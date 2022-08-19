Read full article on original website
This Billionaire is Helping 2,000 Homeless People in TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Is Only 31st in States That Adopt the Most Dogs Per CapitaCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Elon Musk: “Tesla Plants are Money Furnaces Burning Billions of Dollars” is a Warning to ShareholdersZack LoveAustin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: trial scheduled as defense files to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
San Marcos to launch electric outage map
The Outage Management System (OMS) will be launched on Sept. 9. Through it, customers can view an outage map, check estimated restoration times, report outages, and receive outage alerts.
Austin area wealthiest ZIP codes
We've mapped out the most affluent areas of Austin to complement our latest list of the wealthiest ZIP codes in Central Texas, which is rich with data such as household income levels, population, per capita income and more.
Karlin unveils plans to transform huge northwest Austin campus once home to 3M
Karlin Real Estate LLC is undertaking perhaps its most ambitious project yet in Austin — the renovation of a 156-acre office campus off River Place Boulevard, not far from Lake Travis, that was previously occupied by 3M Co.
Texas development looks underground to stay cool during summer
After nearly an entire summer without rain, storm clouds finally rolled through Texas this week. The rain brought with it cool temperatures that had been absent for months. While many looked to the skies for relief, residents in Whisper Valley looked underground.
Hutto’s new city manager wants to keep small-town feel
When asked what drew him to apply for his now job title, Earp says he was ready to take on the current challenge growth is presenting to the city. Earp says he has prior experience that will help him lead city operations.
Austin neighbor groups take on hospital giant
Seton is seeking a rezoning request for the additional 358,155 square feet, which would mean demolishing its existing parking garage to make space, and rebuilding the garage on the neighboring property to the west, which the company also owns.
How a billionaire Austin entrepreneur is helping the homeless population
When self-made billionaire John Paul DeJoria invited KXAN’s Sally Hernandez to his home, it was easy to see just how green the grass is on the other side.
Homeless encampment near The Drag draws safety concerns
Several students and their parents are concerned about safety at a popular place to walk near West Campus.
Why Austin sees more flight diversions than any other airport in the country
Austin's airport receives more diversions than any other airport in the nation, according to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
Rain chances slowly fade as weekend plans approach
We will still enjoy milder than normal afternoon temperatures, but rain chances dwindle as we head into the coming weekend. -- David Yeomans
Austin launches a new homeless encampment management team
The City of Austin has a new structure when it comes to handling homeless encampments, launching a new Homeless Encampment Management Team.
Elon Musk teases Hyperloop connecting Austin, San Antonio
In a thread about creating tunnels with his Boring Company, Musk mentioned his desire to create a simplified Hyperloop demo tunnel between both downtowns. The cities are separated on I-35 by about 80 miles.
Austin Animal Center waiving adoption fees Saturday in effort to adopt out 100 dogs
Adoption fees at Austin Animal Center will be waived Saturday as the shelter tries to reach its goal of adopting out 100 dogs for Clear the Shelters.
9 South Texas dogs saved from certain euthanasia ready for fosters
Austin Pets Alive! told KXAN Monday the nine dogs came from an all-outdoor shelter in South Texas.
Construction to resume on River Ranch County Park after year-long delay
After terminating its previous contractor for “performance issues" last year, Williamson County commissioners awarded a new bid to build its highly anticipated outdoor park to a new company Tuesday.
Bat Fest happening this weekend: Road closures you need to know about
The event celebrates the 1.5 million Mexican free-tailed bats that call the bridge home. During the event, attendees will most likely see the bats emerge and take flight around sunset.
Smithville ISD kicks off school year Tuesday
Burns added the schools feature a secured access entry for "students to be able to come in and families to come in."
Georgetown Fire asks people to avoid intersection for ‘hazardous incident’
The Georgetown Fire Department is reporting a "hazardous incident" Wednesday morning.
Fewer 911 call-takers per shift, why APD did this intentionally
The Austin Police Department has lowered the minimum number of 911 call-takers required per shift, which will result in longer hold times.
ACL drops Fest Nights lineup — check out who’s playing
The Austin City Limits Music Festivals announced Wednesday its ACL Fest Nights lineup, with performances scheduled Oct. 5-9 and Oct. 13-15.
