outdoorsfirst.com
Wisconsin’s Brueggen Wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League Event on Ohio River
Boater Mike Brueggen of La Crosse, Wisconsin, and Strike-King co-angler Andrew Harper of Shelbyville, Illinois. Illinois’ Harper Tops Strike King Co-Angler Division. PADUCAH, Ky. (Aug. 22, 2022) – Boater Mike Brueggen of La Crosse, Wisconsin, caught five bass Saturday weighing 9 pounds, 9 ounces, to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on the Ohio River at Paducah. The tournament, hosted by the City of Paducah Parks and Recreation, was the fourth event for the Bass Fishing League Illini Division. Brueggen earned $4,514 for his victory.
City of Onalaska approves rezoning for former Shopko building
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT)- The City of Onalaska Plan Commission on Tuesday night approved an application to change the zoning around the former Shopko building. The property was formerly zoned as “mixed use community” and is now a regional business property. This will allow for redevelopment and additions on the Shopko building at the East Towne Plaza. The building has been...
WEAU-TV 13
Grand opening of the Cowboy Outdoor Theater
OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eldorado Music Barn near Osseo is opening a Cowboy Outdoor Theater and is offering a free show. It’s Friday, August 26 at 7 p.m. featuring Ben Stillwater with Cyndee Jean and the Stillwater Kids. This is an outdoors show and in the event of...
Caledonia City Clerk/Administrator arrested for 2nd DUI in La Crescent
Caledonia's City Clerk/Administrator was arrested Friday for a DUI.
Arterial Bar & Grill in La Crosse closes for rebrand and renovations
A neighborhood staple in La Crosse is coming to a close, but not without a party. Sunday was the last day for the Arterial Bar & Grill on the city's south side.
Detour coming for Highway 53 in Trempealeau County
Drivers in Trempealeau County may need to find a new way to get around. Work starts Monday south of Blair closing U.S. Highway 53 between Galesville and to the north of Blair.
fox9.com
15 years later: Historic flooding devastates southeast Minnesota
(FOX 9) - This weekend marks 15 years since historic flash flooding devastated southeastern Minnesota, with Rushford being the hardest hit. A series of thunderstorms stalled in parts of Minnesota on Aug. 18, 2007, dumping more than a foot of rain in some southeastern areas of the state. The heaviest rainfall reports came from Winona, Fillmore, and Houston counties, where 36-hour totals exceeded 14 inches. The largest multi-day rainfall was reported at 18.7 inches in northern Houston County, according to the Minnesota DNR's Climate Journal.
The Democracy Tour makes a stop in La Crosse
The Democracy Tour made a stop in La Crosse on Sunday. Local social and political groups attended to share their work.
La Crosse County on track to break record for overdose deaths
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued a public advisory warning Wisconsinites about the rising number of fentanyl overdose deaths. Over the past two years, the number of fentanyl overdoses in Wisconsin has increased by 97%.
wizmnews.com
Homeless count, nearly doubled from two years ago in La Crosse, troubling to Couleecap’s Kim Cable
The number of homeless people found in one night on the streets of La Crosse is disturbing to at least one local professional, who works with the unsheltered. The most recent Point in Time count, taken on July 28, found 140 people living on the streets of La Crosse without shelter, according to Kim Cable, Housing & Community Services director at Couleecap, Inc.
La Crosse community holds cupcake fundraiser for injured 4-year-old boy
A La Crosse parish and community is holding a literally sweet fundraiser for one of their own.
Man in Pine Island Stand-Off Fired at Officers Before Surrender
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A lengthy standoff in Pine Island ended this evening with gunfire. A news release issued by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office indicates the standoff at a residence in southeast Pine Island ended after hours of negotiations when law enforcement determined it was "appropriate to take the individual into custody despite clear surrender terms." After obtaining a warrant from an Olmsted County Judge, law enforcement tactical teams "deployed less lethal rounds" against a man who had been holed up inside a home since Goodhue County deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute late Saturday morning.
drydenwire.com
WILL Warns Proposed La Crosse Ordinance Violates First Amendment
The News: Attorneys at the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) issued a public letter to the La Crosse Common Council warning that a recently passed city ordinance violates free speech, religious liberty, and parental rights guarantees in the state and federal constitutions. The City of La Crosse is currently reconsidering the recently adopted Ordinance No. 5220, which bans a significant amount of speech on issues of sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity. WILL’s letter explains why the prohibitions in the ordinance unconstitutionally restrict the scope of speech from clergy, parents, or licensed mental-health counselors, are impermissibly vague, and are preempted by state law.
‘The city can expect a lawsuit’: Law firm submits open letter to La Crosse council threatening legal action over conversion therapy ban
A conservative law firm submitted a public letter saying the City of La Crosse can expect a lawsuit unless a conversion therapy ordinance is abandoned.
winonaradio.com
ATV Crash Leads to Death in Trempealeau County
(KWNO)- Around 6:00 p.m. last night Trempealeau County Sherriff’s office received a report of an elderly male who had yet to return home or been heard from since the prior day. Deputies were dispatched near Lindberg Lane where the male was last known to be checking hunting land on...
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo County
MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo County Saturday. According to a media release from Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 20 around 6:06 p.m. authorities received a report of a single vehicle rollover crash which occurred near W284 County Road HH in Mondovi, Wis.
Two arrested in La Farge drug investigation
LA FARGE (WKBT) — Two people were arrested Thursday in connection with an ongoing drug investigation, Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said. Police arrested 55-year-old Henry Olson Jr. and 31-year-old Amber Biamonte at 210 South Cherry Street in La Farge Thursday night. On a search warrant, law enforcement say they found “significant drug evidence” involving the use of methamphetamine and marijuana. Vernon County did not specify further details of the evidence discovered.
winonaradio.com
Underage Driver Suspected of Drinking and Driving After Rollover Crash
(KWNO)- One person was arrested, and another was injured in a rollover crash on Saturday in Buffalo County. At 12:26 a.m. Buffalo County Dispatch Center received a call reporting a one-vehicle rollover crash on Hwy 95 near County Road C in the Township of Glencoe. Buffalo County Sherriff’s Office says...
Police arrest La Crosse man tied to homicide investigation
A La Crosse man is under arrest and accused of delivering a deadly amount of drugs.
wwisradio.com
Sparta Massage Therapist Faces Felony Charges
(Sparta, WI) — A 30-year-old massage therapist in Sparta is facing a felony charge of sexual assault for the way he touched his female clients. If he is convicted, Ethan Karls could be sentenced to 40 years in prison. W-K-B-T/T-V reports that after a woman reported Karls to police two years ago, four more women came forward. His license was suspended in March but the charge against Karls wasn’t filed until four months later. Karls is free on bond until he is formally charged later this month.
