Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Related
ACL drops Fest Nights lineup — check out who’s playing
The Austin City Limits Music Festivals announced Wednesday its ACL Fest Nights lineup, with performances scheduled Oct. 5-9 and Oct. 13-15.
Bat Fest happening this weekend: Road closures you need to know about
The event celebrates the 1.5 million Mexican free-tailed bats that call the bridge home. During the event, attendees will most likely see the bats emerge and take flight around sunset.
Rain chances slowly fade as weekend plans approach
We will still enjoy milder than normal afternoon temperatures, but rain chances dwindle as we head into the coming weekend. -- David Yeomans
How a billionaire Austin entrepreneur is helping the homeless population
When self-made billionaire John Paul DeJoria invited KXAN’s Sally Hernandez to his home, it was easy to see just how green the grass is on the other side.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas development looks underground to stay cool during summer
After nearly an entire summer without rain, storm clouds finally rolled through Texas this week. The rain brought with it cool temperatures that had been absent for months. While many looked to the skies for relief, residents in Whisper Valley looked underground.
Karlin unveils plans to transform huge northwest Austin campus once home to 3M
Karlin Real Estate LLC is undertaking perhaps its most ambitious project yet in Austin — the renovation of a 156-acre office campus off River Place Boulevard, not far from Lake Travis, that was previously occupied by 3M Co.
Austin neighbor groups take on hospital giant
Seton is seeking a rezoning request for the additional 358,155 square feet, which would mean demolishing its existing parking garage to make space, and rebuilding the garage on the neighboring property to the west, which the company also owns.
Austin area wealthiest ZIP codes
We've mapped out the most affluent areas of Austin to complement our latest list of the wealthiest ZIP codes in Central Texas, which is rich with data such as household income levels, population, per capita income and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Homeless encampment near The Drag draws safety concerns
Several students and their parents are concerned about safety at a popular place to walk near West Campus.
How did Monday’s rain go down in the record books?
We cracked open the record books to see how Monday's rain will go down in history.
Elon Musk teases Hyperloop connecting Austin, San Antonio
In a thread about creating tunnels with his Boring Company, Musk mentioned his desire to create a simplified Hyperloop demo tunnel between both downtowns. The cities are separated on I-35 by about 80 miles.
Thousands of pounds of trash ending up in Lady Bird Lake. Here’s what the city is doing to clean it
The City’s Watershed Protection Department has crews that clean the creeks and lake on a regular basis, but with no rain in recent weeks, the trash in some creeks built up during heavy rainfall Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Marcos to launch electric outage map
The Outage Management System (OMS) will be launched on Sept. 9. Through it, customers can view an outage map, check estimated restoration times, report outages, and receive outage alerts.
Why Austin sees more flight diversions than any other airport in the country
Austin's airport receives more diversions than any other airport in the nation, according to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
Austin launches a new homeless encampment management team
The City of Austin has a new structure when it comes to handling homeless encampments, launching a new Homeless Encampment Management Team.
Austin Animal Center waiving adoption fees Saturday in effort to adopt out 100 dogs
Adoption fees at Austin Animal Center will be waived Saturday as the shelter tries to reach its goal of adopting out 100 dogs for Clear the Shelters.
9 South Texas dogs saved from certain euthanasia ready for fosters
Austin Pets Alive! told KXAN Monday the nine dogs came from an all-outdoor shelter in South Texas.
Heavy rains in Central Texas
Heavy downpours are expected Monday, moving slowly over our area and producing the potential for flooding.
Homeless encampments in Austin impacted by flooding, heavy rain
A woman who lives in one of Austin's wooded areas said the rain we got Monday made a bad situation worse for her.
Eye of the storm: Photos capture heavy rain, flooding in Austin metro
On Tuesday, city officials confirmed Austin 311 had received 19 requests for service, the majority of wish were about downed tree limbs blocking roadways.
Comments / 0