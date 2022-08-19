I Tried Miller High Life and Tipsy Scoop’s New Ice Cream Dive Bar Collab and Got Way More than I Bargained For

Read full article on original website
Miller High Life Creates ‘Dive Bar’ Ice Cream Flavor, and the Internet Is Completely Divided Over It
It is rare to see a bar advertise itself as a dive. However, there’s no mistaking them once you walk in. From the sticky floors to the smell of years-old smoke and beer hanging in the air, there’s nothing quite like a dive bar. They aren’t the height of sophistication and might not be the best place to take a date, but sometimes it’s hard to beat a good dive bar. That’s part of the reason why Miller High Life is teaming up with Tipsy Scoop for a new dive bar-inspired ice cream bar.
The New Baileys Espresso Crème Flavor Is Here, and Fall Just Got a Little Better
Fans of the classic Baileys and coffee combination know that it’s one that can’t be replaced. A cup of coffee topped with a splash of Baileys? Yes, please!. Although we may be used to making our own combo of the iconic drink, the Irish cream brand is now making it official with the release of their new Baileys Espresso Crème. Yep, you read that right — the Baileys sip you know and love with coffee flavor for an extra kick is now a reality.
I tried breakfast sandwiches from 3 fast-food chains in the Southwest, and the best tasted restaurant-quality
I tried the morning-time staple, made with egg, cheese, and bacon, from Jack in the Box, Farmer Boys, and Carl's Jr. restaurants in my Southwest city.
The Ringer
Martha Stewart’s Restaurant, Pumpkin Spice Goldfish, and Tasting Crunchy Mush
This week, Juliet and Jacoby react to an article asking whether we should eat wooly mammoths if they can be brought back, share their thoughts on crudités, and discuss a PBR-themed hotel. They try Crunchy Mush for this week’s Taste Test and close the show by sharing their Personal Food News.
Pumpkin Spice Lovers Rejoice! Looks Like The Starbucks Drink Is Coming Back Sooner Than People Expected
Summer is officially coming to an end which only means one thing: Fall is right around the corner. And with that being said, nothing captures the essence of this season better than a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL). It’s an iconic drink for the brand, and fans have come to love it through the years. With only a few weeks to go before the “ber months” start, there’s no denying that many of us are curious to find out when this drink will return on the menu. Luckily, Instagram user @Markie_devo has provided us with a promising answer.
Americans Won't Judge You for Finger Licking After Eating Chicken Wings
A survey of 2,000 people has found that chicken wings are the savory food most often craved by the hungry.
Allrecipes.com
Trader Joe's Just Released a Copycat Taco Bell Mexican Pizza — Here's Our Take
Trader Joe's has an uncanny ability to create the products we really want before we even know we want them. So, in the absence of Mexican Pizza from the Taco Bell menu, they gifted us the solution we needed. Thanks to Trader Joe's, we can now enjoy the favorite flavors of the beloved Mexican Pizza easy from the freezer, in our very own kitchens — for even less than you'd pay in the drive-thru.
Here's What $400 Will Get You At The Hell's Kitchen Restaurant
Gordon Ramsay is known for many things. He is a Michelin-star chef, owns an impressive number of restaurants, is a published author, runs a charity foundation, and more (via Gordon Ramsay Restaurants). Perhaps he is best known for the show "Hell's Kitchen." Following the show's rise to popularity, he opened the first Hell's Kitchen restaurant at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in early 2018 (per Caesars Entertainment). Ramsey has since expanded the chain with locations in Southern California and Lake Tahoe.
Chipotle’s New Scented Candle Is a Nod to Customers Who “Accidentally” Fill Water Cups with Lemonade
In case you were wondering, Chipotle is well aware that every water cup they give away is not actually being filled with water at the self-service drink fountain. It’s long been a topic of conversation across the company’s social platforms and now, it’s become the clever inspiration for a new lemonade-scented candle.
Everything You Need To Know About Chef's Table: Pizza
If you're a fan of the Netflix show "Chef's Table," then you're probably used to its formula. Each episode features a chef, usually one who specializes in high-end, unique cuisine, and shows how they craft their signature dishes. Many of the restaurants featured on the show have earned Michelin stars, and at the helm are some of the most acclaimed chefs in the world (via The Travel).
Seoul Food to open huge new restaurant, playground and karaoke bar this fall
Seoul Food Meat Co. will open its second location in Optimist Park this fall. Owner Tim Chun tells me they’re aiming for an October opening. Why it matters: With its splash zone, playground, dog park, multiple dining rooms and five karaoke rooms, the new Seoul aims to be a destination for parents, dog owners, coworkers […] The post Seoul Food to open huge new restaurant, playground and karaoke bar this fall appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Joanna Gaines’ Son Crew Helping Her Make Pasta Sauce Is the Cutest Thing You’ll See Today
While making a pot of pasta sauce last weekend, Joanna Gaines had an unexpected helper. No, it wasn’t husband and Fixer Upper co-star, Chip, who’s been known to lend a hand or two. And it wasn’t any of the home bakers from the couple’s new Magnolia Network show, Silos Baking Competition.
