I Tried Miller High Life and Tipsy Scoop’s New Ice Cream Dive Bar Collab and Got Way More than I Bargained For

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When you’re as obsessed with home decor as we are, you take notice when a headline in The New York Times reads “The Lamp That’s Taking Over New York.” As you might expect, our team couldn’t read it fast enough, and that’s when we were able to put a name to the table lamps that so many of our staffers had been ogling at outdoor restaurants all over NYC. That’s right, for the past couple of years, Pina Pro Rechargeable LED Table Lamps from Zafferano America have made it possible for alfresco diners to actually see their food on the table — and each other across it — after the sun goes down. Checking all the boxes for what a lamp should be, it’s become a, ahem, fixture at restaurants from SoHo to the Upper East Side. In fact, lots of eateries report that customers love them so much, they literally steal them at the end of the meal!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO