Victor Herbert died at home in Berkeley on June 26, aged 96. He arrived in Berkeley in 1983 from Southern California, where he had been trained as a community mediator. In 1970, President Carter, who had seen community mediation in Atlanta, gave a small amount of money to set up three model programs in community mediation in Indianapolis, Santa Monica, and NYC. Victor joined the one in Santa Monica, where he got his training in 1981 and did a dozen mediations before he moved to Berkeley. When he came to Berkeley, he and other local mediators quickly got together to form regional training programs in community mediation for the Bay Area.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO