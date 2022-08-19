Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
berkeleyside.org
Wealthy neighborhoods need to take on more housing, West Berkeley council reps say
Berkeley’s most prosperous neighborhoods aren’t taking on their fair share of new housing in plans for the city’s growth over the coming years, according to some local officials, who contend less-wealthy areas are set to shoulder an inequitable share of new construction. West Berkeley Councilmembers Rashi Kesarwani...
berkeleyside.org
Remembering Victor Herbert, Berkeley’s ‘Mr. Mediator’
Victor Herbert died at home in Berkeley on June 26, aged 96. He arrived in Berkeley in 1983 from Southern California, where he had been trained as a community mediator. In 1970, President Carter, who had seen community mediation in Atlanta, gave a small amount of money to set up three model programs in community mediation in Indianapolis, Santa Monica, and NYC. Victor joined the one in Santa Monica, where he got his training in 1981 and did a dozen mediations before he moved to Berkeley. When he came to Berkeley, he and other local mediators quickly got together to form regional training programs in community mediation for the Bay Area.
berkeleyside.org
People’s Park activist arrested by Berkeley police released, charges dropped
Nicholas Alexander Behney, a prominent People’s Park activist, was arrested by Berkeley police on suspicion of vandalism and booked in Santa Rita Jail for four days before being released. He was arrested at his Oakland home on Thursday, according to Berkeley police and arrest documents. Berkeley police spokesperson Officer...
berkeleyside.org
New Berkeley smashburger spot promises chopped cheese and banana milkshakes
2026 University Ave. (near Milvia Street), Berkeley. Expected opening: early Sept. When a hallowed East Coast food staple gains traction in the Bay Area, cautious optimism is recommended. Who could forget, before Phat Philly arrived, the trauma caused by purported “authentic Philly cheesesteaks,” laced with alfalfa sprouts or studded with avocado, featured on many a diner menu? And prior to the advent of spots like Boichik and the late, great Beauty’s, East Coast ilk claimed that authentic bagels were nearly impossible to find in the region. Now relieved of bagel duty, those same East Coasters might want to turn their attention to the upcoming Berserk Burger, which will join Oakland standbys like IB’s and Degrees Plato in offering chopped cheese, an East Coast classic with an extremely specific cultural ethos.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
berkeleyside.org
Kanen Coffee’s espresso machine repair is a spiritual practice—and a viral hit
2319 Fourth Street (between Bancroft and Channing ways), Berkeley. At first glance, the YouTube page for Berkeley’s Kanen Coffee seems like the most boring account in the world. There are thousands of videos, most of them two minutes or less, of a hand as it pulls test espresso shots from newly repaired machines. The page’s description is just as unadorned as the videos themselves: “Videos of espresso machines that Kanen Coffee, LLC has repaired.”
berkeleyside.org
Oakland’s newest French spot melds vintage vibes with contemporary dishes
5526 Martin Luther King Jr Way (at 56th Street), Oakland. Vintage chandeliers that once illuminated Rasputin Records on Telegraph Avenue. Unearthed 1920s murals buried behind decades of wallpaper. Dizzyingly mismatched tiles in the bathroom. Oh, and poulet liver flan crostini with pickled onions and cornichons. The Rendez-Vous, helmed by husband-and-wife team Johnelle Mancha and Brian Hill, is the newest restaurant in Bushrod, and it juxtaposes found items with delicate contemporary French fare.
Comments / 0