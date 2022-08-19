Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Related
Homeless encampment near The Drag draws safety concerns
Several students and their parents are concerned about safety at a popular place to walk near West Campus.
Austin neighbor groups take on hospital giant
Seton is seeking a rezoning request for the additional 358,155 square feet, which would mean demolishing its existing parking garage to make space, and rebuilding the garage on the neighboring property to the west, which the company also owns.
Smithville ISD kicks off school year Tuesday
Burns added the schools feature a secured access entry for "students to be able to come in and families to come in."
ACL drops Fest Nights lineup — check out who’s playing
The Austin City Limits Music Festivals announced Wednesday its ACL Fest Nights lineup, with performances scheduled Oct. 5-9 and Oct. 13-15.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin area wealthiest ZIP codes
We've mapped out the most affluent areas of Austin to complement our latest list of the wealthiest ZIP codes in Central Texas, which is rich with data such as household income levels, population, per capita income and more.
Rain chances slowly fade as weekend plans approach
We will still enjoy milder than normal afternoon temperatures, but rain chances dwindle as we head into the coming weekend. -- David Yeomans
How a billionaire Austin entrepreneur is helping the homeless population
When self-made billionaire John Paul DeJoria invited KXAN’s Sally Hernandez to his home, it was easy to see just how green the grass is on the other side.
Texas development looks underground to stay cool during summer
After nearly an entire summer without rain, storm clouds finally rolled through Texas this week. The rain brought with it cool temperatures that had been absent for months. While many looked to the skies for relief, residents in Whisper Valley looked underground.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Austin Animal Center waiving adoption fees Saturday in effort to adopt out 100 dogs
Adoption fees at Austin Animal Center will be waived Saturday as the shelter tries to reach its goal of adopting out 100 dogs for Clear the Shelters.
Bat Fest happening this weekend: Road closures you need to know about
The event celebrates the 1.5 million Mexican free-tailed bats that call the bridge home. During the event, attendees will most likely see the bats emerge and take flight around sunset.
How did Monday’s rain go down in the record books?
We cracked open the record books to see how Monday's rain will go down in history.
Karlin unveils plans to transform huge northwest Austin campus once home to 3M
Karlin Real Estate LLC is undertaking perhaps its most ambitious project yet in Austin — the renovation of a 156-acre office campus off River Place Boulevard, not far from Lake Travis, that was previously occupied by 3M Co.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas State University smashes record for freshman enrollment
Texas State University has eclipsed its record for freshman enrollment, with more than 7,500 students enrolled for the 2022 fall semester.
9 South Texas dogs saved from certain euthanasia ready for fosters
Austin Pets Alive! told KXAN Monday the nine dogs came from an all-outdoor shelter in South Texas.
Georgetown Fire asks people to avoid intersection for ‘hazardous incident’
The Georgetown Fire Department is reporting a "hazardous incident" Wednesday morning.
Heavy rains in Central Texas
Heavy downpours are expected Monday, moving slowly over our area and producing the potential for flooding.
Austin launches a new homeless encampment management team
The City of Austin has a new structure when it comes to handling homeless encampments, launching a new Homeless Encampment Management Team.
San Marcos to launch electric outage map
The Outage Management System (OMS) will be launched on Sept. 9. Through it, customers can view an outage map, check estimated restoration times, report outages, and receive outage alerts.
Three Hays CISD high school students die from suspected fentanyl overdoses in past month
Three Hays CISD high school students have died from suspected fentanyl overdoses in just the past month, according to district officials.
Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
Comments / 0