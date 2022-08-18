ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WPG Talk Radio

Supply chain issues could be bugging NJ consumers for years

It's been well over two years since the coronavirus pandemic started making an impact in New Jersey and elsewhere, and consumers are still seeing significant wait-times related to the goods and services they've counted on for decades. Businesses claim they continue to battle with delays from suppliers both in the...
ECONOMY
WPG Talk Radio

NJ students may have to learn how to stop deadly blood loss

High schools in New Jersey could soon be required to teach students how to keep someone from bleeding out right next to them. Legislation introduced on Aug. 8 by Sen. Joseph Vitale, D-Middlesex, and Sen. M. Teresa Ruiz, D-Essex, would mandate that districts provide instruction on "bleed control" as part of their health and physical education curriculum.
EDUCATION
Health
Politics
Economy
Unemployment
Jobs
Public Health
Coronavirus
WPG Talk Radio

After Pressure, NJ to End COVID-19 Testing Mandate for Schools, State Workers

Gov. Phil Murphy will immediately lift the state's COVID-19 testing mandate for schools and many state employees by the end of the month, according to a report. Following calls from state Sens. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, and Kristin Corrado, ,R-Passaic, to lift the mandate, the governor will issue an executive order ending the testing requirements for unvaccinated school, child care, state workers and state contractor employees, according to a report by NJ.com.
EDUCATION
WPG Talk Radio

Owning a New Car in NJ May Make Your Wallet Cry, According to AAA

The cost of owning and operating a new car this year is draining our wallets. The average cost to own and operate a vehicle in 2022 is $10,728 or $894 per month, a considerable increase from 2021, when the average yearly cost was $9,666 or $805.50 per month, according to AAA’s “Your Driving Costs” study.
CARS
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Weather: Rough Surf, Spotty Showers, Warming Up

A storm system spinning over New England will be New Jersey's main weather driver Wednesday. It will produce clouds. And spotty showers. And it will keep the surf churned up along the Jersey Shore, too. In the coming days, our attention will turn to rising temperatures and humidity levels —...
ENVIRONMENT
WPG Talk Radio

First Lawsuit Filed Over South Jersey Stench

The first lawsuit has been filed over that foul stench that blanketed South Jersey for days. A chemical leak from a tanker truck parked at a truck stop off exit 18 on I-295 produced the strong odor of rotten eggs. It sickened an unknown number of people in a 50-mile radius in parts of Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem Counties.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Proposed Bill Would Ban LIV Golf in NJ

Controversy continues to surround the new LIV golf league, which is backed by the Saudi Arabian government. The league recently held a tournament at Donald Trump's golf club in Bedminster. If two New Jersey State Senators have their way, it will be the last time a LIV event is played...
GOLF
WPG Talk Radio

Divorces, Child Custody Disputes Waiting Years for Hearings in NJ

You want a divorce, but you can't get in front of a judge to iron out all the details and officially move on. For countless couples in New Jersey, that's been the struggle for years, due to a significant backlog at the Superior Court level. Despite some progress earlier this month, nearly 60 Superior Court judge seats remain vacant in the Garden State.
WPG Talk Radio

Are ATV joyriders causing problems in your NJ town?

It is illegal for all-terrain vehicles to be driven on paved roads and streets in New Jersey, but this is taking place more than you might imagine. Reports of packs of ATVs, frequently driven by young people, suddenly roaring onto a street or boulevard in a town or city, panicking other drivers and pedestrians, are on the rise across the state. And as quickly as they appeared, the off-road vehicles will then turn down a side street and disappear before police can respond to the scene.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