Hostess Has A Spooky New Treat Joining Its Lineup Of Fall Favorites
What's the best way to tell fall is here? It's not the weather, the changing of the leaves, or holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving looming closer than ever. It's the emergence of fall-themed foods and drinks, including the pumpkin spice latte at Starbucks, pumpkin spice pudding, and pumpkin-flavored doughnuts. This much is clear: Major corporations and companies jump at the chance to sell fun, seasonal, limited-time items, and Hostess is no different.
Eater
24 Hours of Eating and Drinking in Delicious, Breathtaking Charlevoix
Tourists have been coming to Charlevoix, one hour northeast of Quebec City on the St-Lawrence River, for centuries: the rolling hills, art-inspiring views, terrific hiking, and proximity to some of the best whale watching around make it a great destination for nature lovers. But for those who prefer to travel to eat, Charlevoix is also a natural choice — it produces some of the country’s most delicious cheeses, meats, grains, spirits, honey, ciders, beer, and more. This itinerary brings you to Charlevoix’s two main cities, Baie-Saint-Paul and La Malbaie, with just a quick 40-minute drive through breathtaking sceneries separating the two.
This Mini Rechargeable Table Lamp Is in Almost Every NYC Restaurant — Here’s Where to Buy It
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When you’re as obsessed with home decor as we are, you take notice when a headline in The New York Times reads “The Lamp That’s Taking Over New York.” As you might expect, our team couldn’t read it fast enough, and that’s when we were able to put a name to the table lamps that so many of our staffers had been ogling at outdoor restaurants all over NYC. That’s right, for the past couple of years, Pina Pro Rechargeable LED Table Lamps from Zafferano America have made it possible for alfresco diners to actually see their food on the table — and each other across it — after the sun goes down. Checking all the boxes for what a lamp should be, it’s become a, ahem, fixture at restaurants from SoHo to the Upper East Side. In fact, lots of eateries report that customers love them so much, they literally steal them at the end of the meal!
My Aunt’s Fudgy Chocolate Cake, aka Matilda Cake, Is What Dreams Are Made Of
When I was growing up, I was never a chocolate cake person. If it was being served at a friend’s birthday, I would pick off the sprinkles or pass on it altogether. It was vanilla cake or nothing!. But all of that changed when I was in high school...
East Fork’s Constantly Sold Out Mug Just Got Even Better with Two New Sizes
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. East Fork, one of our readers’ favorite pottery studios, is back at it again. While they’re known for putting out dreamy seasonal glazes, like the turquoise Secret Beach that launched this summer, they make one particular piece that’s kind of a big deal: The Mug (it has a fan following — just check out #themug on Instagram!). After reviewing it for ourselves, it definitely lives up to the hype. And now, to make this popular mug even more of a winner, East Fork just announced a major upgrade.
Try This Roasted Veggie Rice Salad for Its Creamy Avocado Dressing — and a Chance at $2,500
Meghan was the Food Editor for Kitchn's Skills content. She's a master of everyday baking, family cooking, and harnessing good light. Meghan approaches food with an eye towards budgeting — both time and money — and having fun. Meghan has a baking and pastry degree, and spent the first 10 years of her career as part of Alton Brown's culinary team. She co-hosts a weekly podcast about food and family called Didn't I Just Feed You.
Ruggable Just Launched a Super-Chic Washable Faux Hide Collection
If a new rug is on your shopping list, then this is a product drop you don’t want to miss. Further expanding the reach of their incredibly varied selections, Ruggable has launched a collection of faux hide rugs that includes 10 indoor styles and four patterns: zebra, cheetah, cowhide, and tiger. Starting at $149, the styles are available as standard rectangular rugs from 2.5’ x 7’ runners to 6’ x 9’ area rugs — or you can get as “authentic” as possible with the brand’s new Hide shape in 4.5’ x 6’. According to Ruggable, their faux hide rugs complement any home aesthetic by embracing natural patterns and organic elements., mimicking the real hide look with cushioned, medium-pile polyester and polyurethane. They also tackle the typical disadvantages of genuine hide rugs, providing the soft premium texture without the guilt. Like other Ruggable styles, the faux hide collection is durable, stain- and shed-resistant, non-slip, and machine-washable. Bonus: Once you spend $99, the shipping is free. Take a look at the new designs below, and shop the full collection here.
5 Bottles of Rosé (for $10 or Less!) to Pick Up Before Summer Ends, According to Wine Experts
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Whether you’re at the beach or on your patio or your couch, sipping a chilled glass of rosé perfectly encapsulates that summer feeling. Its variety of hues, flavors, and finishes means there’s something for everyone.
