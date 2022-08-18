Read full article on original website
COVID vaccine rates are ‘stagnant’ in NJ nursing homes, group says
As the Garden State loosens restrictions and scratches mandates related to COVID-19, AARP New Jersey says coronavirus data suggest nursing homes need to remain a focus of health and other officials in the Garden State, so there are no unnecessary deaths. According to the New Jersey Department of Health, more...
Supply chain issues could be bugging NJ consumers for years
It's been well over two years since the coronavirus pandemic started making an impact in New Jersey and elsewhere, and consumers are still seeing significant wait-times related to the goods and services they've counted on for decades. Businesses claim they continue to battle with delays from suppliers both in the...
Survey Says: New Jersey Is 2nd Best State To Live. Do You Agree?
A recent WalletHub.com survey concludes that New Jersey is the second best state in America to live in terms of living conditions. Some are surprised by this, as New Jersey has some of the highest property taxes, highest auto insurance rates and other fees in America. No doubt, the politics...
NJ students may have to learn how to stop deadly blood loss
High schools in New Jersey could soon be required to teach students how to keep someone from bleeding out right next to them. Legislation introduced on Aug. 8 by Sen. Joseph Vitale, D-Middlesex, and Sen. M. Teresa Ruiz, D-Essex, would mandate that districts provide instruction on "bleed control" as part of their health and physical education curriculum.
NJ Weather: Warm and Summery This Weekend, Drought Concerns Rise
We are firmly in the back half of August now. And, as the latest Drought Monitor indicates, concerns continue to grow over the dry conditions. With just over 8 percent of New Jersey now classified in "Severe Drought," it is now the state's worst drought since early 2017. The latest...
From Atlantic City, NJ To California: Viewing Habits Are Changing
The days of broadcast and cable television could be numbered. Viewer habits are changing very fast. For the first time ever, there are more streaming viewers versus broadcast and cable television viewers. This data comes directly from Nielsen, who is the gold standard when it comes to ratings and reviewing...
NJ weather: Rain, glorious rain! Then drying out and heating up again
I was so excited to head out for work today to find delicious raindrops falling from the sky. It has been an incredibly dry summer so far. Parts of the state (about 8% of NJ) now officially fall in the "severe drought" category, running about 7 inches behind normal rainfall over the last 60 to 90 days.
NJ energy master plan: How much will it cost you?
New Jersey’s Energy Master Plan, referred to as the EMP, calls for the state to transition to 100% clean energy by 2050 using wind and solar power while shifting away from natural gas and other types of energy sources that contribute to climate change. Ever since Gov. Phil Murphy...
After Pressure, NJ to End COVID-19 Testing Mandate for Schools, State Workers
Gov. Phil Murphy will immediately lift the state's COVID-19 testing mandate for schools and many state employees by the end of the month, according to a report. Following calls from state Sens. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, and Kristin Corrado, ,R-Passaic, to lift the mandate, the governor will issue an executive order ending the testing requirements for unvaccinated school, child care, state workers and state contractor employees, according to a report by NJ.com.
New Plan Unveiled to Help Improve Security at Smaller NJ Schools
With the start of a new school year fast approaching, a growing number of school districts across New Jersey are deciding to hire armed security guards to protect students and teachers when they return to class next month. Patrick Kissane, the executive director of the New Jersey Association of School...
ExxonMobil to Pay $9.5M for Contamination in Gloucester County, NJ
ExxonMobil will pay New Jersey $9.5 million to resolve a lawsuit brought against the oil company on behalf of the Department of Environmental Protection. The judgment announced Monday stems from a 2019 lawsuit centered on dumping activity that took place at ExxonMobil's 12-acre Lail site in East Greenwich Township and Paulsboro Borough.
Owning a New Car in NJ May Make Your Wallet Cry, According to AAA
The cost of owning and operating a new car this year is draining our wallets. The average cost to own and operate a vehicle in 2022 is $10,728 or $894 per month, a considerable increase from 2021, when the average yearly cost was $9,666 or $805.50 per month, according to AAA’s “Your Driving Costs” study.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 8/19
8 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots) TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Light swells, becoming SE around 2 ft at 8 seconds this afternoon. TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to...
New Jersey Senator Polistina Wants To Increase School Security
We were the first to report that Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson is bringing School Superintendents together to address the issue of having armed police officers and K-9 dogs in Atlantic County Public Schools. Levinson’s meeting will take place on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at the Atlantic...
NJ Weather: Rough Surf, Spotty Showers, Warming Up
A storm system spinning over New England will be New Jersey's main weather driver Wednesday. It will produce clouds. And spotty showers. And it will keep the surf churned up along the Jersey Shore, too. In the coming days, our attention will turn to rising temperatures and humidity levels —...
NJ Teacher Union Ad: Attacks by ‘Extremists’ are ‘Not who we are’
A 15-second video advertisement released Monday by New Jersey's largest and most prominent teachers' union appears to take on those who are combatively vocal at school board meetings, plus legislation that some have called the state's version of a "Don't Say Gay" bill. The spot from the New Jersey Education...
First Lawsuit Filed Over South Jersey Stench
The first lawsuit has been filed over that foul stench that blanketed South Jersey for days. A chemical leak from a tanker truck parked at a truck stop off exit 18 on I-295 produced the strong odor of rotten eggs. It sickened an unknown number of people in a 50-mile radius in parts of Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem Counties.
Proposed Bill Would Ban LIV Golf in NJ
Controversy continues to surround the new LIV golf league, which is backed by the Saudi Arabian government. The league recently held a tournament at Donald Trump's golf club in Bedminster. If two New Jersey State Senators have their way, it will be the last time a LIV event is played...
Divorces, Child Custody Disputes Waiting Years for Hearings in NJ
You want a divorce, but you can't get in front of a judge to iron out all the details and officially move on. For countless couples in New Jersey, that's been the struggle for years, due to a significant backlog at the Superior Court level. Despite some progress earlier this month, nearly 60 Superior Court judge seats remain vacant in the Garden State.
Are ATV joyriders causing problems in your NJ town?
It is illegal for all-terrain vehicles to be driven on paved roads and streets in New Jersey, but this is taking place more than you might imagine. Reports of packs of ATVs, frequently driven by young people, suddenly roaring onto a street or boulevard in a town or city, panicking other drivers and pedestrians, are on the rise across the state. And as quickly as they appeared, the off-road vehicles will then turn down a side street and disappear before police can respond to the scene.
