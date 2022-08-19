ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

kpic

Additional funding for fighting wildfires making a difference

EUGENE, Ore. — We're still in the thick of fire season and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) says the funding situation is "so far so good." Senate Bill 762, which was passed last year, provides over $200 million for wildfire response. What has the money helped buy?. On-the-ground...
OREGON STATE
kpic

Trailer of Amazon merchandise catches fire on I-5 in Douglas County

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sutherlin Fire Department units responded to a reported trailer fire around milepost 135 on Interstate-5. Units found an active brake fire that was extending into the attached trailer. The trailer and cargo were from Amazon with an unknown mixed load of merchandise, officials said.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kpic

New report highlights disparities in Oregon homeless deaths

SALEM, Ore. — For the first time Monday, the Oregon Health Authority released a preliminary statewide snapshot of how many people are dying while homeless in Oregon. Lawmakers asked OHA to start collecting that data this year. People of color and particularly Native Americans are overrepresented in the number...
OREGON STATE
kpic

Majority of Arizona voters want border wall built, poll says

PHOENIX (TND) — The majority of voters in Arizona are clamoring for a border wall to be built in their state, according to a new poll. Citing new poll data from pollsters Scott Rasmussen and RMG Research, The Center Square reports poll respondents want to see a wall erected between their state and Mexico, adding a "large majority" of Arizonians believe illegal immigration is "bad."
ARIZONA STATE
kpic

Douglas County Commissioners highlight services provided by LPSCC

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas County Commissioners have added to their series highlighting services provided by departments within Douglas County government. These services focus on individuals who are caught in a cycle of crime brought on from either addiction or mental illness. The programs would offer more resources to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kpic

New fire found on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.

MEDFORD, Ore. — One new fire was discovered Sunday afternoon on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest. According to the U.S. Forest Service, One report of smoke was received this morning from Halls Point Lookout on the High Cascades Ranger District. After both a ground search and aerial reconnaissance, a fire was just found. Firefighters are on their way into this fire near Frog Lake in the Sky Lakes Wilderness. It is estimated to be about 1/10th of an acre.
