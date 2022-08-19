ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
KXAN

Austin neighbor groups take on hospital giant

Seton is seeking a rezoning request for the additional 358,155 square feet, which would mean demolishing its existing parking garage to make space, and rebuilding the garage on the neighboring property to the west, which the company also owns.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Austin area wealthiest ZIP codes

We've mapped out the most affluent areas of Austin to complement our latest list of the wealthiest ZIP codes in Central Texas, which is rich with data such as household income levels, population, per capita income and more.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oysters#Higher Ground#Italian#Sliders#Royal Nv#Mirror Mirror
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook

Comments / 0

Community Policy