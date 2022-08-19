ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Austin area wealthiest ZIP codes

We've mapped out the most affluent areas of Austin to complement our latest list of the wealthiest ZIP codes in Central Texas, which is rich with data such as household income levels, population, per capita income and more.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
KXAN

Austin neighbor groups take on hospital giant

Seton is seeking a rezoning request for the additional 358,155 square feet, which would mean demolishing its existing parking garage to make space, and rebuilding the garage on the neighboring property to the west, which the company also owns.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whole Foods#Metabolic Syndrome#Overweight And Obesity#Nextstepmd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Recipes
KXAN

Hutto’s new city manager wants to keep small-town feel

When asked what drew him to apply for his now job title, Earp says he was ready to take on the current challenge growth is presenting to the city. Earp says he has prior experience that will help him lead city operations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy