed a search warrant at a residence in the 4000 block of Dole Road in Myrtle Creek. "This was another of the large...
kpic
Memorial service planned for twin Bend, Oregon brothers killed in Idaho plane crash
A memorial service will be held on Sunday for twin brothers Mark and Daniel Harro, 38, of Bend, who were killed in a plane crash last week. Law enforcement said they were returning from a backcountry flying-and-camping trip in Idaho when their plane went down for unknown reasons. PAST COVERAGE...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kpic
Douglas County Commissioners highlight services provided by LPSCC
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas County Commissioners have added to their series highlighting services provided by departments within Douglas County government. These services focus on individuals who are caught in a cycle of crime brought on from either addiction or mental illness. The programs would offer more resources to...
kpic
New fire found on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.
MEDFORD, Ore. — One new fire was discovered Sunday afternoon on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest. According to the U.S. Forest Service, One report of smoke was received this morning from Halls Point Lookout on the High Cascades Ranger District. After both a ground search and aerial reconnaissance, a fire was just found. Firefighters are on their way into this fire near Frog Lake in the Sky Lakes Wilderness. It is estimated to be about 1/10th of an acre.
kpic
Crews respond to 'human caused' fires on Big Bend Road and Orchard Lane in Douglas County
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Fire suppression crews responded to two separate grass fires in Roseburg around 1 p.m., located on Big Bend Road and Orchard Lane, respectively. "Both fires were quickly suppressed by responding rural firefighters and estimated to be less than 0.01-acre," Douglas Forest Protective Association said. Both fires...
kpic
Youngkin slams proposal that removes Benjamin Franklin from Virginia history curriculum
ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is speaking out against proposed changes to the state's history curriculum. “We have to slow down," Youngkin told WJLA on Saturday. WJLA was the first to reveal that references to George Washington as “the father of our country” and James Madison...
Comments / 0